Graham Norton Show: Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Sam Smith FULL INTERVIEW
-They talk about the Last Jedi
-Mark talks about the Royal family
-Mark didn't tell Carrie the big Star Wars secret
-Gwendoline met the Royal Family almost naked
-Gwendoline was asked for a selfie while on the toilet
-Mark Hamill demonstrates using the Force
-Daisy couldn't keep calm when she got the Star Wars part
Just got back from TLJ. I'm glad I knew all the spoilers in advance (that's how I roll) because I wasn't raging at parts like my brother was, lmao. It was enjoyable for me, wasn't bored, had moments I really liked, but I have a lot of issues with it, so it's a mixed back for me. I'm over the rage, so now I'm pretty indifferent, be very interested in seeing what JJ does next.
and so is the amount of press that adam driver manages to avoid
[Spoiler (click to open)]On a spoilery note, I was not prepared for Leia being wheeled away and the medic saying that her life signs were weak but she was still fighting. Ouch.
can I just say how fantastic daisy and Adam were in this film?
