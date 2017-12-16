Teaser for PBS's "Little Women" miniseries

I loved this book and I never thought it was too saccharine at all. Some of it yeah but that's to be expected in a lot of the genre from that time tbh.



Idk why but as a kid reading the book I loved Meg lol and I would always reread her parts. I know Jo is supposed to be everyone's fave and I liked her but I think I found her too similar to other heroines I'd already read... because I was really into LMM so she seemed like another Anne type to me.



Also I'm not an Alcott scholar but from what I've read she didn't hate Little Women, it was more like the relationship a musician has with their big hit where everyone wants to keep hearing that one song but you've moved on. Speaking of LMM, she was the same with the AoGG series. I think it's common with women authors of the day who felt they had their magnum opus in them but couldn't get it out. Reply

Meg was my fave when I was a kid, too! Reply

I loved Meg because she remembered what the family used to be but she kept on keeping on Reply

I don't think I'll ever be able to accept any other version then the Winona Ryder/Susan Sarandon version I grew up with.



csb- but I recently found out what the "limes" were that Amy was referring to. It's been years and I thought she had the fruits in her desk and I didn't get why Reply

What are limes Reply

What is it!? I always thought it was fruit! Reply

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/amys-pickled-limes-little-women-laurie-welch I just googled it and it's pickled limes? Reply

WHAT IS THE TRUTH Reply

Aw, it doesn't come out until May? Well, I'll definitely be watching it. Reply

The 1994 will be always have a special place in my heart, I firmly believe it's the best. Winona really was Jo to me. I'm cautiously excited for this, although the fact that Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter is playing Jo has me hesitant. Reply

I made the mistake of watching it about 10 years ago with my late nana, and when at the part where Jo is with dying Beth and closes the shutters and stuff, that scene, she started getting tears bc her sister had died a year before and she was reliving it.

I felt like such an asshole. Reply

oh no :'( That scene always wrecks me. Jo and Beth are probably my faves



Also icon love! Holdo was a badass, i needed more of her Reply

Hello, formative book from my childhood!



Also idc NOTHING WILL TOP THE 1994 VERSION.



NOTHING.



Jo/Laurie not happening was my first real heartbreak in life. I read the book when I was 10 and I was SO ANGRY when Laurie married Amy and Jo ended up with the Professor.



Anyway my favorite March girl as a kid was Jo. But now I love Meg the most. Reply

YES! YES! EVEN CLAIRE DANES CRYING FACE WORKED WELL Reply

Same. I was totally anti the movie before I watched it bc the older versions (which I'd seen on TNT) were so disappointing and cast Beth and Amy way too old but the cast on the 1994 version was perfection and made me a fan of Winona. Plus they had incredible sister chemistry, tho I'm always a little sad in the second half when Amy isn't played by Kirsten anymore :(



Also I always thought Jo/Professor was bullshit, she should have stayed single. I could live with the Jo/Laurie ship sinking (to this day I'm convinced Anne/Gilbert in Anne of Green Gables is the universe's apology for Jo and Laurie) and even with Laurie and Amy - but Jo deciding to marry some old dude and raise babies seriously soured me on Good Wives. I wasn't surprised at all when it turned out LMM only stuck that in bc people couldn't live with the idea of a heroine being happily single.



and oop this turned out longer than I intended. Reply

I didn't really ship Laurie and Jo, I liked their friendship so I wouldn't have minded if they ended together or just friends, but I hated Laurie marrying Amy just to be part of the March family. That was some bullshit. Reply

Amy was my least favorite. If he had married another girl and like bought a house next door id be cool Reply

me neither, I found it hard to ship Jo and the Professor as well... I mean she's basically the stand in for LMM who didn't have much interest in men romantically Reply

yeah the laurie/amy thing is icky. if the 'marrying the sister of the woman you were in love with' factor wasn't weird enough, the lowkey incestuous undertones def did it for me, after spending half the novel hearing abt how laurie was the brother they never had & him saying he would have been jealous of any of the march girls getting married/being in love with another man bc he'd always wanted to be a part of the family. Reply

truly Reply

Just based on the '90s version they have big shoes to fill~.



Also I didn't know until recently that Wino was nominated for an Oscar for it! I've always loved her but idk man. She's done better, and she wasn't the best actor in that movie imo. (The debut of Claire Danes' uglycry face >>>. Poor sweet Beth ;___;) Reply

yeah that wasn't winnona's best role at all, idk what they were thinking. Reply

Um. Winona was one of the best parts tho? She fit Jo perfectly. Also she dedicated the film to slain girl Polly Klaas, who was from Winona's hometown and had little women as her fave book. Reply

Winona was not good in that movie at all. And she was badly miscast as the plain sister - when she reveals that she cut off her hair and Meg cries something like "Oh no! Your ONE beauty, Jo!", it was kind of laughable.



To be honest, Winona's emotional range is just very limited. I always thought she got nominated twice for Oscars because she did so many historical costume dramas and the Academy just assumes that anyone in those is a "serious actress". Reply

um what. Winona was the perfect Jo, that movie lives and dies by its cast and no one was slacking.



Also she's a much better Jo March than Keira was a Lizzy Bennet and ontd stans the latter so idg why Winona in Little Women 1994 is a problem - that movie is closer to its source in spirit than P&P 2005. Reply

i think she was great as Jo but the performance isn't Oscar worthy, ita. she should have gotten a nom for Girl, Interrupted tho.



Edited at 2017-12-16 01:52 pm (UTC) Reply

And I know this may be unpopular, but I was always a little partial to Amy.



The 1994 version will forever be my favorite. I loved everything about it - the performances, the costumes, the production design, and of course the beautiful score.And I know this may be unpopular, but I was always a little partial to Amy. Reply

I've always had a soft spot for Amy Reply

Amy is my favorite even though I love them all. Idgaf. Yeah she burned Jo's manuscript but nothing like a little near drowning accident to straighten her bitch ass out.

She and Laurie deserve each other imo bc Laurie is kinda.....basic? Reply

Both Jo and Amy are my faves. Reply

Young Amy was great. Too bad, she grew up to be creepy Samantha Mathis lol Reply

What the fuck this insult Reply

why tf is samantha mathis creepy Reply

she was my absolute fave.. Reply

she was my fave. Reply

Fucking hated that book. Took so fucking long for something interesting to actually happen. Reply

Took so fucking long for something interesting to actually happen



...that's the whole point of that type of genre Reply

An Old Fashioned Girl is also by Louisa May Alcott and I didn't find it nearly as painful to get through. Reply

Slice of life really isn't your thing I imagine Reply

It's funny, I never really cared for Professor Bhaer in the book, but seeing Paul Lukas and Katharine Hepburn together won me over. Their final scene in the rain is beautiful. Reply

yes. hepburn a true hbic Reply

"Little Women is about the four March sisters as they go through life and find love, heartbreak, and don't have to put up with the bullshit tax on feminine products that we have today."



Ah yes, the absolute worst problem all women everywhere have to face right now -having to pay minor taxes on our feminine hygiene products. That, what, 75 cents sure is the worst and biggest issue we ladies are facing today, and these four girls in the 1800s sure had a better time because they didn't have taxes on the rags they used. That sure made up for not being able to vote.







I remember being so mad when Jo and Laurie didn't get together when I was like 11 and first read it. My niece is about the same age, just finished the book, and was just as mad as I was -it was a good bonding experience.



Edited at 2017-12-16 06:14 am (UTC) Reply

No periods, period. At least in the book lol.

Also I was being sarcastic.... Reply

Ah. Alright maybe I was a little sensitive because yesterday I got in an argument with a dread locked white chick who insisted taxes on feminine hygiene products was like, the ~worst~ thing and she just straight up refused to see that that's like way way low on the list of issues that need addressing right now. We don't even pay sales tax in our state.



Well it's not surprising she wouldn't write about it back then -that was definitely a hush hush thing. I did like how in the Netflix Anne of Green Gables series they mentioned it, that was pretty much the only little update I liked in that. Reply

Parent

1949 version is my absolute favorite. For me, it doesn't get any better than Allyson, Leigh, Taylor, O'Brien & Lawford ❤ Reply

It would had they not changed Beth and Amy.

Also I was disappointed to find Lawford wasn't gay/bi irl. He was fiiiione



Edited at 2017-12-16 06:27 am (UTC) Reply

that's teh version i grew up with. mum loved it so i saw it loads Reply

Amy was always my favourite. Probably because I'm the spoilt youngest too who could relate to feeling left out that all the older siblings were off doing stuff together without me. Reply

Damnit. I'm pretty committed to Winona's version but this looks good.



CONFLICTED.



Also, there's a youtube series about Little Women and it's hilarious. There's a 20 second episode where Amy comes on and says 'Soooo...Beth died' while she's checking herself out.

