Graham Norton Show: Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Sam Smith FULL INTERVIEW

Video not available in the states 😭😭😭 Reply

Thread

Link

change youtube to you pak. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You’re the best. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it doesn't work for me :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw SW yesterday and...what didn’t he tell Carrie? Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] that scene, with the way it was directed and marks acting, had me in tears. it was well done.



Edited at 2017-12-16 03:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I didn't understand why that happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he never told her that luke's father was darth vader because she had a big mouth and would've told everyone Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

star wars was boring as hell Reply

Thread

Link

The first 2/3 was not well paced, imo, I am a patient viewer and I was bored at times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Last Jedi was so good. Loved it! Planning on watching it two more times. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll be seeing the movie next Saturday but I've already been spoiled silly, not just on the internet but also from a bunch of guys who had a loud spoiler-y convo about the movie in the tram (I guess they'd just seen it). I wasn't hyped for the movie anyway bc TFA left me cold so I'm not mad but I'm more curious to see the movie now. It seems very divisive. Reply

Thread

Link

TFA was safe but fun. Abrams stuck to the OG trilogy and that’s why fans loved it. Rian took some risks but it was well done and I honestly loved it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] All the other SW movies had a clear beginning, middle, and end. TLJ had a long boring ass middle and an end. The entire plot of the rebels immediately fleeing the base then getting stuck crawling in space was a big mistake imo. I don't feel like it was well done though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought TFA was too much of a cash-in on nostalgia so I'm looking forward to the shake-up. Some of the things I've heard don't have me convinced it's the right one though lol Guess I'll see. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, none of the movie had huge shocking moments. I was spoiled on a few things, but it didn't change my movie watching experience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TLJ is divisive because so many people went in with theories they wanted confirmed and when they weren't, there was anger. TLJ isn't a movie about heroes and victory, it's a movie about hubris and failure. It's also a lot about learning to move beyond the past. There's some issues with it for sure, but overall I thought it was fantastic, a needed change, and I enjoyed it more than TFA. That being said I DO also like TFA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, while I did enjoy TFA I felt it was just a rehash of ANH and wasn't a die hard fan. I thought Rogue One, despite some pacing issues and not fleshing out all their characters, was a better movie, but I only see them once, so dunno how they hold up on rewatching.



Just got back from TLJ. I'm glad I knew all the spoilers in advance (that's how I roll) because I wasn't raging at parts like my brother was, lmao. It was enjoyable for me, wasn't bored, had moments I really liked, but I have a lot of issues with it, so it's a mixed back for me. I'm over the rage, so now I'm pretty indifferent, be very interested in seeing what JJ does next. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

just coming in today to say i'm finally seeing it today and i'm SO EXCITED GUYS!!!! ok bye love you nerds Reply

Thread

Link

Someone had to be the new Boba Fett. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fanboys won't stan for her like they do for Fett tho, which is both sad bc sexism but also relieving in a way because it's really annoying to me when people cling to a minor secondary character and overblow their importance. I like Phasma and I wish she was more important in canon tho :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She was in SW? I’m asking this seriously. Who was she?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Kinda OT, but: I've kind of soured on Graham Norton and his show this past few months. He used to be my favourite host, but having a lot of trash men on right now, without addressing what's going on, seems wilfully ignorant. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think he chooses his guests?



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Obviously not alone, but there is no way he doesn't get a say in who they're booking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hamills best work was done in The Last Jedi. Actually, the acting as a whole was much better in TLJ than in TFA.



Edited at 2017-12-16 03:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I need 10 porgs. Reply

Thread

Link

I wanna know what they taste like. “Why does it talk like a lamb?” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m really pressed that Chewie didn’t eat the porg because what a waste honestly. They should have had him trap the porg to kill it and have the other porg come through but no the poor porg was wasted! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

“You killed two of my friends, then DIDN’T eat them, so they died in vain but I want to be your lifelong friend!!!” Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the amount of press gwendoline does is impressive

and so is the amount of press that adam driver manages to avoid Reply

Thread

Link

oh you're right - i haven't seen him around - weird that they don't have him doing any promo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he seems super awkward in interviews so i wonder if they were just like "we'll give u the bare minimum this time #bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Legit nobody wants his ugly ass face on their TV. And normally I don’t like to judge people by their looks, especially when their personalities aren’t overtly offensive, but that dude is a special case. Jesus. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Iit’s wild bc this is basically his movie lmao. He may be awkward, but it’s more impressive that Disney lets him get away with it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’d rather watch her than him any day though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

too ugly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw Adam Driver at the indie panel last year for AFI fest and that boy was super uncomfortable the whole time. He was even putting his mic on the floor, i guess in hope that he wouldn't be asked a question. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've heard he has social anxiety, if thats the case I don't blame him, for not wanting to do the press stuff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So as I stated, I saw SW last night and for real y’all, the whole movie I’m like...that dude looks like he belongs in Harry Potter, like some busted ass Domnhall Gleeson and I did not figure out until today that it actually is Domnhall and why am I so attracted to him? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I'm so attracted to Domhnall usually but not in Star Wars. He looks so pasty and waxy as Hux, idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He’s honestly the Jared Kushner of the First order Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah same, he needs beard like in your icon :3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No, I didn’t mean I was attracted to him in SW! Just generally.



Edited at 2017-12-16 04:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They made him look especially ugly in this one. Those brows... that skin color! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ia he looks weird in these movies but i love the way he plays that character. dude is just chewing scenery left and right and i find it hysterical. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] On a spoilery note, I was not prepared for Leia being wheeled away and the medic saying that her life signs were weak but she was still fighting. Ouch.



Edited at 2017-12-16 03:37 pm (UTC) Saw the movie with my mom last night. I can definitely see why people didn't like it and I have my complaints, but it satisfied certain very significant wants of mine, surprised me with things I didn't know I wanted and I enjoyed it a lot overall. I feel like the next movie will probably be the real make or break, though, because this one had a very in-between vibe to it, all told; need that payoff to fasten everything down. That said, I'm glad Rian won't be back because I'm sure he wouldn't be able to deliver. Reply

Thread

Link

i just read the spoiler - it seems like i would enjoy it, i am not a die hard fan as others are - but i am deffo down to see it :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love Star Wars but this movie made me feel indifferent towards it and it’s so fucking sad. i also hated Rian’s horrid sense of humor. i felt like i was watching Guardians of the Galaxy. Reply

Thread

Link

YEAH. I felt the same way. Usually SW makes me feel inspired, but I just felt like “oh ok that’s it?” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It played better for me the second time around tbh. It felt like a real downer my first time but the second made me feel more of the emerging hope, so I was happy about that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some of the jokes I loved, and some were so forced and unnecessary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think I will ever stop complaining about the jokes. They seriously took away my enjoyment of the movie, like, why? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He literally opened the movie with a ur mom joke. Then had the gall to destroy the momentum of the ending of TFA for a joke. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the tone was all over the place most of the time, which didn’t help with the lack of stakes and filler plot stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the jokes were the only thing that interested me, everything else was terrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It felt like spaceballs at parts I was like what??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My sister even said it was very Marvel type of humor, which I agree with. It felt out of place, but my theater loved it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. This made me feel nothing and it’s depressing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

weird that adam driver gets billed over daisy ridley in these movies Reply

Thread

Link

yeah I didn’t get that either







can I just say how fantastic daisy and Adam were in this film? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their scenes were the best parts of the movie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link