Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep talk about separating art from the artist

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep stopped by Buzzfeed to talk about The Post and other stuff. They sparred over the high profile abuse cases coming to light in Hollywood
- Tom on predators in Hollywood: “If you threw out every film or TV show that was made by an a–hole, Netflix would go out of business,”
Meryl Streep on the subject: "People who are terrible also have terribly clear insights on other subjects, so I don't think you throw the baby out with the bathwater." She also decided to use the ole Shakespeare comparison.
Meryl is such a hypocrite given her speech at last years oscars.
Mte if Hillary was president you know damn well she wouldn't have said that stuff. Its so transparent.
wow @ both of these assholes minimizing/normalizing sexual harassment and abuse like this this... not surprised tho :/
"Oh well, they did some shit, but Netflix would be empty so let's keep giving them chances!"
I don't care if the guy who directed my movie doesn't leave a note when he scratches someone's car. I care if he rapes women and children.
why is this being treated like an alien language impossible to decipher?
I always assumed that it was more men being oblivious/not caring/it not happening in front of them, but if they actually saw it they would know that what was happening is sexual harassment or assault, and that is definitely part of it, but the discussion around the internet on this issue I am seeing is more fundamental than that. It's things like an entire thread on a study on sexual assault where the main topic of discussion by the men in the thread was trying to determine what the study's definition of sexual assault was, while the women were like "I feel like I'm taking crazy pills, how can you not know what sexual assault is? Have you never experienced it?" (of course they haven't) or even more brutally, multiple women saying "my rapist doesn't even realise what he did to me is rape" or "I was talking to a guy about consent and saw him realise that he had done things in the past to women that it didn't even occur to him was assault". And then of course you have things like this, and Matt Damon, where men are bumbling around trying to draw lines and categorisations around sexual assault, not necessarily because they don't care, but because they actually have no fucking clue or reference point for what they are talking about, and so the tiny little cogs in their brains are ticking over trying to comprehend what is and is not something they shouldn't do.
I'm picturing Margot in full Tonya attire saying this while looking at a giant inferno
Also not surprised @ Tom, he's a rich white dude, it was only a matter of time.
~~ We're all Africa ~~
....suddenly, Gwyneth Paltrow feels a slight tremor in her body.
B-B-BUT GOD AND JESUS
the next step is to stop giving these people opportunities to work.
I haven't seen it in years and now I don't want to see it. Plus the message of the actor being completely different and worse than the character he plays onscreen is uncomfortably relevant, and gross if you think of it as once again Woody hiding in plain sight regarding being an IRL terrible (thought there were no barely legal actresses/characters in this one, fortunately)
i can't separate art and artist at all. on a rational level i understand one is not the other, but i can't ignore my feelings — i look at a book, movie or song and instantly remember the awful things the artist's done or said. it just feels wrong to enjoy it.
Isabelle Huppert is one of my favorite actresses and yet she signed the Polanski petition and said she wanted to work with Woody Allen. She's also French and they're known for being kinda asshole-y so.....its a tough subject.
I used to love POTC and now I can’t even hear the music.
I loved Annie Hall and now it makes me want to vomit.
To me, it’s also a lot harder when the art is made by/with the perpetrator than when people are just ignorant idiots about the impact and horror of what they did. Which is to say, I still love Alfonso Charon but he signed the Polanski petition back in the day so I’m like wtf dude you’re the only Latino director I give a fuck about don’t do this to me.
I guess also if they’re white, it’s so much easier for me to be like bye bitch. Whereas if they’re POC (especially Latinos bc I feel an internal need to support and help my own lol), I want to give them chances. But again, this is only if they have stupid opinions not if they’re perpetrators.
But if it was someone who I legit stanned (and tbf should've never put up on a pedestal) I think the disappointment could ruin the experience of consuming whatever it is they created. And also not wanting to put coins in the pocket of someone who was getting rewarded for their bad behavior.
But I think when members of Hollywood bring this stuff up all they are doing is protecting the abusers. Also notice badly behaved women rarely get this free pass because of their "genius" in other areas. The cult of celebrity and Hollywood is so intertwined between their image and personality and work that these actors are fools if they think horrible scandals and criminal behavior shouldn't affect them. You're not a god just because you make some movies ffs
I watched Triumph of the Will in my Nazi Culture studies course, and it was fascinating and shed a lot of light on the subject matter and context. Now obviously, the people who made that movie are beyond reprehensible, but all we know that going in. I think it's important, especially for artists and academics, to feel like they can watch and discuss these works for a number of reasons without it meaning they support said works or the creators of the works.
It's sort of how historians can look at super disturbing, racist and horrific material from the past and analyze it and understand it without condoning it or enjoying it. But again, not everyone has that threshold, and that's perfectly fine.
But as for entertainment...I think that varies from person to person. It's hard for me to ever get the same enjoyment out of something once I know of its sinister origins. I'd rather know, though. And not financially support those people.
Personally, it's easier to reconcile my anger with feelings of admiration when they're dead (also knowing they're not around to profit anymore). But the work should never overshadow artists' actions in considerations of their legacies, especially when those actions do inform their work. I've put down more than one biography when a writer strains painfully to excuse or gloss over the fact their very talented subject ruined people's lives.
That said, there are certain things that are too vile and upsetting to ignore (rape, crimes against children, bigotry in general but especially that which stands out even for the time period, I'm looking at you, Lovecraft). For example, I'll never be able to enjoy 'Danny, Champion of the World' as much as I did as a child, given Dahl's disgusting Antisemitism, and I thought it was the greatest thing as a kid (there are other issues with the story, in retrospect, but it is the author's horrid comments about Jewish people that led to the banishment of the books from my home and my childcare program. If the kids bring them in on their own, that's fine, but I'm not pushing them the way I used to)
I LOVED Rosemary's Baby back when I was in high school and didn't know anything about who even directed it. Now I can't stomach it :(
Anyway among rapists, the only one whose work means something to me is MJ and I download everything of him illegally. I also don't recommend his stuff to other people even though I think he's one of the greatest musicians ever. Woody Allen has always sucked and Weinstein movies I've not really cared about. I think I've liked a couple of Polanski movies but again, not getting my coins
In terms of acting... most of the time I won't spend money on it if the person involved does something reprehensible, although for some reason I'm perfectly fine with going to see every Mission Impossible multiple times? *hypocrite*
In terms of past works, if I already had an emotional connection to it I can still enjoy it, e.g. Lethal Weapon.
I wasn't a huge Depp fan, but i've loved it ever since it came out.
With his assault tactics coming out, I still like it, but if I lost my copy, I wouldn't pay for another one. I won't pay for any movie he's in currently or in the future. I'm not curious enough to even steal his work.
personally, with all the shit that came out about brand new's singer, i can't listen to their music anymore despite them arguably being incredibly important for me/having a lot of emotional value.