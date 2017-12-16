Shawn Mendes: "BTS are probably the most beautiful guys i’ve ever seen in my life"
The canadian singer in a recent interview, he talked about meeting BTS backstage at the show. “They were so sweet,” he said. “They were probably the most beautiful guys I’ve ever seen in my life. Truly, I didn’t know humans existed that beautiful.”
He added, “Their performance was insane, and I watched the video back like a hundred times. It almost feels like a movie that they would shoot a million times to get perfect is what they did live, and so I think they’re incredible.”
About a future collaboration “I would love to, I think that’d be amazing.”
Source Source
That said, he gay.
He is
Regardless of his orientation I love hearing men describe other men as beautiful.
At least he's not English!
I bet he hit up JK for some fun while they were out here.