Lovesick Season 3 Premieres on Netflix on New Year's Day!

Yassss



Johnny and Antonia are so qt Reply

now that i know there will be a season 3 i can watch season 2! Reply

Yayyyyy I like this show. I’m excited to see Antonia’s beautiful face and not Jack Whitehall again! Reply

I didn’t even know they were filming this year! This is going to be a nice day-after-my-birthday present!



I recently watched that movie Johnny was in with Anne Hathaway, and it was actually kind of cute? Did anyone else see it? I’d never heard of it before, but I was looking through her IMDb page and found it. Reply

I couldn't get into the show at first but then I started to really like it and found it charming. Evie could do sooo much better than Dylan tho.



lemme plug and listen to this sexy bop again







Edited at 2017-12-16 02:13 am (UTC)

love her and i agree she does make sexy bops, rise BANKS rise! Reply

yes!!! antonia is so gorgeous Reply

omg yes i love this show! i don't like dylan though, can evie and luke hook up instead? Reply

mte! i never really liked evie/dylan at all, and while watching the last season i realized that i really enjoy the evie/luke dynamic a lot more. Reply

they all have great chemistry, but i really love how luke is always looking out for everyone. the end scene with them of the s2 finale, with her upset and him comforting her, i wondered why he wasn't the one she ends up with. he just seems to get her while dylan takes a few to even clue in.



also luke is hot lol. Reply

Luke is so much hotter too Reply

Lol I remember watching this show some time ago. Antonia deserves all the best omg, like she ought to be a huge star by now Reply

I only saw the first season of this show but didn't like it that much Reply

This show makes me acheeee Reply

omg it's the douchebag from The Crown! I knew I recognized him!



bit sad about how johnny flynn's aging. he was so gorgeous, he looks 60 in that pic Reply

Never seen this, is it similar to anything else? Reply

hmm the humour and vibe i guess is pretty similar to more british shows like fresh meat? but i think the narrative is quite unique. each ep goes back to a different point in time (between like 1 month and 5 years) so you get to know more about the main characters bit by bit.



this is such a bad answer but idk, it's 14 eps of 20/30 minutes, give it a go! Reply

no, thanks for the answer, it helped! I will probably give it a shot. :D Reply

I watched the pilot of Fresh Meat but didn't like it at all, does it get better? (I LOVE Lovesick) Reply

FINALLYYYYYYYY

Itsbeen84years.gif





ps. Did anyone noticed Luke played Phillip’s best friend in the crown? Reply

Nice!



Side note: I found out recently that the main guy’s older brother is Bronn from Game of Thrones and yeah, I see it. Reply

