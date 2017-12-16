deadpool

The Last Jedi's John Boyega Goes Undercover on Reddit, Twitter & Wikipedia



On this episode of "Actually Me," John Boyega goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora, Wikipedia, and more. How did John get selected for Star Wars? Why does Rey have an English accent and Finn has an American accent? Does John think Rey and Finn would have Netflix and chill dates?

