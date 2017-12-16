ryu joon yeol

Lovesick Season 3 Premieres on Netflix on New Year's Day!



Get ready to spend your hungover New Year's day on the couch watching Netflix ONTD, because Netflix is dropping the third season of this highly underrated show (previously known as Scrotal Recall) worldwide on January 1st!

my favorite feel good show will finally be back!! how are you gonna spend your new year's day?!
