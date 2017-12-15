Best TV Drag Moments In 2017





Oh man, that Tom Holland lip sync battle is iconic. I was screaming through the whole thing and Zendaya was me.

OMG, I've been searching for this skit for-fucking-ever since they took it off YouTube. Bless this post!





That said... JGL did it better re: Tom Holland.

Erika Jayne constantly giving the gays what we want!

I just want to know who @ SNL is obsessed with Erika Jayne, they've featured her/her music in at least 2 skits in the past 7 months, LoL.

HOW HAVE I NEVER SEEN THIS BEFORE

LMAOO!! bless for posting this

it's hilarious to me that anyone could think shea deserved the crown watching that lipsync, sasha killed it

Mmmhmmm, if you don't show up to the Finale with your lip syncs planned out to a fucking T, you don't deserve to win.

The truth right here.

I think Sasha deserved to win the Village People challenge as well tbh

Sasha never went to a single bottom two, was high all the time (had just one low) and went it came time for her to do her lipsync she SERVED it... So yeah. I totally agree.



The thing is, eveything that is taped in the show end up being spoiled and people knew that Shea did slay for most part of the competition and they bet all their coins on her, but the new finale avoided the predictable crowning and Sasha did deserve it.

Right? I mean all season I thought Shea had it locked in but Sasha came to slay that finale and I was glad she won.

I mean, Zendaya performed in drag as well and as good as Tom Holland. But I guess drag=queens to them.

No. Z looked perfect but Tom's choreo was better.

Her imperssionation was on point, though, despite lacking choreo.

Nah, Zendaya was really good, but her choreography was really simple, while Tom's was super complex. Probably the best lip sync battle performance of all time. But Tom had a lot of dance and gymnastics training, so it makes sense why he was so good.

Has anyone got a link to watch Scared Famous? I'm in Australia so the normal one isn't really working. Or is it worth it? I love Alaska but the clips I've seen don't seem that great.

Also, the Macho Man lip sync was everything.



Also, the Macho Man lip sync was everything. Reply

It's a lot of fun but it's really genuinely awful

it's not good at all. you can go to the drag race subreddit and find compilation vids of just alaska moments though.

Ohhh this helps. Thanks!

S9 is the worst season because it gave us piece of shit Nina Bonina Brown, I hope that asshole is suffering right now.

Wow

Hold up. What'd Nina do? I totally forgot.

That shit was not a good look, fuck her tbh but there are so many messy racist queens on this show, it's hard to rule out a season. I loathed 7/8 tbh 9 had some really strong queens but the show is too mainstream now, lost its appeal.



Plus who cares who wins anymore, Pabllo is the biggest drag queen internationally and she didn't even compete on this show. It's time to move on! Reply

and wtf @ at "Valentina, take that thing off your face" was the most iconic thing to come from S9... they did it dirty ranking it so lowand wtf @ at #1 . i guess everything in gay culture is just better when it's performed by a st*aight

idt the list is actually ranked

God I could watch Peppermint lipsyncs for the rest of my life

Fo'real! I love how she puts on a show and owns it! I thought of her being the queen of lip-syncing on that show.

this performance is great, you can tell she's really having fun with it







and i'm very meh on this song but tati is an amazing dancer







But more importantly.... yay, Tati! <3 The Tati video just reminded me that I will never understand Taylor's wardrobe choices for her recent performances - pretty much every single "look" in that music video would have been light years better than this:But more importantly.... yay, Tati! <3

Lmao the fact that Tati manage to pull off this look better than Taylor ... I can't.

i love that wig on sasha

tati's energy slays me, i'm so glad as2 elevated her

that Taylor performance was hot

but she has risen !! i still stan ha !



reina de mi corazón !



Valentinas elimination was so heartbreaking for me lol it was soooo badbut she has risen !! i still stan ha !reina de mi corazón !

this was in 2016 but tatianna and alyssas LFYL to shut up and drive was iconic



My favorite lip sync of all time - no props, no gimmicks, no outfit changes, no wig reveals, just straight up dancing and lip syncing.

It truly was, I still watch it sometimes lmaoo (also I thought that was this year, it was THAT iconic)

every once in awhile i'll go back and rewatch that. truly iconic.

I prefer Peppermint's lipsync with Cynthia, the shotgun part is so cool. She's such a talented performer. "You don't love me" from the reunion and "do I look upset to you?" should get some noms too.



I remember reading that a lot of the drama at the reunion was fake/exaggerated (I think Aja said many were drunk), I wonder if in the coming years if that story will change. Reply

bye how are actual drag queens #10 & elmers glue #1

I thought the same

It's not a ranked list.

I feel like Valentina and Nina are the most memorable thing about Season 9. More than Shea and Sasha.

Nina? for being the worst maybe.

