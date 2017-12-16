Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Jessica Chastain thanks her agent for protecting her from Harvey Weinstein


  • When the Weinstein stories broke Chastain revealed she had been warned about working with Weinstein

  • Now says her agent Hylda Queally was the one who warned her

  • Queally also has represented many top clients including Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michelle Williams, Noomi Rapace, Lupita Nyong'o, Melanie Laurent, Hilary Swank, Brad Pitt, Penélope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, William Hurt and Robson Green.


