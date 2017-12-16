Diane von Furstenberg & Husband Want to Build Gondola Ride to the Hollywood Sign

maybe i'm just way too tired but this is making me laugh so hard lmao



lol what Reply

This is the dumbest shit i've ever heard. Reply

I wish I was rich enough to invest a shit load of cash into an obviously stupid idea/business and not have to worry about going broke *sigh* Reply

No Reply

rich ppl are so stupid. Reply

Gondolas are an eye sore and will ruin the cinematic appeal of the Hollywood sign. So no, thank you. Reply

I used to work for Barry Diller....and I cant reiterate how fulfilling it is to see the headline says “Diane Von Furstenberg.....and husband” LOLOL! Well done! Reply

Lol Reply

lmao Reply

No. Terrible idea. Reply

This sounds nice in theory, but hopefully "in theory" is where it gets left. Reply

So, an uphill gondola ride? Sounds legit. Reply

came in here to say this



like maybe i have a fundamental misunderstanding of what a gondola is, but like shit doesn't flow uphill Reply

I don't know if you're being serious or not but: Reply

LOL I FEEL SO DUMB. I’m picturing a romantic boat ride up the hill to the Hollywood sign. Wondering why ANYONE needed this Reply

Sounds dumb Reply

Wouldn't this take them to the back of the sign, whereas the people clogging up the streets are there to take selfies with the front? I think the open van tours can consider themselves safe... Reply

Isn't what makes the sign iconic is seeing it up on the hill? What would be the point of getting close to it? Plus people going up to it would ruin photos from down below. Reply

