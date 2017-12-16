Sister of Nate Parker’s Accuser: Why Art Shouldn’t Be Separated From Artist

Thank you for fixing your source.



I feel awful for her and her family.

Fuck Nate, fuck Armie, and apparently Gabrielle defended the film? Reply

edit: i read further down and she pulled the "i don't know what happened then" card. 🙄



edit: i read further down and she pulled the "i don't know what happened then" card. 🙄

Fuck Nate, fuck Armie

+Jesse Williams and Chadwick Boseman Reply

If the "artist" did something like "cheated on their significant other" or "get arrested for coke," sure, I'll give you the "separate the art from the artist" thing, because nobody's perfect and we all fuck up sometimes, and I like to think I'm fairly realistic with my expectations. I think Justin Bieber pissing in a mop bucket was an awful thing, and immensely disrespectful, and he could not offer enough apologies to the cleaning staff for my liking, but if that's the worst thing anyone does in their lifetime, sure, separate the art from the artist.



But when the "artist" is abusing, harassing or raping people? Their art is irrelevant. They might be the most talented jackass since the advent of the printing press, but I stop giving a single fuck about anything going on in their head when that same head can justify violating the body and mind of another human being. Phil Spector was a fucking genius music producer in his day, and heard things the way nobody else did, but he's a fucking murderer who subjected his ex-wife to countless hideous abuses decades before we knew publicly what he was capable of. There is no separating the art from the artist, because the same person who could pick the one wrong note out of a song also told his then-wife that he would buy her a coffin with a clear lid so he could watch her always. Reply

An interesting point was brought up in the Meryl Streep-Tom Hanks post about how/where to draw the line; for instance, not supporting certain artists financially but rather download their stuff for free. Personally, I can't even do that much for actual predators once the truth's come out, and I have a hard time viewing anything of theirs the same way ever again. However, if it's a person or corporation that's problematic (for lack of a better word) otherwise, I tend to buy said art second-hand so as not to give them revenue if I feel like they don't deserve my money.



In other words I agree. I think there are times you can separate the art from the artist, but rape/abuse doesn't apply to that, at least not for me. And the last thing we should be doing is celebrating these predators and their ~art. Reply

totally agreed. "asshole" doesn't prevent me from enjoying something. but by "asshole" i don't mean matt damon's "eh so what if he's grabbed a few asses without consent?" definition. i agree with your definition. cheating, drugs, or, like, unprofessional behavior (being late, not knowing lines) etc. or just plain being an asshole lol.



everything else? nope. cancelled. Reply

Justin Bieber has done worse than pissing in a bucket. Reply

Perfect comment. I agree. Reply

Penn State, the entire fucking town of State College as a whole, needs to just be razed to the ground and abandoned for a generation, its endowment should be diverted to Pennsylvania's community colleges and vocational schools. So much awful fucking shit, so many deep-rooted institutional failures, it goes far beyond just Celestin and Parker (which was kind of her point, but in a different context). Reply

Absolutely agree. I was in New Jersey when the riots happened but it was just embarrassing. And people I went to school with would post about how it was such an insult to Joe Paterno and blah blah.

Piece of shit bastard fucking knew what Sandusky was doing to those boys and did NOTHING to save them. Reply

I grew up in PA and people are still posting about how Paterno was wronged.



Even if he was, the focus on one dead man over all those still living now adults that Sandusky abused when they were children- WTF? Why not show some compassion to them? Reply

The Paterno stuff makes me rage SO hard. I found out about sexual abuse of a child when I was in a powerless position and had EVERYTHING to lose (which I did) by coming forward and following up about it. Paterno was basically king of state college, had nothing to lose, and still did less than the bare minimum. People who revere him are pathetic. Reply

couldn't agree more. Reply

The entire story is just awful and heartbreaking. Every time I drive past the school I get chills now.



There's a elite private school in Brooklyn that had a similar scandal. Esquire did an amazing article about it and how many of the people who were powerless tried so hard to do something but those in power who knew for decades, just sat on their hands and looked the other way. It was awful. http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a50346/poly-prep-philip-foglietta/ The entire story is just awful and heartbreaking. Every time I drive past the school I get chills now. Reply

I don't understand why people can't see how devastating it would be to see someone who abused you celebrated by the industry/ the Academy/ etc.



I mean, this obviously isn't the same thing in the slightest but imagine if the kid who bullied you in school grew up to be an actor/director and you had to spend the rest of forever hearing about how they were an icon and so talented. It's hard to watch everyone love someone when they were horrible to you.



Now sexual abuse is a completely different thing and much worse. These dudes took advantage of these women, left them scared and unable to trust anyone. Sexual abuse vicitms often suffer with low-self esteem and suicidal ideation. And in the midst of this...you're having a shitty day and you turn on your computer and there's Kate Fucking Winslet singing the praises of Praying Mantis look-a-like Woody Allen who ruined your childhood. There's Casey Affleck getting a Best Actor award for whatever boring ass movie he was in last year. Two of the most beloved actors in the world say that while what he did to you was bad, you can't expect Hollywood to throw the baby out with the bathwater and never see one of his films again.



It has to be traumatic as fuck. I don't even like thinking about it.

"asking people to ignore an artist’s misconducts to only focus on the art equals protecting that artist’s career from the consequences of their actions. "



Nail on the head. Someone @ this to Streep and Hanks Reply

the "separating the art from the artist" talking point is fucking stupid. one of my rapists is a shitty graphic artist. his work genuinely sucks and i don't think anyone would ever defend him based on it. but sometimes i ask myself "at what point does his art become more valuable than me ?" when does some fucking drawing, movie, book, fucking whatever become more important than the actual human lives crushed to create it ? because that's really what people are answering when they say the art is separate from the artist. and maybe my rapist's ugly fucking art is already worth more than i am to some people. Reply

I'm so sorry that happened to you</3 The lack of empathy people have for victims of rape and assault is appalling. Reply

OT: is there ANY way to get rid of the amazon pop up ads? I can barely read this web site anymore. I cleared my safari history Reply

Install Ad Block.



Or buy a premium account Reply

Try Ublock Origin. Reply

You are being complicit if you praise and love a predator's piece of work. You are excusing their behavior somehow and giving them a free pass. They get away with it all.

The victims don't get away the same way. Their life is pretty much a pile of psychological distorted traits and oddly enough they are not as well off as the predators.



So yeah, if their career and money being impacted hut them a lot more than to look at their act and self in the mirror of truth? then go for their fucked up jugular and crash them motherfuckers' wallet and mansions and rep Reply

Its easy for people to "separate the art from the artist" when they willfully ignore the fact that there is a victim on the other end of whatever terrible thing the actor has done.



When people close off their empathy and neglect or refuse to put themselves in the position of the victims and what its like for them to live everyday seeing their abusers praised and glorified while they have to live being re-traumatized daily, it becomes very easy to separate the art. Reply

I don't even feel a sense of loss or disappointment in having something I've loved my whole life become tainted at the knowledge of its creators being the shitstains of humanity. I'm strangely content at the thought of that being the one way it can directly affect someone who would otherwise not give a shit.



I hope that whenever someone hears Kevin Spacey as Hopper in A Bugs Life, wants to laugh at a scene with Danny Masterson in That 70s Show, or sees the Miramax logo before their fav film that they've watched a thousand times, the uncomfortable thought of what those men + more have done reaches them. Even if it's for a second.



Fuck everyone, burn Hollywood and salt the earth it has ever touched tbh



The scary thing is, this is not even the tip of the iceberg. We still have voice actors, comic book writers, authors, broadway actors, everyone behind video games, etc. hidden behind their lack of fame and recognition. Reply

Where was all this separation talk when Wynona was shoplifting. She barely got work after that and nobody, as far as I remember, stood up for her and her career. She never hurt anyone, and was treated like shit. Reply

yup, probably because she is a woman Reply

yup, was about to say the same thing. i never hear this argument when it's a woman doing something even remotely wrong. actresses' and songstresses' careers have crashed and burned for less. Reply

Thank you!!!! Reply

ugh yep Reply

mte Reply

mte :( Reply

YES! And Reese Whiterspoon DUI hurt her career(DUI is bad, but funny how all these conservative news alert always brining it up, but they are always silent on their male favs when they have done something bad) Reply

This is so devastating. I cannot even imagine how it must feel to see your RAPIST see being celebrated by the masses, gaining awards, making ridiculous money and having adoring fans (both men and women). How can anyone blame the victims for staying quiet when they know it's highly unlikely they'll be able to win agains them given their power? (Not that any victim is obligated to speak up, regardless of who the rapist/abuser is.)



Also, the other day I read a blog post about how "Hollywood is filled with rapists and abusers who create the content that normalizes and reinforces rape culture". It made me shudder because I had never thought about that. It's sick if you think about it. Reply

"the consequences have to be real. No one should get a pass, no matter how powerful or successful or brilliant or talented. No one."



The consequences of assault/abuse only seem to be real for the victims and not the abusers Reply

