ed is taking over! Reply

Ed Sheeran? LoL, Eminem (among other horrible things) is such a hack. Reply

So much ugly Reply

ontd's two favs together at last! Reply

This era for Eminem is weird Reply

As in a cover of the Joni Mitchell song? B/c otherwise I'm not listening. Reply

There's no compelling reason to listen either way, sis. Reply

Two Eminem stans here? Isn't that an anomaly for ontd? Reply

Heard it on the radio today while we were driving home with my hubby.



Me: What's that song?

Hubby: Dunno, but it sounds like total crap

Me: Nooo, I like it!

Hubby: What? Shit chorus plus shittier pseudo hip hop



A minute after he recognized Ed Sheeran and Eminem ;d Reply

This is actually...pretty terrible. Reply

I honestly expected Ed Sheeran to disappear by now, his album was released a bit a go, why isn't he on tour and fuck off. Reply

I mean it's not as atrocious as Walk on Water, but I don't really want to listen to it ever again. Even putting aside some of his lyrics, his new songs just don't sound good. Like, my ears don't like listening to them. Reply

Is this song about his daughter almost getting aborted? I find it strange he has a song like that wtf Reply

seriously. mariah did a much better song about this like 16 years before Eminem even tried it, and 10 years before she even became a mother. What kind of prophetic chanteuse???



he has a song on the new album about being an abuser and him and his ex physically fighting each other and contrasts it with "how can you be such a bad husband but a good father" Reply

the /r/hiphopheads post about Revival is brutal lmao Reply

Slim Shady really out here releasing his Shady Pines collection, huh?



I actually like it. I've had this mashup bookmarked for forever and I love it. Reply

