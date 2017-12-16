i wonder what it's like in relationships where one is mega rich and the other.. isn't



i don't think i could be in a relationship like that, cause i basically have no money and would feel bad if they had to pay for stuff all the time Reply

he might not be megarich but he is definitely at the level of not needing to worry about money. Reply

Idk if this was a post but Todrick Hall was talking about how in her last relationship, she was always hunched over a la Quasimodo (his words, not mine). Now she’s all happy and shit with Joe.



Kinda interesting because from the album, Tom seems like the sad sap. Reply

I figured he was talking about Calvin. Reply

Hm idk they seemed like an equal match to me. Like they were both mega rich celebrities in the same industry. And her fling with Tom never made sense to me lol



I could believe either one tho Reply

Idts bc he said it was a boyfriend who he'd never met and he's met Calvin Reply

Hasn't been a post yet. I feel like Joe is her way of proving to the magazines that she can have a functional relationship. Reply

i like how he was all "oooh, idk if should say this" before going into the definition of oversharing lmao Reply

lainey pointed out that the hunching may have been due to guilt or boredom, not just feeling low self-worth or w/e. Reply

I really wish that “Trust him like a brother” line would’ve been “Trust him like no other” or something Reply

She loves that he is confident and has his own career.

Joe Alwyn will accompany Taylor Swift on tour













Edited at 2017-12-16 09:04 pm (UTC)

lol... all of her other boyfriends have had careers too but they wanted nothing to do with her. I think that's the difference. Reply

Lol Reply

That made me laugh too.



Reply

LMAO Reply

Snaps to Taylor on the glow up from joining her boo on another continent to sit in a hotel room while he worked all the way to being the one whose boo follows them around as she works. Reply

Why is her P.R. person asking US Weekly to publish such inane bullshit though? Reply

because karlie wished her a happy birthday Reply

Tree or whatever her name is is trash. Sooooo useless. I don't understand how she hasn't been fired yet. Reply

yeah she's good at fluff pieces but not fixing any extreme messes Reply

idk how any celeb would keep their PR person if they had the PR mess of 2016 that taylor did. Reply

I just walked by a Taylor pop up shop and there was a line of at least 100 people waiting to get in. I figured she was going to be there, but nope, it’s a store with some props from her videos. So I guess her fans are nuts enough to actually give a shit about this story. Reply

I just walked by that at 10am this morning and there were already so many people in line for that crap Reply

Hey neighbor! :-) At least they have a beautiful day to stand around in line. Reply

tbh i'm really interested in seeing stuff like that, so i'd probably wait but not for taylor swift. i'm not a fan, but if i was i'd just go to the Musical Instrument Museum here in AZ where some of her props are actually at Reply

So basically "boyfriend will be visiting girlfriend while she spends months traveling for work"? How is this news worthy? Reply

Idk if he is ~the one~ but I feel like he's so simple that it's good for her lol.



Reply

this relationship being “private” is such a joke, we get updates on them all he time, and she’s the one leaking them Reply

it is compared to her past relationships. until a few days ago there were no pics of them that weren't blurry. Reply

Ok diabla blanca Reply

makes sense. if i was her i'd prob want my BF on tour, and it's not like he has a traditional job keeping him busy Reply

Thread

Omg they are so gross. I never got the appeal of Angelina. Reply

how dare you say that about fauxntd's perfect lil saint? Reply

hot! haters' brothers/sisters are ugly. Reply

not even that big a deal tbh Reply

lol, look at her checking for cameras Reply

LMAOOOO so gross



Her entire life pre Maddox was a mess and a half. I can't belive anyone isn't skeeved by her Reply

lmao someone with a real career can't follow their girlfriend around on a world tour.... ask k-fed Reply

but he has a big reputation 🤔 Reply

who cares about his career.



his purpose in life is to serve his Queen's needs until she discards him for someone younger. Reply

Yeah, they can if they're a film actor. They have a lot of time off between films. Work for 3 months, have 3 months off until production starts on their next film. It's normal.



I'm not a stan, I'm just saying an actor doesn't work a 9 to 5 job and they have time to travel. And Joe does have projects he's attached to, waiting for production to start, so it't not like he's forever unemployed. I'm not sure how he gets cast in anything, tho, he made no impression in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. Reply

same for musicians, people in education, etc. basically anyone can do this if their schedules make it work or they can just take a leave and use pto but obv most of us aren't in the position to do this. my coworker is dating a musician in a band signed to capitol, but she doesn't go on tour with him that often due to working/being in a management position? which doesn't rly make sense to me since she told me she traveled a LOT more prior to meeting him and he's never even home so /shrug. Reply

