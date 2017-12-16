Alyssa Milano SCHOOLS Matt Damon on rape culture

SPINNING BIRD KICK!!! YESSSSSSSSS Reply

Lightning kick is the best ~cheesing move ever, idc.



It's called "playing the game," butthurt complainers! Throw some hadokens at someone who cares. Reply

Love her!! Reply

There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer.



i'd rather have early stage cancer than late stage cancer that isn't treatable ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

the point is, you don't want any of it Reply

And wouldn’t it be better if we had no cancer at all? Reply

well obviously but people are so mad because matt damon said that grabbing someone's ass and molesting a child aren't the same thing... they're not. they're both bad but one is definitely worse than the other. Reply

My mom had an early stage tumour removed 10 years ago and she still hasn't recovered from it. She's not dead, which I will never not be thankful for, but the trauma from everything involved has irreparably damaged multiple aspects of her life.



I know you're trolling, but stop. Reply

You're the worst, just like your fav. Reply

man sis i like taylor stans cos they get ppl so riled up but fr this is just truly harmful to even troll with. ik me saying that won't suddenly make u stop being horrible but there's a line of reality even on the internet that shouldn't be fucked with. bliss Reply

that dj only touched taylor's ass so he didn't deserve to be fired. it was just a touch. i don't know why she made such a big deal about it and she shouldn't have been included in the time magazine piece because it was just an ass pat and other woman were raped and molested. she didn't really suffer. Reply

On point, he can go die now. Reply

Bravo Alyssa. Reply

DAMN. I want to print this and frame it tbh. Reply

"Matt Demon", I can't.

TELL HIM, PHOEBE! Reply

Omg @ Matt demon Reply

I would have ascended if she had actually called him that in her tweets. Reply

SAME. I actually scrolled back up to see if she did, and I just missed it. 😂 Reply

omg slay alyssa!!! this is amazing. matt demon can rot Reply

Alyssa is emerging as one of my favorite celebrities. She’s been doing a great job with this and with political issues, in my opinion. Reply

Right before this whole awakening of hers she went through this weird dreadlock phase, every time i read some great shes said or done i start laughing bc of that Reply

Damn, I didn’t know about that. I’m afraid to look it up lol. Reply

damn at this pic, context? Reply

not sure where it's from, I saved it from twitter a while back Reply

it's from the last season of bad girls club Reply

pretty unnecessary. Reply

Matt Damon is a complete fucking tool and has decided to be a complete asshole about everything in the last couple of years. His true character is so fucking repulsive. Reply

this is amazing i want to needlepoint it on a pillow Reply

Perfection! And so much yes to the gaslighting bit. We are raised to accept so much, it never occurs to us how wrong some things are even though they've always made us feel uncomfortable. Reply

