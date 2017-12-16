Alyssa Milano SCHOOLS Matt Damon on rape culture
Dear Matt Damon,— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 16 de dezembro de 2017
It’s the micro that makes the macro.
(Thread)
Alyssa Milano is not here for Matt Demon's twisted views and unwanted opinions on sexual assault against women. She has some choice words for him.
Dear Matt Damon,
It’s the micro that makes the macro. We are in a “culture of outrage” because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous.
I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted--even welcomed-- misogyny.
We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long.
There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer.
Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers. #MeToo
TELL HIM, PHOEBE!
This. Like weeks AFTER #metoo, i realized it actually applied to me and i couldnt believe the initial outpouring of stories hadnt been enough for me to realize, it was that ingrained