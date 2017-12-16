Hollywood Trying To Sue The Shit Out Of Canadians
Every Canadian internet user should be paying attention to this https://t.co/fBMJKqZQFU— Motherboard (@motherboard) December 16, 2017
-American production company, Voltage Pictures, is currently engaging in a "reverse class action lawsuit" targeting Canadian citizens they claim have illegally downloaded their film, Dallas Buyer's Club, which stars Matthew McConaughey.
-They tried this in 2012 but withdrew their suit and now they're at it again - it's a first of it's kind case in Canada.
-Tens of thousands of Canadians could potentially get wrapped up in this scummy bullshit.
-According to one expert at the source:
“What Voltage effectively wants to do is create a cheap little troll machine that churns out settlements cheaper than a federal court case, cheaper than any mechanism you can imagine."
-The source article goes into all the legal complexities and ramifications of this and what it means for Canadians (I highly suggest ONTDers go and read it!).
-People have been posting on reddit in the r/Canada sub saying they've gotten notifications that they're named in a lawsuit even though they insist they've never downloaded the movie (some claiming they've never even heard of the film because...like honestly...who!?)
Fuck off Hollywood, we're poor!
SOURCE
Welp.......hefty fine there
Ah yes the one that whitewashed the true story AND got McConaghey his undeserved Oscar over Chiwetel.
the nafta threats are enough
What happened to him
I know the PM probably got a lot of flack for not calling out Trump’s Islamophobic tweets but honestly Trump is literally so irrational that you know he would be immediately pulling out of NAFTA negotiations (via Twitter, of course) if Trudeau said anything.
(*I realise they're probably trying it on as a test case, but c'mon. Give it a fucking rest already lol)
I mean what a weird movie to go to bat for
