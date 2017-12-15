Twelve Days of ONTD: Day 11

since the exorcist almost certainly isn’t getting renewed for season three, i would like to start a campaign to get alfonso herrera cast in star wars ep ix as poe dameron’s love interest Reply

(also sis... lmao that finale) 🤣

there is no heterosexual explanation for that finale

oh shit I haven't watched yet but I AGREE

WHERE'S MY DROID?

I loved that part!

happy beeps

BB-8 is such a queen <3

She should rule the galaxy.

bless <3

here to win

This bird is so happy to have a banana 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/YS3zOTCdpH — Baby Animals (@BabyAnimalPics) December 15, 2017

BANANA BIRB

My doggo is being the worst right now, he keeps trying to get at something under a piece of furniture, but there's nothing there. And there's nothing you can say to convince him otherwise.

But yeah, they are pretty great for cuddles!



But yeah, they are pretty great for cuddles! Reply

He's trying to get to the "GHOSTS! Of the people who died in this HOUSE!" LMAOOO

I love its little sweater!

they are so cute. i had two big golden retrievers i would just ambush with cuddles. now i have a ragdoll cat and we only cuddle on her terms lol.

omg somebody give that adorable pupper a Christmas cookie 😍

The late @carrieffisher's dog Gary just watched #TheLastJedi! He sat on Fisher's former assistant's lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen ❤️@starwars @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/2rCCGIi6Al — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) December 15, 2017

:( just saw this on my facebook feed.



:( just saw this on my facebook feed. Reply

for real. it breaks my heart.

This wrecked me.

:( <3



who is taking care of gary now?



Edited at 2017-12-16 03:42 am (UTC) Reply

poor pupper :(

and people say animals aren't smart. poor darling. <3

awwwww :(

baaaabyyyy 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Oh gosh. D:

oh this is so awful :(

Nomygod

omg T________T

I've read this like 4 times (between being posted here and on Facebook) and I fucking tear up every time. I can't take it :(

fuck you, I just came back and I cried every time she was on screen

OH MY GOD D':

Poor Gary 😭

i watched "it happened on fifth avenue" last night and wikipedia lied to me, it was not a christmas movie! it was okay but i hated most of the characters

i'm at my parents for the weekend and they have a bunch of chocolate muffins and i have no self control help

I feel your pain. I literally ate 12 cookies today (because I ate the other 12 yesterday lol).

I just had a slice of eggnog cake. It's one of those days. Go for it.

me at the movies yesterday



i ate a whole box of those butterfinger bites plus a bag of gummy bears OOP Reply

idk why the red team on HK's sucks so much this year, i think it's all the petty drama or smth. it's pretty embarrassing though esp for those of them that think by being OTT about it they're somehow solving the issue (MICHELLE).

Leaving for a show in a bit. The seating is first come, first served and I always get there super early in order to get front row seats, but I feel so blah I decided I'm fine with the back row tonight. So we'll only gonna get there like 10 minutes before it starts.

Tomorrow, TLJ and another show. Hopefully I actually start feeling better.



Tomorrow, TLJ and another show. Hopefully I actually start feeling better. Reply

I've never participated in one of these before, so is it like a FFAF/roundup or do we have to keep the theme festive, I feel like a virgin here.

It's like FFAF

all comments have to be christmas related or you will be banned

That's why I included a Mariah gif, it counts automatically idc.

anything goes. at a certain point people just start spamming.

hey people I'm in FFAF we're watching Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas on Netflix if anyone is interested, we just started

I have seen that at least 5 times in Disney channel with my kid over last weekend. Kill me. Lol.

I'm thinking of making these for a cookie exchange I'm doing this weekend: https://scrambledhenfruit.blogspot.com/2010/11/caramel-stuffed-apple-cider-cookies.html?m=1

Those look good.

#WATCH: A moment of silence and a tribute to the late @carrieffisher. Fans raised their light sabers in unison ahead of the first showing of #TheLastJedi at @ChineseTheatres. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/OOY8WRXKAj — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) December 15, 2017

just burst into tears like ???

just burst into tears like ??? Reply

aww

