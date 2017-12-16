December 16th, 2017, 01:09 am evillemmons Eminem - River (Audio) ft. Ed Sheeran src Tagged: ed sheeran, eminem, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2121 comments Add comment
As in a cover of the Joni Mitchell song? B/c otherwise I'm not listening.
Me: What's that song?
Hubby: Dunno, but it sounds like total crap
Me: Nooo, I like it!
Hubby: What? Shit chorus plus shittier pseudo hip hop
A minute after he recognized Ed Sheeran and Eminem ;d
Edited at 2017-12-16 03:52 am (UTC)