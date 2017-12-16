Jessica Chastain thanks her agent for protecting her from Harvey Weinstein

Thank you for you input, Jessica. Reply

Thread

Link

She’s so fucking annoying. Also, use spellcheck when posting about something important, Shitstain. “bounderies” Reply

Thread

Link

lol she really is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m confused about the tone of the comments so far. Reply

Thread

Link

SAME! When did ONTD start hating her?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When she showed her ass numerous times. Check her tag. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When she changed her name & turned her back on Ron & Cheryl Howard Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right?! Like when did this start happening? Haha thought she was a darling around these parts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My assumption is that they think she is victim blaming! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. This was not what I was expecting. You miss one post and suddenly everyone hates the person in question. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm baffled too. I'm away for a couple of hours and this is how we begin a post now.



Ok.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her agent didn't help Lupita tho. CAA agents were still setting up private meetings with Weinstein even after knowing what he was doing. Reply

Thread

Link

ooh shit true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can think of a reason why lupita wasn't protected but lemme not Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wondered about that too. Lupita was one of Hylda's clients, but I wonder if Weinstein harassing her happened before she got signed or after. This could get very messy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lupita's sexual harassment occurred in 2011

she signed w/ hylda in 2014, when she DID actually have another meeting w/ weinstein that she agreed to only b/c her agent (assuming hylda) would be present, and that meeting was just harvey being a disgusting bully but no sexual harassment happened Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It happened in Westport Connecticut, while Lupita was still a student I think. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She didn't list the other people her agent represented, just that she repeatedly protected her, Jessica. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't really know what I'm supposed to say Reply

Thread

Link

Ok?? What...purpose does this serve? Reply

Thread

Link

Several industry people have already explained that these hotel rooms (which are really suites with dedicated work area) meetings are completely standard places of business in HW, and in fact one of the reasons why Weinstein was able to lure so many women to danger was because he was able to exploit the image of professionalism that these settings inspire.



I don't know why she keeps spreading the canard that the room themselves were the problem. That plus the 'clear boundaries' part read victim-blamey to me. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah it's... very victim blamey Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're standard business meeting places outside of HW too, and even if they weren't it still doesn't mean "clear boundaries" stops someone from coercing you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But many agents WOULD agree to send their client to such "meetings" knowing full well that in THIS ~meeting, Weinstein didn't intend to cast anyone for anything, and in fact only intended to get his dick wet.



This was part of the literal system Weinstein had going. It's perfectly reasonable for Chastain to thank her agent for looking after her and not being a greedy piece of trash once Chastain learned it was indeed that agent who kept her from these quasi-prostitutional agreements. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oK... her agent didn't help lupita nor tell kate winslet to not work with woody. so.. Reply

Thread

Link

To be fair to your first point, lupitas sexual harassment occurred before she signed onto the agency Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lupita's case was before this and they can't force an actor to not work with a director, so that thing has nothing to do with this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

genuine question: why do y'all hate her already? Reply

Thread

Link

she spouted some ~oh no don't use violence against nazis~ shit during the charlottesville protests Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i see Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is that really a valid reason to hate her? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's not hate on my part. i'm glad she's spoken out about these allegations but you can like someone and also point things they say. yes she retweeted something about james toback but she hasn't been vocal about that the way she has about Weinstein. She's worked with Toback. Theres just an overall hypocrisy in Hollywood that rubs me the wrong way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is a McCain Jill stein supporter Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's a woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, everyone was warned. Most were just powerless. Reply

Thread

Link

Remember when you made a joke about America Ferreira’s sexual assault, Jessica? Reply

Thread

Link

What did she say? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At Cannes a few years ago that guy who runs around sexual assaulting celebs tried to crawl under America Ferrera's dress.



Later Chastain said she could fit a bunch of pranksters under her dress which people thought was making light of what happened to America but I saw the clip where she said it and the tone of the comment was totally different when she spoke vs when it was just isolated like that. After it blew up she even apologized and said she hadn't meant it that way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG seriously? I know she's not perfect but some of you are really reaching. It wasn't a joke and she apologized immediately after if anyone construed it that way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait... what is she saying wrong? Reply

Thread

Link

Regarding Adam Venit, look at who he represents:



Adam Sandler

Diane Keaton

Brett Ratner (lol)

Dustin Hoffman (lol again)

Emma Stone

Rob Lowe

the list goes on



Besides scummy Ratner and Hoffman, nobody would face backlash for dropping the guy as their agent after what he did to Crews. Stone has the nerve to do that fucking W Magazine video about not staying silent. She won't stay silent unless her agent sexually assaults a POC. Keaton is trash for Woody Allen and the rest of the men are scumbags. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck Diane Keaton Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Info please? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Woody Allen shit?



Yeah, “First Wives Club” and “Father of the Bride” will never be the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also Russell Brand, eddie murphy, sylvester stallone



this guy collects mysogynists Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think Emma works with him anymore. IMDbPro lists her agents as Hanley Baxter and Michelle Bohan Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Theres no context regarding the timing of Hylda representing Lupita. Jessica is defending her representation who she believes protected her... I think attacking her for this is reaching :|



Reply

Thread

Link

can someone remind me why fauxntd hates her now? Reply

Thread

Link

She posted some delusional ramblings about the alt-left and preaching non-violence after Charlottesville even though it was really clear that the violence was coming from the white supremacist side only.



Like I was not a fan of what she said but ever since some people have taken it as their cue to drag her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot keep up with who we’re supposed to hate on here and why. Rme Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link