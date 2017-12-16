Jeremy Renner Tops The List of 2017's Best Actors Per Dollar
Dollar for dollar, Jeremy Renner is 2017's best actor https://t.co/HfJwz6aA8R pic.twitter.com/BPcumymcwZ— Forbes (@Forbes) December 15, 2017
The rankings are based how much money the studio receved back for each dollar the star was paid.
4. Amy Adams
5. Crisp Rat
You can view the full list at the source.
Source
Source
Source
ONTD, What do you do to get the most out of your hard earned cash?
soooooo fuck you Jeremy Renner
Box office return per every $1 paid:
1. Jeremy Renner $93.80
2. Emma Watson $70.70
3. Scarlett Johansson $66.50
4. Amy Adams $46.10
5. Chris Pratt $34.40
(The answer is no)
No hun spare us
Morbid curiousity has me really interested but common sense and that face has me... not.
we want the link
Here's the list with box office return per every $1 paid:
1. Jeremy Renner $93.80
2. Emma Watson $70.70
3. Scarlett Johansson $66.50
4. Amy Adams $46.10
5. Chris Pratt $34.40
budget budget budget
i'm saving to be in a position to buy my own place (i actually don't know if i do want to buy, but i know i wanna be in a position to...), while travelling every few months, while idk trying to have a life and go out a bit. i budget for literally years at a time lol. next year i'm going to try and get into a little freelancing on the side, see if i can make a little extra cash. this article inspired me a bit http://www.refinery29.com/single-woman-home-owner-personal-essay
idk where u are but most everywhere there'll be websites where you can compare cost of insurance, electricity, phone subscriptions etc. i found out my isp is boning me so i'm going with a cheaper alternative once my sub runs out, and just negotiated way cheaper insurance.
for a while now i also just saved £20 a month apart from my normal savings in "just in case" money in a bank separate from where i usually do my business so i kind of forgot about it, and suddenly i can afford a switch.
I don't anymore but I also used to be hardcore about using allotted cash - so I'd take out $X a week from the bank and then only have that to spend. It was rough! But I find that my spending increase way way more when I used debit all the time.
Edited at 2017-12-16 06:01 pm (UTC)
her FIRST job. no offense but im already checked out lmao. my first job was fast food because i had to pay for gas as a high school student
Yep. Plus making sure one is realistic on living arrangements and making savings/investments a priority from the get-go.
My grandfather started talking to me about how to manage my finances when I was 11-12 yrs old, before I had a real job but he continued to mentor me like that so once I started working, I had all that info to help me. He suggested I live slightly beneath my means and stay that course as long as possible, because putting money away (investment or savings) is easier to do when you don't see it first, and avoiding credit card debt as much as possible. The adage "you spend what you have" is so true.
um yeah, literally no one went to those movies because of Jeremy Renner... he was just there. I saw Mission Impossible and Arrival and I didn't even remember he was in them
Edited at 2017-12-16 05:34 pm (UTC)
1) Amy
2) Aliens
3) Forest
4) Sound Design
5) I was bored and depressed on a Monday and the theater was empty
......
182058) Renner
Edited at 2017-12-16 05:32 pm (UTC)
Yasssssss.
does he get paid $5 because yes i agree
Edited at 2017-12-16 05:34 pm (UTC)
i don't lmao i'm impulsive and spend my money as soon as i get it that spongebob "wanna see me spend my whole pay check? wanna see me do it again" meme pretty much sums it up