Teaser for PBS's "Little Women" miniseries



- Based on Louisa May Alcott's bestselling classic, Little Women is about the four March sisters as they go through life and find love, heartbreak, and don't have to put up with the bullshit tax on feminine products that we have today.
- Uniquely British this time, featuring Emily Watson and Angela Lansbury. Previous adaptations featured *deep breath* Katherine Hepburn, Winona Ryder, June Allyson, Janet Leigh, Elizabeth Taylor, Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Mary Astor, Christian Bale, Peter Lawford, Mary Wickes, Samantha Mathis, Margaret O'Brien, Gabriel Byrne, and Eric Stoltz.
- Louisa May Alcott infamously hated the diabetes-inducing book, but needed cash. She also introduced one of the first recorded cases of shipping with Jo and Laurie...which made history when she essentially trolled her fan base.

Well hello guy playing Laurie...competition with CBale and Lawford.
which March girl is your favorite?
