Terry Crews Accuses WME of Spying on Him and His Family Over Sexual Assault Case
My assailant Adam Venit is the founding partner at @WME, a corporation worth over $8 billion.— terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017
I believe my family is being tracked and possibly bugged.
(Cont'd)
I also believe @unclerush was asked to pressure me into dropping my case by @WME execs. Somehow they thought he was the “King of Black people”.— terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017
Someone hacked into the computer my son and I built together. I have to shut it down and replace the hard drive.
(Cont'd/2)
LAPD task force detectives let me know these people don’t play fair. There are a lot of secrets to protect, and they will do anything to keep them.— terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017
The town is compromised. But me, and my team, are not.
If I were to have a timely “accident” — you know where to look.
(Cont'd/4)
@WME general counsel Seth Krauss surreptitiously brought up my wife’s name to my former attorney re: my case.@TMZ met me and my wife at the as we left the airport, then mysteriously edited out my comments about how they collude with the studios and agencies.— terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017
(Cont'd/)
Retaliation in some form is expected- I would be naive to think otherwise...— terrycrews (@terrycrews) December 16, 2017
But vulnerability and openness is actually my best protection.
I’m ready.
(End)
As "paranoid" as he sounds I am glad he is putting all of this out there. The entire thing is beyond fucked up and these people need to be stopped.
I'm waiting for his famous friends to defend him, so I know who to cancel. But the silence so far is pretty telling.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/harvey-weinsteins-army-of-spies
Shit like this makes me wonder how social media would have played into Hollywood of the past. Like if more people get comfortable coming out in mass about an abuser or some actor/actress who dies has a series of thoughts laid out for the world to see before their untimely end.
But that shouldn't be happening. He spoke out against his sexual assault. He should be helped and commended, not STALKED.
Watch your back, Terry. ✊
they scare everyone else, get away with shit cuz money..
I wish we can just shoot these fuckers in the street.
I’m ready.
good for him, and yeah that honestly sounds like the best plan tbh.