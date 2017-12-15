Best TV Drag Moments In 2017

Two probably straight bloggers has delivered the list of the most gag-worthy drag moments of 2017. Here are 4:

  • [1] Tom Holland attempting to channel the bad gal for his girlfriend and co-star Zendaya by lip syncing smash hit "Umbrella" twirling in extremely tight vinyl hot pants

  • [3] Alaska camping it up hardcore on Vh1's Scared Famous to the point of acting out a full demonic possession like her next role is on season 3 of the Exorcist (honestly, make that shit happen please)

  • [10] Diablatina's elimination & ensuing "Maskgate" scandal on episode 9 of Drag Race season 9

  • [5] Peppermint & Alexis Michelle's comical lip sync for your life to the Village People's Macho Man

