Diane von Furstenberg & Husband Want to Build Gondola Ride to the Hollywood Sign

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and painfully rich husband Barry Diller want to build a gondola ride up to the historic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. Because the sheer amount of open van tours and overpriced double decker buses dedicated to them that hold up traffic daily isn't enough.
Donated $35 million to the High Line park construction in New York City, presented the idea of the tourist gondola to L.A. city officials three years ago
The renewed project is being spearheaded by her son, who runs the couple's philanthropy foundation
Tourist gondola will pick riders up from a parking lot at the L.A. Zoo to Mount Lee where you can look at the sign up close but not like, touch it or take pictures with it which would actually justify the gondola and its future fare price
The bureaucratic process will likely be long, including evironmental reports and begging the extremely wealthy communties around the area to comply
Whoever is funding this alongside the foundation is having their identity kept secret for whatever reason, Mayor Garcetti mentioned the project publicly while purposely not naming the funder which is...interesting
Diller is also known as the billionaire that tried to get a monstrosity of a $250 million floating park built on the west side of Manhattan (NYC) but the project initally was slapped down
