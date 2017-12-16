taylor /target commercial

Joe Alwyn will accompany Taylor Swift on tour


Taylor Swift's brother lover of one year, Joe Alwyn, will join her for a few stops on her upcoming Reputation world tour, which will begin on May 8th.

They have recently been seen together in public attending the Jingle Ball shows in NYC and London together.

A source says: "She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her. She really thinks he might be the one.”

“She loves that he is confident and has his own career. She also likes that he doesn’t seek attention and is low-key.”

