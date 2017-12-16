The Last Jedi's John Boyega Goes Undercover on Reddit, Twitter & Wikipedia

damn I honestly have no idea what I would ask him. Probably if he likes cats and what he would name a pet cat lmao.





I haven't seen it yet bc crowds stress me the fuck out and I know the theater is going to be crowded for weeks for like every showing so Imma have to wait :(

I know next to nothing about him but he does like cats IIRC

He has a cat!

his cats name is oluwalogan!

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] lol at The Last Jedi basically being Battlestar Galactica



Also loved the vegetarian and animal rights messages



Did they really have to kill Luke or Phasma?

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Phasma could only get her ass kicked so many times and not die. I feel the same way about Hux, but he must have 9 lives cause he keeps surviving being force-choked and thrown into walls.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] damn people actually copped it. I didn't feel like Phasma had much to do...hell she had more in TFA to do than this.



Justice for Amilyn!!!!



Edited at 2017-12-16 02:20 am (UTC) and see I was shocked like

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I dunno about Phasma being dead, her armor deflected a blaster shot so it may be strong enough to protect her from the fire. She deserves a better death than that.

mte

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

Luke will be back as a Force ghost in the next one and lbr here Phasma was always Boba Fett 2.0

Did she really died?I'm pretty sure I saw her inside a ship at the desert?

I saw it this morning. When I walked out I was happy but the more I think about it the more annoyed I get.

lmao, that was me with the dark knight rises, when I saw it I was so excited because all the action and then I started to actually think about it and damn, what a mess.



I honestly think I'm not going to watch TLJ, those spoilers... yikes.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] it didn't really feel like Star Wars? Too much humor, they didn't have to kill off Luke? The casino planet did not feel Star Wars-y. Pointless romance (Poe)



also the plot was 100% Battlestar Galactica I was extremely entertained while watching it and there were some great parts but

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the fact that it was more like a small city than a legit rich planet was kind of confusing. I was expecting Corusant There's a casino planet in Bloodline so that didn't bother me.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The whole movie kinda felt like filler. It was 2.5hrs of us watching the rebels have a plan, it fails, fuck time to run, someone is sacrificed, they get away. I really loved Rose, I like that they have people considered as nobodies become important, and then they had to throw in pointless romance.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Battlestar Galactica did it better lol. I felt like the humour was definitely off, tone wise. Not necessarily that there was too much of it, but it was the wrong type, if that makes sense? Like the scene at the start where Poe is all "I'm holding for General Hux". That is just not the type of humour you have in Star Wars. I dunno, it's hard to describe. I feel like Star Wars humour has always been a bit more world-weary characters who've seen life making wisecracks, and humour through character studies of personality, like C3PO being quirky. They've never done flat out stand alone jokes like they did in this movie.



Edited at 2017-12-16 05:46 am (UTC) Yeah except

I enjoyed it but talking to other people about it and hearing their criticism makes you think about it more and the excitement dies down. I still enjoyed it but I guess I can see why others had problems with it

I'm the opposite! The more I think about it the more I love it!

I just saw it and I was really not that into it? I mean, I looooovvveed Rogue One and enjoyed but wasn't super keen on TFA, so I was expecting not to like this one quite as much as Rogue One, but I didn't expect to be actively bored. It had sort of bursts of interestingness, but not consistently. It probably doesn't help that I find all the new characters boring (though I did like Finn and Rose's excellent adventure). The best bits for me were with Luke and Leia. Poe is just a poor man's Han Solo, Kylo is a whiny manbaby and I think while there was all this discussion about whether he would turn or not they didn't actually show anything in his emotional development to justify whatever decisions he made? Like, they kept talking about him being conflicted but I didn't feel any connection to his character that actually showed that was the case. It all seemed surface level.



Mainly I just want my Rogue One babies back.

So JJ pitched the new Episode 9 idea today to Bob Iger.



https://heroichollywood.com/jj-abrams-pitched-star-wars-episode-ix-bob-iger/



Guess who they hired to write the script? Chris Terrio, the writer behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Weren't those not well received?

to put it mildly

yikes

"LEIA!"

"WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME?"

Dudes got an Oscar, maybe he can do well with Lucasfilms instead of WB.

I would hope you can't go more downhill than this movie

Ep 9 is gonna suck!

What's hilarious is that those movies both have higher audience scores than episode 8 rn

Oh, this dude is going to be fired soon I think. Disney must be planning how to control this bomb they weren't expecting rn

what would you ask John if you had the chance?







Edited at 2017-12-16 02:13 am (UTC)

Lmao

That Dylan Farrow post is lovely but THIS is what comes to mind when I think of ONTD lol.

lmao tru support is nice but let's get back to the (consensual) dick

Parent

After "Will you marry me?"

When are Finn and Poe finally gonna get together?

I just checked TLJ's audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and damn, lol. There's some fan drama going on.



I don't trust anyone who claims it to be worse than any of the prequels, though, especially Attack of the Clones, because that is not actually possible.

I think it might be worse than Phantom Menace, but then I'm one of the few people that really like that movie.

lol I really like the phantom menace too I can live without the other two

Parent

I like PM more than the other 2 lol

TPM > the other two in the prequel trilogy, idc

lol i like TLJ more than TPM, AOTC, and even R1 and TFA

Parent

Yeah there were definitely problems with the movie, but I rme if someone let alone compares it to the prequels or has the nerve to say it was worse. Like..do we need to replay Jar Jar and the sand clips.

Parent

I didn't really like TLJ but it definitely a much better movie than the sequels. But I care about the characters less oop.

Parent

Can we please talk about those high waisted pants Kylo Ren was wearing during his shirtless scene? It did v weird things to his body. A film critic I follow said it was probably a subtle nod to samurai clothing but it just reminded me of the tights male ballet dancers wear.

For such a tall, skinny dude his torso is very boxy and the high pants really highlighted that.

Parent

mte I was legit shocked at how broad he looked? I thought he was tall, thin, and lanky so I was v confused

Parent

Let's not

Yeah, he looked really weird in that scene.

Lol. I saw screencaps and it was a HORRIBLE fashion choice. It did reeeaaallll weird things to his torso proportions. I'm sure he actually has a normal looking body (probably???) but in those pants...

Parent

HE LOOKED LIKE A LEGO LMAO

Parent

didn't notice the pants but that scene was so awkward

Yeah they were ridiculous. If you're gonna show a buff guy shirtless you gotta make the pants a bit lower than that lol.

Parent

I had to apologize to the people next to us because I burst out laughing during that scene last night.

Parent

lmaoo i wanted to laugh at that scene.. like really?? what was the point of that?? and if yall are tryna make them seem like family.. gross imo



plus he did look super boxy, idk why they didnt just lower the pants if youre gonna be having a shirtless scene Reply

Parent

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] He's so upset that this year was a giant Star Wars let down between TLJ and Battlefront. lol my bf has not calmed down since getting home from TLJ. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] did the game really spoil Rey's parentage? One of my friends was complaining about it a couple weeks ago on FB but I haven't had a chance to ask him if it was real or not (I didn't want to know the possible spoiler at the time and I don't play the game) Speaking of Battlefront, Reply

Parent

Apparently yes, there are some new stuff about that that in the game. I am really curious about that tbh. Reply

Parent

he really IS extremely charming Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I swear I had a heart attack when Finn was about to sacrifice himself and the shot was all dramatic with him going into the sun and shit. Someone was going to have to drag my raging ass out of the theater lmao. Reply

Yeah I was PISSED too like you gotta be fucking kidding me



Edited at 2017-12-16 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

I had already started crying I was so stressed out. Reply

Parent

If it happened, I wouldn't want to watch the next Star Wars at all. Reply

Parent

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I was like "wait....are we really doing this?" like John being cast was the ONLY REASON I got into Star Wars & I love it for it's own reason now but I don't think I'd have kept watching if that happened MFTE!!!!! Reply

Parent

I was ready to yell "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO" Vader style lol. Reply

Parent

lmfao i'd read the spoilers and even then they had me worried it was actually going to happen, every muscle in my body was so tense Reply

Parent

the only way i got through that scene was remembering the bts clip of john and daisy dancing and that i hadn't seen that scenery yet in the film. turns out it was the scene where rey rescues everyone trapped and her and finn reunite. otherwise i was like 100% sure they were gonna actually kill him and i was so anxious ugh Reply

Parent

I was so careful this time around and was avoiding pretty much all clips except for the main trailers. It seems watching some would have given me less anxiety lol Reply

Parent

Being the true hero he is ;__; He was magnificent and the all shot was so gorgeous! I was on the edge. Reply

Parent

I'm seeing TLJ tomorrow and I have been fighting this cold for about 3-4 dayssssss. It's starting to hit me more, I think, and I don't wanna have to cancel tomorrowwwww ah Reply

I hope you feel better asap! Reply

Thanks! Thank god for dayquil lol Reply

Parent

Aww. feel better I have a bad cold too. I kept blowing and wiping my nose. it was awkward because I was like I hope I'm not annoying people. Reply

Parent

Loved the movie Reply

Yay :) Reply

People have been so OTT about their hate for it. Reply

Parent

