Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep talk about separating art from the artist

Eerie...I was just pondering this question

Yet seemed to add nothing to the discussion... Reply

Well, I'm personally curious. What were your thoughts on it? Reply

Fuck both of these people tbh.



Meryl is such a hypocrite given her speech at last years oscars. Reply

she only speaks up when it affects her personally. hollywood is so fake woke and self serving, they love patting themselves on the back. Reply

Mte if Hillary was president you know damn well she wouldn't have said that stuff. Its so transparent.



Edited at 2017-12-16 05:52 am (UTC)

I agree w you 💯 Reply

im shocked it took so long for ontd to post this :o



wow @ both of these assholes minimizing/normalizing sexual harassment and abuse like this this... not surprised tho :/ Reply

You don't continue hiring them though and keep ruining people's lives as a result. JFC. It's not rocket science. Reply

Exactly!



"Oh well, they did some shit, but Netflix would be empty so let's keep giving them chances!" Reply

he's a man. do you truely expect better? Reply

No, but I'm still bummed, lol Reply

I know. :( Reply

There's a difference between being an asshole and being a sexual predator, Tom.



I don't care if the guy who directed my movie doesn't leave a note when he scratches someone's car. I care if he rapes women and children.



Edited at 2017-12-16 05:43 am (UTC)

Mte Reply

exactly Reply

+1



why is this being treated like an alien language impossible to decipher? Reply

Hear, hear. Jesus, why is this difficult for so many people? Reply

This is sort of copying and pasting something I wrote on another site, but I think all this behaviour by men, the "oh a whistle isn't as bad as a grope isn't as bad as a kiss isn't as bad as rape" is because men DO NOT KNOW WHAT SEXUAL ASSAULT IS. They could not identify it if they saw it, and, even more scarily, they could not identify it if they did it.



I always assumed that it was more men being oblivious/not caring/it not happening in front of them, but if they actually saw it they would know that what was happening is sexual harassment or assault, and that is definitely part of it, but the discussion around the internet on this issue I am seeing is more fundamental than that. It's things like an entire thread on a study on sexual assault where the main topic of discussion by the men in the thread was trying to determine what the study's definition of sexual assault was, while the women were like "I feel like I'm taking crazy pills, how can you not know what sexual assault is? Have you never experienced it?" (of course they haven't) or even more brutally, multiple women saying "my rapist doesn't even realise what he did to me is rape" or "I was talking to a guy about consent and saw him realise that he had done things in the past to women that it didn't even occur to him was assault". And then of course you have things like this, and Matt Damon, where men are bumbling around trying to draw lines and categorisations around sexual assault, not necessarily because they don't care, but because they actually have no fucking clue or reference point for what they are talking about, and so the tiny little cogs in their brains are ticking over trying to comprehend what is and is not something they shouldn't do.

Reply

I don’t think they even realize that groping is sexual assaul and is a criminal offense. Reply

LMFAO YAS SINK, THE POST! SINK! Reply

I'm picturing Margot in full Tonya attire saying this while looking at a giant inferno Reply

I expect nothing less from the woman who equated (white) women not being able to vote to slavery.



Also not surprised @ Tom, he's a rich white dude, it was only a matter of time. Reply

~~ We're all Africa ~~

....suddenly, Gwyneth Paltrow feels a slight tremor in her body.



Edited at 2017-12-16 05:55 am (UTC)

I'm glad we're having this conversation, it's time. Reply

the universe works in mysterious ways! Reply

Can we take Old White Tom Hanks off his pedestal now? Reply

He's a good person but still a man. No man should be held on a pedestal. Reply

B-B-BUT GOD AND JESUS Reply

au contraire, my friend - i think a good amount of men should be put on v high pedestals somewhere out of sight and only be allowed down once a day to use the bathroom. Reply

fuck off Reply

i think about this too. like right now a majority of the media i consume probably has a lot of ppl working on it that are predators because that's the nature of the entertainment business



the next step is to stop giving these people opportunities to work. Reply

A 2-in-1 Cancellation Special! Reply

I am curious about everyone's opinion on the subject. I agree 5000000% that these people should never be given work again. However, would you continue to enjoy work that they've made previously (movies, songs, books, etc.) if it was a piece of work that meant a lot to you before? Or would you be too uncomfortable with it to be able to enjoy it again?



Edited at 2017-12-16 05:56 am (UTC)

so i loved the purple rose of cairo before i knew woody was a terrible person. now i can't watch it again because it's forever stained thanks to him Reply

Yeah, stained is a good word. I liked Melanie Martinez's album, but I can't listen to it now. I hadn't deleted it from my Spotify yet, and one of her songs came on shuffle the other day, and I was really uncomfortable. I skipped after like 10-15 seconds of her singing. It was a song about a little girl being abducted by a predator too, which made it a hundred times worse. Reply

Wow, that's a perfect example for me, now that you mention it. We had the VHS and I had a crush on Jeff Daniels' movie character and child me thought that was the perfect thing to happen -- a character you were in love with on screen becoming real.



I haven't seen it in years and now I don't want to see it. Plus the message of the actor being completely different and worse than the character he plays onscreen is uncomfortably relevant, and gross if you think of it as once again Woody hiding in plain sight regarding being an IRL terrible (thought there were no barely legal actresses/characters in this one, fortunately) Reply

Maybe if they died and that knowledge brought me so much joy it counteracted the discomfort tbh Reply

I personally can't think of anything I currently consume that is on this level, but I certainly think it's worse if like polanski, CK, allen, when your abuse is reflected in your art. If it meant something to me personally I would try and consume it critically by not praising, not doing so in a way that gives money to the artist, etc. Reply

I find it easy to enjoy their past material, especially if I've already made an emotional connection with it. But I'm very different to most of ontd lol Reply

i don't think so.



i can't separate art and artist at all. on a rational level i understand one is not the other, but i can't ignore my feelings — i look at a book, movie or song and instantly remember the awful things the artist's done or said. it just feels wrong to enjoy it. Reply

Isabelle Huppert is one of my favorite actresses and yet she signed the Polanski petition and said she wanted to work with Woody Allen. She's also French and they're known for being kinda asshole-y so.....its a tough subject. Reply

No, I can’t.

I used to love POTC and now I can’t even hear the music.

I loved Annie Hall and now it makes me want to vomit.



To me, it’s also a lot harder when the art is made by/with the perpetrator than when people are just ignorant idiots about the impact and horror of what they did. Which is to say, I still love Alfonso Charon but he signed the Polanski petition back in the day so I’m like wtf dude you’re the only Latino director I give a fuck about don’t do this to me.

I guess also if they’re white, it’s so much easier for me to be like bye bitch. Whereas if they’re POC (especially Latinos bc I feel an internal need to support and help my own lol), I want to give them chances. But again, this is only if they have stupid opinions not if they’re perpetrators. Reply

It depends for me. Like, I can still listen to the smiths even though morrissey is the biggest asshole ever but I think that's because I never felt any connection to him and I always only liked his music. I never liked woody allens movies so it's easy for me to pass on those. I used to really like Matt Damon and would go see a movie just because he was in it, but not anymore. And it depends on what they did and if they ever faced justice for it or not.



But if it was someone who I legit stanned (and tbf should've never put up on a pedestal) I think the disappointment could ruin the experience of consuming whatever it is they created. And also not wanting to put coins in the pocket of someone who was getting rewarded for their bad behavior.



But I think when members of Hollywood bring this stuff up all they are doing is protecting the abusers. Also notice badly behaved women rarely get this free pass because of their "genius" in other areas. The cult of celebrity and Hollywood is so intertwined between their image and personality and work that these actors are fools if they think horrible scandals and criminal behavior shouldn't affect them. You're not a god just because you make some movies ffs Reply

It's completely subjective and I don't think it's a totally black and white issue.



I watched Triumph of the Will in my Nazi Culture studies course, and it was fascinating and shed a lot of light on the subject matter and context. Now obviously, the people who made that movie are beyond reprehensible, but all we know that going in. I think it's important, especially for artists and academics, to feel like they can watch and discuss these works for a number of reasons without it meaning they support said works or the creators of the works.



It's sort of how historians can look at super disturbing, racist and horrific material from the past and analyze it and understand it without condoning it or enjoying it. But again, not everyone has that threshold, and that's perfectly fine.



But as for entertainment...I think that varies from person to person. It's hard for me to ever get the same enjoyment out of something once I know of its sinister origins. I'd rather know, though. And not financially support those people. Reply

For earlier work, it almost always depends on the media in question. I'm inconsistent and my responses are subjective.



Personally, it's easier to reconcile my anger with feelings of admiration when they're dead (also knowing they're not around to profit anymore). But the work should never overshadow artists' actions in considerations of their legacies, especially when those actions do inform their work. I've put down more than one biography when a writer strains painfully to excuse or gloss over the fact their very talented subject ruined people's lives.



Edited at 2017-12-16 08:23 am (UTC)

as long as i'm not lining their pockets, i'll enjoy the work of some individuals. Reply

Depends on a few things. If the artist is dead I find it a little easier to enjoy or appreciate the work, if they're dead by several decades or more it's even easier. If they're wildly criticized and rightly condemned for their actions or views rather than lionized or celebrated it's less frustrating and soul destroying because at least you don't feel like screaming 'but s/he was a predator/racist/etc...!) all the time.



That said, there are certain things that are too vile and upsetting to ignore (rape, crimes against children, bigotry in general but especially that which stands out even for the time period, I'm looking at you, Lovecraft). For example, I'll never be able to enjoy 'Danny, Champion of the World' as much as I did as a child, given Dahl's disgusting Antisemitism, and I thought it was the greatest thing as a kid (there are other issues with the story, in retrospect, but it is the author's horrid comments about Jewish people that led to the banishment of the books from my home and my childcare program. If the kids bring them in on their own, that's fine, but I'm not pushing them the way I used to)



Edited at 2017-12-16 11:23 am (UTC)

omg i was watching this movie called Repulsion and when I realized the director was Polanski, I couldn't finish it. I watched it for Catherine Deneuve and the premise made it even more disgusting because it was Polanski. There was a scene where the men were talking about literally gang raping her and something about virgins.. ugh



I LOVED Rosemary's Baby back when I was in high school and didn't know anything about who even directed it. Now I can't stomach it :( Reply

I have a subjective response to art which is usually formalist. So if my liking something coincides with a shitty perpetrator, I try to assess my feelings. The worst is rape, abuse, domestic violence and murder, so for these men I do a total boycott and even if I want to see/listen to something I will download it illegally. People with shitty opinions (not those who use sexist or racist slurs etc) I approach case by case.

Anyway among rapists, the only one whose work means something to me is MJ and I download everything of him illegally. I also don't recommend his stuff to other people even though I think he's one of the greatest musicians ever. Woody Allen has always sucked and Weinstein movies I've not really cared about. I think I've liked a couple of Polanski movies but again, not getting my coins Reply

For me, it varies. If it's music, I find it harder to enjoy it because music is more personal, whereas if it's an acting role then they're literally pretending to be someone else and not themselves.



In terms of acting... most of the time I won't spend money on it if the person involved does something reprehensible, although for some reason I'm perfectly fine with going to see every Mission Impossible multiple times? *hypocrite*



In terms of past works, if I already had an emotional connection to it I can still enjoy it, e.g. Lethal Weapon. Reply

For me, it has to do with whether or not the person is still alive. I enjoy a lot of old hollywood movies, and I’m aware most of the directors were scum. If I buy a Hitchcock movie on bluray, it’s not like he can enjoy the money from DVD sales. Reply

One of my favorite, absolute favorite, movies is the 2005 adaptation of Chocolate Factory.



I wasn't a huge Depp fan, but i've loved it ever since it came out.



With his assault tactics coming out, I still like it, but if I lost my copy, I wouldn't pay for another one. I won't pay for any movie he's in currently or in the future. I'm not curious enough to even steal his work. Reply

i think it's personal for a lot of people. i know there's people that see a difference in buying said products or obtaining them in (probably illegal) ways where the artist can't make any profit off it.



personally, with all the shit that came out about brand new's singer, i can't listen to their music anymore despite them arguably being incredibly important for me/having a lot of emotional value. Reply

interesting how much ya'll run around stanning tom hanks all these years despite him being a cheating pos Reply

He's never really been one of my fave actors, but he's appeared in a shit ton of movies I like, lol Reply

Really? Wow, I didn't know. Reply

I had no idea he ever cheated until I read it here. I feel like that's not common knowledge. Reply

Lmfao cheating doesn't mean you can't stan that celebrity. It's a human thing. His comments here are far worse Reply

lol ia. that comment was so ott. Reply

lol seriously, how does cheating put someone on a canceled list? i'm not married to him Reply

MTE, as long as you don't put your hands on people in violence or assault, or use discriminatory language, I don't care what you do in your personal life. Reply

