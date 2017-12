good stuff. flower boy is a really great album. i'll always have a soft spot for tyler, bastard was an important album to me and he's created this lowkey empire out of almost nothing. Reply

People be sleeping on Tyler. In my opinion he is one of the greatest rappers out there. I just hope he has matured as a human being. Reply

<333 my heart has been singing since this came out. i'm so glad tyler is maturing and making such gorgeous music. i never would have expected i'd say that he created one of my top 5 fav albums of the year. Reply

so is he gay or not? Reply

Just wondering. Every article I saw seemed more speculative and not necessarily confirmed. Reply

I've been listening to 911 nonstop. Reply

i wish i liked flower boy as much as everyone else, but i wasn't really a tyler fan to begin with. oh well! Reply

