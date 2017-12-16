The Last Jedi's John Boyega Goes Undercover on Reddit, Twitter & Wikipedia
On this episode of "Actually Me," John Boyega goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora, Wikipedia, and more. How did John get selected for Star Wars? Why does Rey have an English accent and Finn has an American accent? Does John think Rey and Finn would have Netflix and chill dates?
what would you ask John if you had the chance? did you see the Last Jedi?
I haven't seen it yet bc crowds stress me the fuck out and I know the theater is going to be crowded for weeks for like every showing so Imma have to wait :(
Also loved the vegetarian and animal rights messages
Did they really have to kill Luke or Phasma?
Justice for Amilyn!!!!
Luke will be back as a Force ghost in the next one and lbr here Phasma was always Boba Fett 2.0
I honestly think I'm not going to watch TLJ, those spoilers... yikes.
also the plot was 100% Battlestar Galactica
Mainly I just want my Rogue One babies back.
https://heroichollywood.com/jj-abrams-pitched-star-wars-episode-ix-bob-iger/
Guess who they hired to write the script? Chris Terrio, the writer behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.
"WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME?"
what would you ask John if you had the chance?
After "Will you marry me?"
I don't trust anyone who claims it to be worse than any of the prequels, though, especially Attack of the Clones, because that is not actually possible.
Let's not
plus he did look super boxy, idk why they didnt just lower the pants if youre gonna be having a shirtless scene
[Spoiler (click to open)] I was like "wait....are we really doing this?" like John being cast was the ONLY REASON I got into Star Wars & I love it for it's own reason now but I don't think I'd have kept watching if that happened