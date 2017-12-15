Best TV Drag Moments In 2017

Two probably straight bloggers has delivered the
list of the most gag-worthy drag moments of 2017. Here are 4:[1] Tom Holland attempting to channel the bad gal for his girlfriend and co-star Zendaya by lip syncing smash hit "Umbrella" twirling in extremely tight vinyl hot pants [3] Alaska camping it up hardcore on Vh1's Scared Famous to the point of acting out a full demonic possession like her next role is on season 3 of the Exorcist (honestly, make that shit happen please)[10] Diablatina's elimination & ensuing "Maskgate" scandal on episode 9 of Drag Race season 9
[5] Peppermint & Alexis Michelle's comical lip sync for your life to the Village People's Macho Man
That said... JGL did it better re: Tom Holland.
The thing is, eveything that is taped in the show end up being spoiled and people knew that Shea did slay for most part of the competition and they bet all their coins on her, but the new finale avoided the predictable crowning and Sasha did deserve it.
Also, the Macho Man lip sync was everything.
Plus who cares who wins anymore, Pabllo is the biggest drag queen internationally and she didn't even compete on this show. It's time to move on!
and wtf @ at #1. i guess everything in gay culture is just better when it's performed by a st*aight
and i'm very meh on this song but tati is an amazing dancer
But more importantly.... yay, Tati! <3
but she has risen !! i still stan ha !
reina de mi corazón !
I remember reading that a lot of the drama at the reunion was fake/exaggerated (I think Aja said many were drunk), I wonder if in the coming years if that story will change.