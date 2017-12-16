Twelve Days of ONTD: Day 10

Please to get me a paid account perhaps maybe yes Reply

Thread

Link

They're playing the Chronicles of Narnia movies on Showcase so that's gonna be my day.



Heeeey~~ Reply

Thread

Link





http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/snl-digital-short-lazy-sunday/3505995







Edited at 2017-12-16 07:13 pm (UTC) Uggggggghhhhhhhhhhh, I don't know why this isn't showing up on embed D-: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's ok NBC makes it as difficult as possible to watch any of their stuff but also ICONICCCC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish they made the whole series with the same cast. :( I love the first movie, the soundtrack is one of my fave soundtracks ever (i love the battle) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

legend Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dorothy the GOAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The funniest character on GG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show is iconic, and still undervalued. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well this is early!



How is everyone doing on their shopping?



I need to get and mail a gift card today, and I have some stuff I ordered being delivered today that I'll have to wrap then get shipped out Monday morning. Then I need to put together my little gifts for my co-workers, but that shouldn't be too tough (little jars of homemade hot cocoa mix). Reply

Thread

Link

Pretty good on my shopping. Though, the ring I ordered my mom might be too small. If it is, Amazon has a pretty good service for returns/replacements. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my ass is done, thank god.

i got super expensive opera tickets for my mum and i texted her to ask her to save the date, and she replied "why are you getting married LOL"

next year she's getting one sock Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't bought a single gift yet, so next week is going to be hell! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have one bough one gift so far... most go shopping tomorrow or on monday because the last couple of years I have waited until last minute to buy present and I'm not doing that this year :P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to go to sephora monday morning to make an exchange and then I need to mail a couple things on sunday and then I am all done with christmas shopping! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just have two people left to buy for! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

minus a few small stocking stuffers i am all done and my gifts are wrapped as of yesterday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm doing so bad lol. i just can't figure out what to get people this year and when I have ideas i can't find the things.



i work in the tourism industry where i live and every year they do a challenge where if you go to 25 official tourist board places in a month you'll get a pass for a year that gets you in to a ton of places for free. so i'm thinking for my parents of planning a few day trips since the pass also allows me to bring someone.



my friends i might just bake for lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

terribly. i bought exactly one present (my mother's) and that's it. i'm fucked lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesterday I was looking at our work calendar (we have a giant one drawn on a white board) and I was shocked to realize Xmas is next week. So.. that gives you an insight on how I'm doing w/ my shopping. I think I'll look into it on Monday so I can ship certain gifts early this week and buy others later on this week.



Making little gifts for co-workers sounds so nice! I'll try to do that, too. Thanks for the idea! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no the people in my life dont deserve gifts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m flying home for Christmas with literally just a backpack so my family told me just to get them gift cards for Christmas. Got my parents an Amazon one and now I gotta figure out my brothers gift and my secret Santa gift for work (prob gonna be a lush gift and some chocolate). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i do it in january bc i hate the crowds and i'm lazy. a friend and i always do this bc it's too much of an effort during december.



i've only bought stuff online bc i don't want to spend 10mins finding a car spot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think I'm done! I don't buy for that many people, lol. My immediate family & two friends. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to get something else for my nephew but idk what.



i would give him money but i think he'd just spend it on drugs or something. i'll probably get him a book, maybe a sketchbook or something too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Four day weekend and it's raining and raining Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like absolute shit but i have a research paper to write so obviously the best use of my time is checking ontd and napping Reply

Thread

Link

good luck on your paper bb :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y'all i dead ass just woke up rn i love having days off Reply

Thread

Link

i'm shook

my neighbour is like 200 years old and i think he has dementia cos there was a while he was screaming the craziest shit through the wall. and he was JUST AT MY DOOR, DRUNK AF, ASKING FOR MY HELP

so i went in his flat and helped him find a phone number. after i'd dialled for him he invited me to hang and i was like "no thanks i need to get back to uh to uuh to the thing that i was doing" Reply

Thread

Link

i just went through something similar yesterday!



my neighbor has Alzheimer's and she kept trying to break into our hous, i had to walk her to her house i felt so bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

super sad, i hope i die before i get old tbh :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The mental health stuff old people deal with is the scariest part for me. I mean when you're not all there, are you still you? It's just terrifying. I feel so bad for them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that was nice of you to help him. that's an awkward position to be put in. i probably would have been scared tbh, i always think the worst about ppl :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im gonna watch home alone and order a pizza

Reply

Thread

Link

i miss pizza :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ill dedicate a slice to u !



i got us ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a lovely cheese pizza, just for me



home alone and pizza is like my favorite combo!



I'm gonna order a pizza tonight can't wait lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you getting a cheese pizza? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Saturdays are for sitting in your underwear and playing Zelda. Reply

Thread

Link

which game you playin? Breath of the wild? if so niceeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I'm sick and I'm not sure if it is sinus or a cold, bleh Reply

Thread

Link

...she has 284 subscribers lmao. Just thought I'd share that with you guys.





Reply

Thread

Link

one hit wonders (a small hit in her case lol) -like on the one hand for the rest of your life you can be like "this one time I had a hit that was all over the radio" on the other hand everything you do for the rest of your life has a kind of sad tint to it like "oh...the gucci gucci girl does youtube videos now and has 284 subscribers..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But will she beat this YouTube star who has a video which has a whole 85 views?!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Back from a clothing swap, have tikka misala, clafoutis and Strictly. Ready for Saturday night. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes Strictly!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Alexandra should win! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Well hello there! Reply

Thread

Link

well this is cute af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awwww! and it fits your icon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link