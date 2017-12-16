Hollywood Trying To Sue The Shit Out Of Canadians

rich americans truly wanna ruin everything Reply

Just read the comments, this looks serious af. Apparently the max he'll have to pay is $5000, sets a pretty dangerous precedent. Reply

Welp.......hefty fine there Reply

Ah yes the one that whitewashed the true story AND got McConaghey his undeserved Oscar over Chiwetel. Reply

LOL Reply

I wish lol Reply

omg this gif? the tim hortons, I'm done Reply

Love the Timmies in the background!



Edited at 2017-12-16 12:45 pm (UTC) Reply

No, let me move to Canada first!! Reply

I don't understand usenet. Reply

Taylor taught em Reply

Lmao wtf, dear lord Reply

Edited at 2017-12-16 06:39 am (UTC) can amerikkka keep its greedy little fingers to itself and leave us in peace for once tythe nafta threats are enough Reply

That's an interesting way to fall Reply

By "interesting" you better mean diplomatic. Don't disrespect the PM. Reply

What happened to him Reply

I love that our NAFTA negotiation strategy is to just tell the Americans why their proposals are stupid and actually harmful to their interests.



I know the PM probably got a lot of flack for not calling out Trump’s Islamophobic tweets but honestly Trump is literally so irrational that you know he would be immediately pulling out of NAFTA negotiations (via Twitter, of course) if Trudeau said anything. Reply

never knew how much i wanted to see JT fall down a flight of stairs Reply

Is that canadas prime minister? 😭 Someone once said he likes to throw himself down the stairs as a party trick lmaooooo Reply

this sounds like a bad promo stunt for the film Reply

Idk anyone globally who has watched let alone heard of this movie but go off I guess Reply

What is with this movie? They tried this in Australia with Dallas Buyers Club too. They wanted the judge to make the ISPs give them the name of downloaders, he said he would if they could prove to him they weren't going to use them for speculative invoicing and only seek the actual financial loss they suffered per movie from parties. Obviously they couldn't, and it wasn't worth them running the case if they were only gonna get back the $30 or so per person they were actually losing, so the case was dropped, lol suck shit production companies. Reply

Right?! Voltage are really trying it with this shit all over the world its unbelievable. They just keep moving on to new jurisdictions trying to wring money out of people. Was this movie not sufficiently profitable, why are they so hell-bent on doing this?* So glad the Australian legal system doesn't allow speculative invoicing and petty suing!



(*I realise they're probably trying it on as a test case, but c'mon. Give it a fucking rest already lol) Reply

ikr! Why are they so aggressive about policing piracy over this movie? Reply

all of the other movies on this flop company's resume have bombed and this is the only way they can get some cash! Reply

Oh, that explains it lol



I mean what a weird movie to go to bat for Reply

Omfg... who even watches this movie, they should be glad anyone's DLing it at all Reply

They did it in the US, too. Their initial reverse class action or whatever was thrown out bc there were too many disparities b/w the alleged dlers. They like to sue en masse to keep their court fees low. Reply

my first thought was “never seen it!” Reply

