Teaser for PBS's "Little Women" miniseries
- Based on Louisa May Alcott's bestselling classic, Little Women is about the four March sisters as they go through life and find love, heartbreak, and don't have to put up with the bullshit tax on feminine products that we have today.
- Uniquely British this time, featuring Emily Watson and Angela Lansbury. Previous adaptations featured *deep breath* Katherine Hepburn, Winona Ryder, June Allyson, Janet Leigh, Elizabeth Taylor, Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Mary Astor, Christian Bale, Peter Lawford, Mary Wickes, Samantha Mathis, Margaret O'Brien, Gabriel Byrne, and Eric Stoltz.
- Louisa May Alcott infamously hated the diabetes-inducing book, but needed cash. She also introduced one of the first recorded cases of shipping with Jo and Laurie...which made history when she essentially trolled her fan base.
Source
Well hello guy playing Laurie...competition with CBale and Lawford.
which March girl is your favorite?
Idk why but as a kid reading the book I loved Meg lol and I would always reread her parts. I know Jo is supposed to be everyone's fave and I liked her but I think I found her too similar to other heroines I'd already read... because I was really into LMM so she seemed like another Anne type to me.
Also I'm not an Alcott scholar but from what I've read she didn't hate Little Women, it was more like the relationship a musician has with their big hit where everyone wants to keep hearing that one song but you've moved on. Speaking of LMM, she was the same with the AoGG series. I think it's common with women authors of the day who felt they had their magnum opus in them but couldn't get it out.
csb- but I recently found out what the "limes" were that Amy was referring to. It's been years and I thought she had the fruits in her desk and I didn't get why
What are limes
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/amys-pickled-limes-little-women-laurie-welch
WHAT IS THE TRUTH
I made the mistake of watching it about 10 years ago with my late nana, and when at the part where Jo is with dying Beth and closes the shutters and stuff, that scene, she started getting tears bc her sister had died a year before and she was reliving it.
I felt like such an asshole.
Also icon love! Holdo was a badass, i needed more of her
Also idc NOTHING WILL TOP THE 1994 VERSION.
NOTHING.
Jo/Laurie not happening was my first real heartbreak in life. I read the book when I was 10 and I was SO ANGRY when Laurie married Amy and Jo ended up with the Professor.
Anyway my favorite March girl as a kid was Jo. But now I love Meg the most.
YES! YES! EVEN CLAIRE DANES CRYING FACE WORKED WELL
Also I always thought Jo/Professor was bullshit, she should have stayed single. I could live with the Jo/Laurie ship sinking (to this day I'm convinced Anne/Gilbert in Anne of Green Gables is the universe's apology for Jo and Laurie) and even with Laurie and Amy - but Jo deciding to marry some old dude and raise babies seriously soured me on Good Wives. I wasn't surprised at all when it turned out LMM only stuck that in bc people couldn't live with the idea of a heroine being happily single.
and oop this turned out longer than I intended.
Also I didn't know until recently that Wino was nominated for an Oscar for it! I've always loved her but idk man. She's done better, and she wasn't the best actor in that movie imo. (The debut of Claire Danes' uglycry face >>>. Poor sweet Beth ;___;)
Um. Winona was one of the best parts tho? She fit Jo perfectly. Also she dedicated the film to slain girl Polly Klaas, who was from Winona's hometown and had little women as her fave book.
To be honest, Winona's emotional range is just very limited. I always thought she got nominated twice for Oscars because she did so many historical costume dramas and the Academy just assumes that anyone in those is a "serious actress".
Also she's a much better Jo March than Keira was a Lizzy Bennet and ontd stans the latter so idg why Winona in Little Women 1994 is a problem - that movie is closer to its source in spirit than P&P 2005.
Edited at 2017-12-16 01:52 pm (UTC)
And I know this may be unpopular, but I was always a little partial to Amy.
Amy is my favorite even though I love them all. Idgaf. Yeah she burned Jo's manuscript but nothing like a little near drowning accident to straighten her bitch ass out.
She and Laurie deserve each other imo bc Laurie is kinda.....basic?
What the fuck this insult
...that's the whole point of that type of genre
Slice of life really isn't your thing I imagine
Ah yes, the absolute worst problem all women everywhere have to face right now -having to pay minor taxes on our feminine hygiene products. That, what, 75 cents sure is the worst and biggest issue we ladies are facing today, and these four girls in the 1800s sure had a better time because they didn't have taxes on the rags they used. That sure made up for not being able to vote.
I remember being so mad when Jo and Laurie didn't get together when I was like 11 and first read it. My niece is about the same age, just finished the book, and was just as mad as I was -it was a good bonding experience.
Edited at 2017-12-16 06:14 am (UTC)
No periods, period. At least in the book lol.
Also I was being sarcastic....
Well it's not surprising she wouldn't write about it back then -that was definitely a hush hush thing. I did like how in the Netflix Anne of Green Gables series they mentioned it, that was pretty much the only little update I liked in that.
It would had they not changed Beth and Amy.
Also I was disappointed to find Lawford wasn't gay/bi irl. He was fiiiione
Edited at 2017-12-16 06:27 am (UTC)
CONFLICTED.
Also, there's a youtube series about Little Women and it's hilarious. There's a 20 second episode where Amy comes on and says 'Soooo...Beth died' while she's checking herself out.