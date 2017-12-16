Joe Alwyn will accompany Taylor Swift on tour
Exclusive! Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn will join her on her upcoming world tour: https://t.co/qVaE0XkPwz— Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 14, 2017
Taylor Swift's
They have recently been seen together in public attending the Jingle Ball shows in NYC and London together.
A source says: "She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her. She really thinks he might be the one.”
“She loves that he is confident and has his own career. She also likes that he doesn’t seek attention and is low-key.”
Source: x
Does your boyfriend follow you around the world ontd?
like no shame but it must be weird at times
Kinda interesting because from the album, Tom seems like the sad sap.
I could believe either one tho
Joe Alwyn will accompany Taylor Swift on tour
Edited at 2017-12-16 09:04 pm (UTC)
Her entire life pre Maddox was a mess and a half. I can't belive anyone isn't skeeved by her
his purpose in life is to serve his Queen's needs until she discards him for someone younger.
I'm not a stan, I'm just saying an actor doesn't work a 9 to 5 job and they have time to travel. And Joe does have projects he's attached to, waiting for production to start, so it't not like he's forever unemployed. I'm not sure how he gets cast in anything, tho, he made no impression in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.
And I'm talking about him, not her. Jesus, he is so... yeek.