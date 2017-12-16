Sister of Nate Parker’s Accuser: Why Art Shouldn’t Be Separated From Artist



Sharon Loeffler, the sister of the woman who accused Nate Parker and his Birth of a Nation co-writer Jean Celestin of rape in 1999, spoke to Variety's Gene Maddaus about why art shouldn’t be separated from artist.

- Sharon says the turning point in her life was when she talked to a reporter about how brave her sister was testifying against two college athletes, to only be then attacked on the stand and eventually forced to drop out of school. Sharon adds that her sister felt betrayed and that the system failed her, when Parker was acquitted and Celestin’s conviction was overturned on a technicality.

- She says the reason why she had to speak up for her sister was her bravery, because while Nate Parker was building a career in Hollywood, her sister's depression led her take her own life in 2012.

- Sharon suggests that "Hollywood has always looked the other way when it comes to sexual misconduct. When disturbing stories emerge, we are told to separate the art from the artist. Even last year, the president of the Academy urged people to go see The Birth of a Nation and consider it independently of the director’s past."

- She continues by saying that asking people to ignore an artist’s misconducts to only focus on the art equals protecting that artist’s career from the consequences of their actions. She hopes that The Birth of a Nation's poor reception at the Box Office and among Oscar voters, people have started to realize that kind of thinking won’t cut it anymore. She states that "the consequences have to be real. No one should get a pass, no matter how powerful or successful or brilliant or talented. No one."

- Sharon says that seeing all those powerful men fall every week is far too late for her sister, because only now people are starting to take women’s allegations seriously. She knows how hard it must be for all those women to come forward, not knowing if they’ll even be believed. She knows they risk humiliation and that possibly their voice won’t matter — while watching their perpetrators moves on like nothing ever happened.

- She concludes by saying how proud she is of her sister and all the risks she took while being just 18 years old. Sharon believes her sister started this revolution and hopes that it will result in women being safer in the workplace, dorm rooms and everywhere else. She wishes her sister was here to witness this moment, but that her son — Sharon's nephew — can see it. She's glad that "he can know that his mother was brave and strong, and in her too short life, she left a lasting legacy."

Source

OP's note: Thought it deserved its own post since Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks' tone-deaf comments about the issue. I'm actually disappointed, not surprised, this piece hasn't been picked up by other major online publications.
