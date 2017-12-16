Terry Crews Accuses WME of Spying on Him and His Family Over Sexual Assault Case

Jesus George.



As "paranoid" as he sounds I am glad he is putting all of this out there. The entire thing is beyond fucked up and these people need to be stopped.

I highly doubt this is paranoia at all. These people have been doing shadier shit than this since Hollywood was incepted. Reply

this isn't paranoia in a time where weinstein was using ex-israeli black ops agents to silence his victims. Reply

exactly Reply

Indeed Reply

Look up Anthony Pellicano. There's a lot of spying and shady shit happening behind the scenes where powerful people are involved. Reply

Russell Simmons deleted his twitter. Reply

it's a christmas seasons miracle Reply

Evil fuck Reply

His # notme was disgusting. I'm glad he was being slammed on Twitter for that shit. I noticed he turned his comments on IG off.



I'm waiting for his famous friends to defend him, so I know who to cancel. But the silence so far is pretty telling.



Edited at 2017-12-16 08:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Jesus Christ. Reply

i wish i could chalk this down to paranoia....but it genuinely feels justified. powerful people protect their own. hanging terry crews out to dry is nbd to them [imo] Reply

this is far from paranoia. these people have all the means of doing this and i wouldn't put it past a guy who casually gropes a man in public.



Edited at 2017-12-16 05:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Rlly puts that matt Damon "there's a difference between a butt grab and the other stuff!!" BS into perspective Reply

I agree. I don’t think this is paranoia...or if it is, it’s justified. Reply

It's interesting to me because it was my first instinct to call him paranoid, and I had to tell myself, "no, he's definitely legit; these people have endless resources for this shit." And it makes me sad that I had to call myself out :( Reply

Ray Donovan is real. I hope he is able to stay safe Reply

i would say this is paranoia but after reading about harvey having a fucking spy agency to trap his victims, he's justified in thinking this. Reply

mfte Reply

Exactly Reply

https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/harvey-weinsteins-army-of-spies This piece in particular was genuinely wild Reply

Holy shit. I hope he and his family all stay safe. The fact that the police know they play dirty is concerning. How much power must they have?



Shit like this makes me wonder how social media would have played into Hollywood of the past. Like if more people get comfortable coming out in mass about an abuser or some actor/actress who dies has a series of thoughts laid out for the world to see before their untimely end. Reply

If you don't close your ports, yeah, people can definitely get in and watch you through your PC.



But that shouldn't be happening. He spoke out against his sexual assault. He should be helped and commended, not STALKED. Reply

i believe it. they'll do anything to discredit the victims who have spoken out, so that others will feel like they have no choice but to stay silent. Reply

More power to you Terry! I just hope nothing happens to him. Reply

Didn't weinstein have an entire spy network including some Mossad agents and Nick Kroll's dad working for him to get dirt on his victims?



Watch your back, Terry. ✊ Reply

Black Cube. That is hardcore. Reply

bastards will stop at nothing to keep abusing people. Reply

I missed the Kroll connection, has he commented on it? Reply

the part about the police warning him sounds like ppl in the police department are threatened into looking the other way as much as they are willingly being paid off to do so. i met a guy that worked for border patrol and had something like that happen to him where a cartel set it up to where they could frame him in a way that would destroy his life and family if he ever stopped them. so damn. it never occurred to me during all of this that the law could be on the receiving end of the same threats the victims of abuse are. but when you have mega millionaires hiring ex special forces to enable their crimes and silence ppl, anything is possible.



Edited at 2017-12-16 05:42 pm (UTC) Reply

It's actually pretty terrifying when u think about it (esp considering we have all helped fund their abuse and illegal activities by paying to watch movies etc)



Edited at 2017-12-16 05:46 pm (UTC) Reply

SEriously, the bad people with all the money, they stay in power for a reason...



they scare everyone else, get away with shit cuz money..





I wish we can just shoot these fuckers in the street. Reply

Yeah, they're either being paid off or threatened. Organised crime can only thrive if law enforcement is compromised. Reply

I don't read this as paranoia at all, these people wouldn't be where they are if they didn't have hands and eyes everywhere. I believe him. I just hope this doesn't damage his case. Reply

But vulnerability and openness is actually my best protection.



I’m ready.



good for him, and yeah that honestly sounds like the best plan tbh.



I seriously wish I can go Punisher on these people. Reply

