Lemon really came and went.



I'm hearing the Em album is garbage. Say what you will about him, but old dustbin used to have skill. Apparently his flow + the beats are off.

I'm obsessed with Deep Down Body Thurst(can't find it on youtube :( ) & Don't Do It!





also BROCKHAMPTON just released 3 excellent albums in 1 year wtf

That girl is sooooo hot. And Pharrell should have just given this song to Rihanna. Her verse is the only bop worthy part of the song.

Fact, it's sad that her rapping is better than his

you know who she is? just a random dancer?

True dat!

They made the right decision, relying on that girl to carry the whole performance lol

There were so many moments on the album where I was feeling a song and then Pharrell would jump in and ruin it, lol.

RIRI made this song tbh

I love N.E.R.D. - always have, always will even if the new music doesn't hold a candle to their old stuff. I agree with everyone, Rih is the best part of Lemon.

overall the new album is very good tho

Your taste stays slaying 😘

He looks like he's styled like Jaden Smith in his Icon video.



