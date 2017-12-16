Ruby Rose Bought Her Mom a Giant Killer Pig
Ruby Rose chats with Jimmy about the giant pig she gave her mom in Australia that wants to eat her entire family and joining the Pitch Perfect family for the final movie in the series.
Did a pig try to eat you, ONTD?
i'm glad someone out there knows it can happen
same, but i was chased by a turkey instead
pigs are the sweetest
She is uber pretty but her acting is very sub par.
Also, you know they're sisters, right?
Are you asking if she's still dating the one? Last I heard, but I don't recall.
Last I heard about the group is that they've released a couple songs from a new album, but won't release the album until next year.
r u okay