Paul Haggis Hit With Lawsuit for Alleged Rape, Claims a $9 Million Shakedown
A new lawsuit accuses Paul Haggis of rape, but he denies the claim in a lawsuit of his own https://t.co/rLOPjfw46Q pic.twitter.com/KanCAKoOl9— Variety (@Variety) December 16, 2017
Haleigh Breest, a film publicist filed a lawsuit alleging that she was raped by director Paul Haggis in 2013.
Haggis also sued the publicist, denying the allegation and accusing her of trying to bankrupt him by extracting a $9 million settlement.
She said she repeatedly said no, but that Haggis violently raped her, and that she passed out.
She went to a therapist last summer and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the encounter.
She was outraged to see Haggis condemning Weinstein as a sexual predator.
Haggis filed his own suit a few hours before Breest filed hers.
In his complaint, Haggis concedes that he had a “friendly, and at times flirtatious, relationship” with Breest. But he adamantly denies her rape allegation.
Haggis’ suit includes a single claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress. He asserts that he has suffered severe anxiety, constant fear, and crippling back pain since the allegations were made.
