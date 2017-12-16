Lovesick Season 3 Premieres on Netflix on New Year's Day!
Good morning, #Lovesick super-fans *drum roll please*
LOVESICK SEASON 3 will launch on @netflix on New Year's day 🎉#binge pic.twitter.com/khQvrfTrJF
— Clerkenwell Films (@clerkenwellfilm) December 5, 2017
Get ready to spend your hungover New Year's day on the couch watching Netflix ONTD, because Netflix is dropping the third season of this highly underrated show (previously known as Scrotal Recall) worldwide on January 1st!
my favorite feel good show will finally be back!! how are you gonna spend your new year's day?!
Johnny and Antonia are so qt
I recently watched that movie Johnny was in with Anne Hathaway, and it was actually kind of cute? Did anyone else see it? I’d never heard of it before, but I was looking through her IMDb page and found it.
lemme plug and listen to this sexy bop again
also luke is hot lol.
bit sad about how johnny flynn's aging. he was so gorgeous, he looks 60 in that pic
this is such a bad answer but idk, it's 14 eps of 20/30 minutes, give it a go!
Itsbeen84years.gif
ps. Did anyone noticed Luke played Phillip’s best friend in the crown?
Side note: I found out recently that the main guy’s older brother is Bronn from Game of Thrones and yeah, I see it.
This is my number one:
