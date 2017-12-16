Jeremy Renner Tops The List of 2017's Best Actors Per Dollar

I'm a 26 year old who just had to borrow $50 from my mom



I’m 31 and I had to borrow $150 from my parents to pay rent this month! Reply

I'm honestly just waiting for them to die so I don't have to text them and ask for money, it'll just be mine haha Reply

SNL did not deserve him Reply

i just watched Colossal and he can also do some nice evil roles. Reply

Jeremy Renner is an overrated POS and I genuinely will never understand how he got paid more for American Hustle than Amy Adams. Reply

i just DO NOT understand how he gets roles. feels like all of the movies he's in are successful in spite of him. he is ugly, untalented and completely devoid of charisma. Reply

He really is, and he's just on this list because he's in a big franchise, as are most of the people on this list. It's not about talent or skill, it's about being part of a movie a studio pushes.



Box office return per every $1 paid:

1. Jeremy Renner $93.80

2. Emma Watson $70.70

3. Scarlett Johansson $66.50

4. Amy Adams $46.10

5. Chris Pratt $34.40 Reply

Did we have a post about his leaked fapping videos?



The real question is do we want one...



(The answer is no) Reply

Why would anyone want to know about that? Reply

sigh i really dont want to know. he's probably being gross Reply

No hun spare us Reply

no ty Reply

God I hope not. Reply

Morbid curiousity has me really interested but common sense and that face has me... not. Reply

only question is what is he fapping to, does E! owe ted casablancas an apology yet Reply

we want the link



these hoes above me lyingwe want the link Reply

I feel like that's no better than posting the leaks of actresses' nudes... Reply

Link to source doesn’t work, OP Reply

Link still broken :/



but why? Reply

ONTD, What do you do to get the most out of your hard earned cash?



budget budget budget



i'm saving to be in a position to buy my own place (i actually don't know if i do want to buy, but i know i wanna be in a position to...), while travelling every few months, while idk trying to have a life and go out a bit. i budget for literally years at a time lol. next year i'm going to try and get into a little freelancing on the side, see if i can make a little extra cash. this article inspired me a bit budget budget budgeti'm saving to be in a position to buy my own place (i actually don't know if i do want to buy, but i know i wanna be in a position to...), while travelling every few months, while idk trying to have a life and go out a bit. i budget for literally years at a time lol. next year i'm going to try and get into a little freelancing on the side, see if i can make a little extra cash. this article inspired me a bit http://www.refinery29.com/single-woman-home-owner-personal-essay Reply

I need to learn to budget. I have no idea where to start. Reply

Same. I’m just sending money to my savings account. I just spend and pay off my credit card at the end of every month. I sound reckless when I say I probably spend more money than I realize on trivial shit. Reply

You can get an excel program and at least start out with how much the bills are and how much you want to spend weekly Reply

i recommend searching for budgeting spreadsheets online and filling them out frequently. if i had the link to mind, i would share, but i don't sorry bb Reply

look at your bank statement and see where the money goes, then make a spreadsheet. I list up all my regular payments (rent, internet, phone, electricity, transport, student loan payments) + non-necessary regular payments which can be cut (streaming services, gym - lmfao why is my lazy ass paying for this tbh) + food, saving and allowance. good thing about budgetting for months in advance is you can include big ish expenses you know are coming up (insurance, travelling, birthday presents) and balance it, like budget to set aside money for when you know you're gonna be skint the next month.



idk where u are but most everywhere there'll be websites where you can compare cost of insurance, electricity, phone subscriptions etc. i found out my isp is boning me so i'm going with a cheaper alternative once my sub runs out, and just negotiated way cheaper insurance.



for a while now i also just saved £20 a month apart from my normal savings in "just in case" money in a bank separate from where i usually do my business so i kind of forgot about it, and suddenly i can afford a switch. Reply

I don't anymore but I also used to be hardcore about using allotted cash - so I'd take out $X a week from the bank and then only have that to spend. It was rough! But I find that my spending increase way way more when I used debit all the time.





Edited at 2017-12-16 06:01 pm (UTC) I used the spreadsheet from this lady! http://www.gailvazoxlade.com/ I don't anymore but I also used to be hardcore about using allotted cash - so I'd take out $X a week from the bank and then only have that to spend. It was rough! But I find that my spending increase way way more when I used debit all the time. Reply

"an unofficial challenge I gave myself in my first job as a marketing manager at a startup"



her FIRST job. no offense but im already checked out lmao. my first job was fast food because i had to pay for gas as a high school student Reply

budget budget budget



Yep. Plus making sure one is realistic on living arrangements and making savings/investments a priority from the get-go.



My grandfather started talking to me about how to manage my finances when I was 11-12 yrs old, before I had a real job but he continued to mentor me like that so once I started working, I had all that info to help me. He suggested I live slightly beneath my means and stay that course as long as possible, because putting money away (investment or savings) is easier to do when you don't see it first, and avoiding credit card debt as much as possible. The adage "you spend what you have" is so true. Reply

With roles in grand franchises including Marvel's Captain America movies and Mission: Impossible, Renner has proven himself to be a sound investment who offers reliable box office results. With a more modest quote than some of his counterparts he regularly pulls off hits: His co-starring turn in 2016's Oscar-nominated sci-fi Arrival grossed an impressive $203.4 million on a $47 million budget.



um yeah, literally no one went to those movies because of Jeremy Renner... he was just there. I saw Mission Impossible and Arrival and I didn't even remember he was in them



Lol ikr I saw arrival because of aliens and Amy Adams, and if Renner was advertised as the lead instead of Amy I probably would have waited for it to stream to watch it :p Reply

Yeah, this list makes zero sense to me. Scarlett Johansson, maybe I could see, but Jeremy Renner just happened to be inexplicably cast as random side characters. Reply

Reasons I went to see Arrival;



1) Amy

2) Aliens

3) Forest

4) Sound Design

5) I was bored and depressed on a Monday and the theater was empty

......

182058) Renner Reply

But why



Three of the top five best actors for the buck are women



Yasssssss. Reply

It's not really a good thing. It means they are box office draws but the studios aren't compensating them for it. Reply

Emma Watson is #2 and she's very well paid. Reply

That's not actually a good thing. It's because of the pay gap. Reply

does he get paid $5 because yes i agree does he get paid $5 because yes i agree Reply

Yay I love Amy Adams <333 OT but has there been a post about the CDC censorship ?



