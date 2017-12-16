Jessica Chastain thanks her agent for protecting her from Harvey Weinstein
Im grateful that my agent always protected me. I was never sent to a hotelroom for a meeting. Hylda Queally warned me at the start of my career that Harvey was a bully & to set clear bounderies. I saw the abuse he dealt her for protecting her clients. I wish more had her strength pic.twitter.com/2q5M3UgonZ— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 16, 2017
- When the Weinstein stories broke Chastain revealed she had been warned about working with Weinstein
- Now says her agent Hylda Queally was the one who warned her
- Queally also has represented many top clients including Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michelle Williams, Noomi Rapace, Lupita Nyong'o, Melanie Laurent, Hilary Swank, Brad Pitt, Penélope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, William Hurt and Robson Green.
source
Ok..
she signed w/ hylda in 2014, when she DID actually have another meeting w/ weinstein that she agreed to only b/c her agent (assuming hylda) would be present, and that meeting was just harvey being a disgusting bully but no sexual harassment happened
I don't know why she keeps spreading the canard that the room themselves were the problem. That plus the 'clear boundaries' part read victim-blamey to me.
This was part of the literal system Weinstein had going. It's perfectly reasonable for Chastain to thank her agent for looking after her and not being a greedy piece of trash once Chastain learned it was indeed that agent who kept her from these quasi-prostitutional agreements.
Later Chastain said she could fit a bunch of pranksters under her dress which people thought was making light of what happened to America but I saw the clip where she said it and the tone of the comment was totally different when she spoke vs when it was just isolated like that. After it blew up she even apologized and said she hadn't meant it that way.
Adam Sandler
Diane Keaton
Brett Ratner (lol)
Dustin Hoffman (lol again)
Emma Stone
Rob Lowe
the list goes on
Besides scummy Ratner and Hoffman, nobody would face backlash for dropping the guy as their agent after what he did to Crews. Stone has the nerve to do that fucking W Magazine video about not staying silent. She won't stay silent unless her agent sexually assaults a POC. Keaton is trash for Woody Allen and the rest of the men are scumbags.
Fuck Diane Keaton
Yeah, “First Wives Club” and “Father of the Bride” will never be the same.
this guy collects mysogynists
Like I was not a fan of what she said but ever since some people have taken it as their cue to drag her.