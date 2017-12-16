Paul Haggis Hit With Lawsuit for Alleged Rape, Claims a $9 Million Shakedown

Gene Simmons was also just hit with a lawsuit for sexual harassment. Reply

No surprise there, tbh, lol Reply

surely not his first one. i was watching The decline of western civilisation: the metal years the other day and he was so fucking gross in it. Reply

Oh shit. And to think everyone gave him props for being one of the first celebs to put Scientology on blast. Damn Reply

The fact that he is anti Scientology makes me less inclined to believe any side on this until i have more proof. I’m sorry, i just think they would stoop this low. Reply

Oh wow..i never even thought about that Reply

That was my first thought reading this. Co$ connection somehow. Reply

Yeah, I wouldn't put it past them to do something like this. They're super fucked up. Reply

yeah my immediate thought was that Co$ is behind this :/ Reply

same. that was literally my first thought. Reply

He asserts that he has suffered severe anxiety, constant fear, and crippling back pain since the allegations were made



get used to it bitch Reply

He asserts that he has suffered severe anxiety, constant fear, and crippling back pain since the allegations were made.



poor you fucker Reply

http://www.latimes.com/business/hollywood/la-fi-ct-caa-agent-20171209-story.html One of Britney's friends was hit with accusations too, IDK if they were posted here or not... The guy who had the dinner party that Britney and Mariah attended... Reply

Fucking die in a fire you pos Reply

Bleed him dry with a rusty penknife, good sis. Then watch him expire from septicemia. Reply

He left Scientology and spoke out against it - maybe this is an attack by them?? He was on leah’s Show too Reply

i came here to say this, but i doubt anyone here will even consider this a possibility tbh Reply

honestly this was my first thought but he admitted they were "flirty" so meh



still, i wouldn't put it past $cientology to pay her to sue him Reply

it's entirely possible. I'm holding back for now. Reply

He admitted they were flirty tho... Reply

I mean, playing devil's advocate, people on Leah's show have talked about "friends" moving into their neighborhoods and then MOVING WITH THEM to another neighborhood, and those people were friends/dog-walking partners/had children attend one another's birthday parties/etc. If they can set up a fake friend/neighbor situation, it doesn't seem IMPOSSIBLE that they'd set up a flirtatious situation, too. Reply

I mean, MAYBE I guess, but he left the "church" in 2009, then the New Yorker article was 2011, and then he wasn't in "Going Clear" until 2015.. and I'm not saying it's impossible for the "church" to be so pissy that they picked a year between when he wasn't really doing/saying anything notable about them to introduce a woman into his life specifically to flirt with him in hopes of later accusing him of something violent, but...



Given how many men are shitty, I'm going to reserve the right to think maybe this guy's shitty, too. :\ Reply

I am always in the camp of being 100% on the victims side, however Scientology is so fucked up that the connection here has me on the fence with this situation. Reply

Parent

That's a possibility Reply

The way I see it, in most instances of sexual assault, if you dig hard enough, even in the most cut and dry cases, you can find "motive" for a false accusation to be made. Don't be blinded by what would make a great story at a time like this.



I mean, yes....he publicly denounced them, and has been pretty vocal in the last 8 years. I even eluded to the idea of him using that in a comment below. But, there is absolutely no indication that this woman was ever even involved in Scientology, and it's kind of gross to bring up seemingly unconnected information to hypothetically cast doubt on her accusation of sexual assault (not that you're doing it deliberately, though)



Also, his statement doesn't mention Scientology, or any connection with them pertaining to her. You'd think he'd throw that out there. And even if he did, while some people would consider it, to me it would be no different than any other man claiming something else as the reason he's being accused of rape. No difference between "it's a lie perpetrated by The Church of Scientology" and "She lied because she was mad that I dumped her". Reply

ya this freaks me out bc that fact alone makes me for once want to maybe trust him over her Reply

Is she a Scientologist by any chance? Reply

literally the first thing I thought of, because if she is... Reply

Rapist belongs in jail. Reply

Jesus christ Reply

I'm waiting for him to claim that it's The Church of Scientology doing this to get back at him. Reply

PS:



NOW CAN EVERYONE FINALLY ADMIT THAT "CRASH" IS THE WORST "BEST PICTURE" WINNER OF ALL TIME!?



*cough*



Enjoy the rest of your day. Reply

do you think this is a hot take or smth? lol Reply

No, it was meant as a joke because I think moooooooost people feel that way, but there are still a couple people who haven't gotten the memo.



Are you a "Crash" fan, tho? Reply

Parent

hollllyly shitt geezus Reply

