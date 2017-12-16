Sister of Nate Parker’s Accuser: Why Art Shouldn’t Be Separated From Artist
Sharon Loeffler, the sister of the woman who accused Nate Parker and his Birth of a Nation co-writer Jean Celestin of rape in 1999, spoke to Variety's Gene Maddaus about why art shouldn’t be separated from artist.
- Sharon says the turning point in her life was when she talked to a reporter about how brave her sister was testifying against two college athletes, to only be then attacked on the stand and eventually forced to drop out of school. Sharon adds that her sister felt betrayed and that the system failed her, when Parker was acquitted and Celestin’s conviction was overturned on a technicality.
- She says the reason why she had to speak up for her sister was her bravery, because while Nate Parker was building a career in Hollywood, her sister's depression led her take her own life in 2012.
- Sharon suggests that "Hollywood has always looked the other way when it comes to sexual misconduct. When disturbing stories emerge, we are told to separate the art from the artist. Even last year, the president of the Academy urged people to go see The Birth of a Nation and consider it independently of the director’s past."
- She continues by saying that asking people to ignore an artist’s misconducts to only focus on the art equals protecting that artist’s career from the consequences of their actions. She hopes that The Birth of a Nation's poor reception at the Box Office and among Oscar voters, people have started to realize that kind of thinking won’t cut it anymore. She states that "the consequences have to be real. No one should get a pass, no matter how powerful or successful or brilliant or talented. No one."
- Sharon says that seeing all those powerful men fall every week is far too late for her sister, because only now people are starting to take women’s allegations seriously. She knows how hard it must be for all those women to come forward, not knowing if they’ll even be believed. She knows they risk humiliation and that possibly their voice won’t matter — while watching their perpetrators moves on like nothing ever happened.
- She concludes by saying how proud she is of her sister and all the risks she took while being just 18 years old. Sharon believes her sister started this revolution and hopes that it will result in women being safer in the workplace, dorm rooms and everywhere else. She wishes her sister was here to witness this moment, but that her son — Sharon's nephew — can see it. She's glad that "he can know that his mother was brave and strong, and in her too short life, she left a lasting legacy."
OP's note: Thought it deserved its own post since Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks' tone-deaf comments about the issue. I'm actually disappointed, not surprised, this piece hasn't been picked up by other major online publications.
I feel awful for her and her family.
Fuck Nate, fuck Armie, and apparently Gabrielle defended the film?
edit: i read further down and she pulled the "i don't know what happened then" card. 🙄
+Jesse Williams and Chadwick Boseman
But when the "artist" is abusing, harassing or raping people? Their art is irrelevant. They might be the most talented jackass since the advent of the printing press, but I stop giving a single fuck about anything going on in their head when that same head can justify violating the body and mind of another human being. Phil Spector was a fucking genius music producer in his day, and heard things the way nobody else did, but he's a fucking murderer who subjected his ex-wife to countless hideous abuses decades before we knew publicly what he was capable of. There is no separating the art from the artist, because the same person who could pick the one wrong note out of a song also told his then-wife that he would buy her a coffin with a clear lid so he could watch her always.
In other words I agree. I think there are times you can separate the art from the artist, but rape/abuse doesn't apply to that, at least not for me. And the last thing we should be doing is celebrating these predators and their ~art.
everything else? nope. cancelled.
Absolutely agree. I was in New Jersey when the riots happened but it was just embarrassing. And people I went to school with would post about how it was such an insult to Joe Paterno and blah blah.
Piece of shit bastard fucking knew what Sandusky was doing to those boys and did NOTHING to save them.
Even if he was, the focus on one dead man over all those still living now adults that Sandusky abused when they were children- WTF? Why not show some compassion to them?
The entire story is just awful and heartbreaking. Every time I drive past the school I get chills now.
I mean, this obviously isn't the same thing in the slightest but imagine if the kid who bullied you in school grew up to be an actor/director and you had to spend the rest of forever hearing about how they were an icon and so talented. It's hard to watch everyone love someone when they were horrible to you.
Now sexual abuse is a completely different thing and much worse. These dudes took advantage of these women, left them scared and unable to trust anyone. Sexual abuse vicitms often suffer with low-self esteem and suicidal ideation. And in the midst of this...you're having a shitty day and you turn on your computer and there's Kate Fucking Winslet singing the praises of Praying Mantis look-a-like Woody Allen who ruined your childhood. There's Casey Affleck getting a Best Actor award for whatever boring ass movie he was in last year. Two of the most beloved actors in the world say that while what he did to you was bad, you can't expect Hollywood to throw the baby out with the bathwater and never see one of his films again.
It has to be traumatic as fuck. I don't even like thinking about it.
Nail on the head. Someone @ this to Streep and Hanks
The victims don't get away the same way. Their life is pretty much a pile of psychological distorted traits and oddly enough they are not as well off as the predators.
So yeah, if their career and money being impacted hut them a lot more than to look at their act and self in the mirror of truth? then go for their fucked up jugular and crash them motherfuckers' wallet and mansions and rep
When people close off their empathy and neglect or refuse to put themselves in the position of the victims and what its like for them to live everyday seeing their abusers praised and glorified while they have to live being re-traumatized daily, it becomes very easy to separate the art.
I hope that whenever someone hears Kevin Spacey as Hopper in A Bugs Life, wants to laugh at a scene with Danny Masterson in That 70s Show, or sees the Miramax logo before their fav film that they've watched a thousand times, the uncomfortable thought of what those men + more have done reaches them. Even if it's for a second.
Fuck everyone, burn Hollywood and salt the earth it has ever touched tbh
The scary thing is, this is not even the tip of the iceberg. We still have voice actors, comic book writers, authors, broadway actors, everyone behind video games, etc. hidden behind their lack of fame and recognition.
Also, the other day I read a blog post about how "Hollywood is filled with rapists and abusers who create the content that normalizes and reinforces rape culture". It made me shudder because I had never thought about that. It's sick if you think about it.
The consequences of assault/abuse only seem to be real for the victims and not the abusers
Edited at 2017-12-16 11:41 am (UTC)