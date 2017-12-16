Books Being Adapted Into Movies & TV Shows in 2018 (PART 2)

Crazy Rich Asians on the cover of @EW - so excited for our movie to come out!! pic.twitter.com/LSO0sAuVVM — AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina) 2 de novembro de 2017

here's part 2: Part 1 was posted HERE

August

THE MEG

CRAZY RICH ASIANS

September

THE DARKEST MINDS

BOY ERASED

October

FIRST MAN: THE LIFE OF NEIL A. ARMSTRONG

No date yet

THE CITY AND THE CITY

GOOD OMENS

THE HATE U GIVE

VANITY FAIR

ANTHEM OF A RELUCTANT PROPHET

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

+ January

THE MISEDUCATION OF CAMERON POST

OPHELIA

To help you pick your book of the month,and yours truly have selected some of the coolest-sounding upcoming adaptations. There's a lot, so we divided the list into parts, and starting a bit earlier than usual so you can get your library reservations in order.- The horror book by STEVE ALTEN is getting a movie adaptation starring Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, and Ruby Rose. Release date: August 10.On a top-secret dive into the Pacific Ocean's deepest canyon, Jonas Taylor found himself face-to-face with the largest and most ferocious predator in the history of the animal kingdom. The sole survivor of the mission, Taylor is haunted by what he's sure he saw but still can't prove exists - Carcharodon megalodon, the massive mother of the great white shark. The average prehistoric Meg weighs in at twenty tons and could tear apart a Tyrannosaurus rex in seconds. Taylor spends years theorizing, lecturing, and writing about the possibility that Meg still feeds at the deepest levels of the sea. But it takes an old friend in need to get him to return to the water, and a hotshot female submarine pilot to dare him back into a high-tech miniature sub. Diving deeper than he ever has before, Taylor will face terror like he's never imagined. MEG is about to surface. When she does, nothing and no one is going to be safe, and Jonas must face his greatest fear once again.- The book by KEVIN KWAN is getting a movie adaptation starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh. Release date: August 17.When Rachel Chu agrees to spend the summer in Singapore with her boyfriend, Nicholas Young, she envisions a humble family home, long drives to explore the island, and quality time with the man she might one day marry. What she doesn't know is that Nick's family home happens to look like a palace, that she'll ride in more private planes than cars, and that with one of Asia's most eligible bachelors on her arm, Rachel might as well have a target on her back. Initiated into a world of dynastic splendor beyond imagination, Rachel meets Astrid, the It Girl of Singapore society; Eddie, whose family practically lives in the pages of the Hong Kong socialite magazines; and Eleanor, Nick's formidable mother, a woman who has very strong feelings about who her son should--and should not--marry.- The YA book by ALEXANDRA BRACKEN is getting a movie adaptation, starring Amandla Stenberg, Gwendoline Christie and Mandy Moore. Release date: September 14.When Ruby woke up on her 10th birthday, something about her had changed. Something frightening enough to make her parents lock her in the garage and call the police. Something that got her sent to Thurmond, a brutal government “rehabilitation camp.” She might have survived the mysterious disease that had killed most of America’s children, but she and the others emerged with something far worse: frightening abilities they could not control. Now 16 Ruby is one of the dangerous ones. When the truth comes out, Ruby barely escapes Thurmond with her life. She is on the run, desperate to find the only safe haven left for kids like her—East River. She joins a group of kids who have escaped their own camp. Liam, their brave leader, is falling hard for Ruby. But no matter how much she aches for him, Ruby can’t risk getting close. Not after what happened to her parents. When they arrive at East River, nothing is as it seems, least of all its mysterious leader. But there are other forces at work, people who will stop at nothing to use Ruby in their fight against the government. Ruby will be faced with a terrible choice, one that may mean giving up her only chance at having a life worth living.- The memoir by GARRARD CONLEY is being adapted into a movie starring Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Joel Edgerton, Troye Sivan, Lucas Hedges. Release date: September 28.The son of a Baptist pastor and deeply embedded in church life in small town Arkansas, as a young man Garrard Conley was terrified and conflicted about his sexuality. When Garrard was a 19-year-old college student, he was outed to his parents, and was forced to make a life-changing decision: either agree to attend a church-supported conversion therapy program that promised to “cure” him of homosexuality; or risk losing family, friends, and the God he had prayed to every day of his life. Through an institutionalized Twelve-Step Program heavy on Bible study, he was supposed to emerge heterosexual, ex-gay, cleansed of impure urges and stronger in his faith in God for his brush with sin. Instead, even when faced with a harrowing and brutal journey, Garrard found the strength and understanding to break out in search of his true self and forgiveness.- The biography by JAMES R. HANSEN is being adapted into a movie titled First Man by director Damien Chazelle, starring Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy and Corey Stoll. Release date: October 12.On July 20, 1969, the world stood still to watch thirty-eight-year-old American astronaut Neil A. Armstrong become the first person to step on the surface of another heavenly body. Perhaps no words in human history became better known than those few he uttered at that historic moment. In a penetrating exploration of American hero worship, Hansen addresses the complex legacy of the First Man, as an astronaut and an individual.- The sci-fi book by CHINA MIÉVILLE is being adapted into a 4-part miniseries for BBC 2 by Tony Grisoni (The Young Pope) and will star David Morrissey and Mandeep Dhillon.Inspector Tyador Borlú of the Extreme Crime Squad finds deadly conspiracies beneath a seemingly routine murder. From the decaying Beszel, he joins detective Qussim Dhatt in rich vibrant Ul Qoma, and both are enmeshed in a sordid underworld. Rabid nationalists are intent on destroying their neighboring city, and unificationists dream of dissolving the two into one.- The fantasy book by NEIL GAIMAN and TERRY PRATCHETT is being adapted into a tv series for Amazon and will star Michael Sheen and David Tennant.According to The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (the world's only completely accurate book of prophecies, written in 1655, before she exploded), the world will end on a Saturday. Next Saturday, in fact. Just before dinner. So the armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, frogs are falling, tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan. Except a somewhat fussy angel and a fast-living demon—both of whom have lived amongst Earth's mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle—are not actually looking forward to the coming Rapture. And someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist...- The best-selling YA book by ANGIE THOMAS is being adapted into a movie starring YA queen Amandla Stenberg, Anthony Mackie and Regina Hall.Sixteen-year-old Starr Carter moves between two worlds: the poor neighborhood where she lives and the fancy suburban prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Khalil was unarmed. Soon afterward, his death is a national headline. Some are calling him a thug, maybe even a drug dealer and a gangbanger. Protesters are taking to the streets in Khalil's name. Some cops and the local drug lord try to intimidate Starr and her family. What everyone wants to know is: what really went down that night? And the only person alive who can answer that is Starr. But what Starr does or does not say could upend her community. It could also endanger her life.- The classic by WILLIAM THACKERAY is being adapted into a 7-part miniseries by ITV (in the US it will be an Amazon Prime exclusive), starring Olivia Cooke, Tom Bateman, Suranne Jones and Michael Palin.A satire of English society during the Napoleonic Wars, Vanity Fair is William Makepeace Thackeray’s masterpiece. At its center is one of the most unforgettable characters in nineteenth-century literature: the enthralling Becky Sharp, a charmingly ruthless social climber who is determined to leave behind her humble origins, no matter the cost. Her more gentle friend Amelia, by contrast, only cares for Captain George Osborne, despite his selfishness and her family’s disapproval. As both women move within the flamboyant milieu of Regency England, the political turmoil of the era is matched by the scheming Becky’s sensational rise—and its unforeseen aftermath.- The YA book by JOANNE PROUXL is being adapted into a movie titled Anthem, starring Cameron Monaghan, Grayson Gabriel, Peyton List, Juliette Lewis.After freakishly foretelling the death of a friend, Luke Hunter becomes big news in Stokum, his rank little pinprick of a hometown. Terrified, but pretending not to be, Luke holds everyone—the local media, his buddy Fang, the Polish widow next door—at arm’s length as he lurches through a personal minefield studded with previously unconsidered existential ponderings, Christian fundamentalists, a missing teen’s frantic mother, and a dream girl who isn’t his.- The classic horror book by SHIRLEY JACKSON is being adapted into a tv series by Netflix, starring Carla Gugino, Michiel Huisman, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser.Four seekers arrive at a notoriously unfriendly pile called Hill House: Dr. Montague, an occult scholar looking for solid evidence of a "haunting"; Theodora, his lighthearted assistant; Eleanor, a friendless, fragile young woman well acquainted with poltergeists; and Luke, the future heir of Hill House. At first, their stay seems destined to be merely a spooky encounter with inexplicable phenomena. But Hill House is gathering its powers—and soon it will choose one of them to make its own.- The YA book by EMILY M. DANFORTH is being adapted into a movie starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Jennifer Ehle, Sasha Lane and John Gallagher Jr. Release date: January, at the Sundance Film Festival.When Cameron Post’s parents die suddenly in a car crash, her shocking first thought is relief. Relief they’ll never know that, hours earlier, she had been kissing a girl. But that relief doesn’t last, and Cam is soon forced to move in with her conservative aunt Ruth and her well-intentioned but hopelessly old-fashioned grandmother. She knows that from this point on, her life will forever be different. Survival in Miles City, Montana, means blending in and leaving well enough alone (as her grandmother might say), and Cam becomes an expert at both. Then Coley Taylor moves to town. Beautiful, pickup-driving Coley is a perfect cowgirl with the perfect boyfriend to match. She and Cam forge an unexpected and intense friendship — one that seems to leave room for something more to emerge. But just as that starts to seem like a real possibility, ultrareligious Aunt Ruth takes drastic action to ‘fix’ her niece, bringing Cam face-to-face with the cost of denying her true self — even if she’s not exactly sure who that is.- This YA book by LISA KLEIN is being adapted into a movie starring Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts, Tom Felton and Clive Owen. Release date: January at the Sundance Film Festival.In this reimagining of Shakespeare's Hamlet, it is Ophelia who takes center stage. A rowdy, motherless girl, she grows up at Elsinore Castle to become the queen's most trusted lady-in-waiting. Ambitious for knowledge and witty as well as beautiful, Ophelia learns the ways of power in a court where nothing is as it seems. When she catches the attention of the captivating, dark-haired Prince Hamlet, their love blossoms in secret. But bloody deeds soon turn Denmark into a place of madness, and Ophelia's happiness is shattered. Ultimately, she must choose between her love for Hamlet and her own life. In desperation, Ophelia devises a treacherous plan to escape from Elsinore forever... with one very dangerous secret.