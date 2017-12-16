no but i did get chased by a cow when i was three yrs old and i still consider that the scariest experience i ever had Reply

i got chased by a cow and no one in my family believes me and they still make fun of me to this day



i'm glad someone out there knows it can happen Reply

same, but i was chased by a turkey instead Reply

i was chased by little goats and it was the cutest thing ever Reply

cows kill more people per year then sharks so... Reply

Mason Verger teas Reply

She looks insanely thin. Like her face is shocking to me (combined with that contour I'm sure). Reply

She’s lost sooo much weight recently. A pic of her at a premier was on my popular page, and I ended up looking up her name tag and it wasn’t just a bad angle. She’s a skeleton now Reply

I thought the same thing when I saw the video thumbnail and had to watch the video to see if it was just a bad angle but no, it wasn't. Reply

Pigs are terrifying. Reply

pigs are the sweetest





why does her face look so skeletal? her accent's really pretty and softpigs are the sweetest Reply

until they try to murder your family Reply

lol i was gonna say Reply

a piggy would never <3 Reply

that sink looks weirdly toilet shaped... Reply

Poor pig would have been left very hungry Reply

hahahahaa Reply

I wish she would eat Reply

oh sis the karen carpenter vibes are strong w this one. yikes.



Edited at 2017-12-16 08:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Wow, what happened to her? It seems like just yesterday everyone was jizzing over her baby dicaprio looks. Reply

For whatever reason I still follow her on IG and not long ago she was really upset bc people were commenting on her skin at some premiere (I assume Pitch Perfect) and felt really bad for her. She looked so much different when I saw the red carpet photos vs even a year or so ago.



Edited at 2017-12-16 08:18 pm (UTC) Reply

she became a vegan and lost a ton of weight Reply

She looks sick!! I just hope she's ok!! Reply

She looks...skinnier then usual.



She is uber pretty but her acting is very sub par. Reply

are the veronicas still together!?! Reply

You know she's not IN "The Veronicas", right?



Also, you know they're sisters, right?



Are you asking if she's still dating the one? Last I heard, but I don't recall.



Last I heard about the group is that they've released a couple songs from a new album, but won't release the album until next year. Reply

looool i know she's not a veronica. last i heard, ruby and jess were fighting with lisa on twitter Reply

lol what is going on with the first half of this comment Reply

r u a veronica

r u okay

Reply

This comment has very high standards. Reply

why are u like this Reply

Omg you’re not allowed to ask questions about the Veronicas! Reply

you've upset the veronicas stan Reply

I think they are. They had that weird fight but now they're over it, I guess? Reply

Lol @ her being in Pitch Perfect. She thought she was such hot shit 2 years ago. Reply

She did? When? Reply

