Mario Batali's Apology for Sexual Misconduct Includes Recipe for Cinnamon Rolls
Mario Batali Apologizes for Sexual Misconduct, Includes Holiday Recipe https://t.co/QfQ7bGDORm— TMZ (@TMZ) December 16, 2017
- follow up to this post
- though Batali previously apologized in a statement he again apologized in a newsletter
- decided to include a "fan favorite" recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls
no self-awareness, no awareness in general
How the fuck do you come up with this.
Who the fuck would eat that gross sounding shit?