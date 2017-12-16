Hollywood Trying To Sue The Shit Out Of Canadians



-American production company, Voltage Pictures, is currently engaging in a "reverse class action lawsuit" targeting Canadian citizens they claim have illegally downloaded their film, Dallas Buyer's Club, which stars Matthew McConaughey.

-They tried this in 2012 but withdrew their suit and now they're at it again - it's a first of it's kind case in Canada.

-Tens of thousands of Canadians could potentially get wrapped up in this scummy bullshit.

-According to one expert at the source:

“What Voltage effectively wants to do is create a cheap little troll machine that churns out settlements cheaper than a federal court case, cheaper than any mechanism you can imagine."


-The source article goes into all the legal complexities and ramifications of this and what it means for Canadians (I highly suggest ONTDers go and read it!).

-People have been posting on reddit in the r/Canada sub saying they've gotten notifications that they're named in a lawsuit even though they insist they've never downloaded the movie (some claiming they've never even heard of the film because...like honestly...who!?)

Fuck off Hollywood, we're poor!
SOURCE
