Those cheeks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww lol so cute



Ps how come Brendens image is locked? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he makes these posts in advance and queues them so maybe something happened to the image between then and now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I thought it was some Net Neutrality thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i love hamsters so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sooo cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww ♥♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glorious 🤣 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excellent, and not a drop of mistruth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He really does have a punchable face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ICYMI: Harlem Shake creators threaten to sue over @AjitPaiFCC anti-net neutrality video: "I want to be clear that it was used completely without my consent or council. My team & I are currently exploring every single avenue available to get it taken down" https://t.co/IsSK6MYtud — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) December 15, 2017





The Mueller investigation has Trump rattled. His attorneys are going to be questioned next week, and rumor is Jared Kushner is close to being indicted. The GOP is laying the groundwork to say the FBI is compromised and Mueller has to go. It's so obvious the White House is afraid of the truth coming out and ending this farce of a presidency. Coup 'bout to go down, maybe this weekend. The Mueller investigation has Trump rattled. His attorneys are going to be questioned next week, and rumor is Jared Kushner is close to being indicted. The GOP is laying the groundwork to say the FBI is compromised and Mueller has to go. It's so obvious the White House is afraid of the truth coming out and ending this farce of a presidency. Coup 'bout to go down, maybe this weekend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg, praise. His smug, flippant, self-pleased nasty face and 'tude reminds me of Shkreli. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





David Ermold was denied a legal marriage license by Kim Davis in Rowan County, Kentucky. Now David is running for her job... in case you live in Kentucky and like voting for awesome people. https://t.co/ZQpxTocmAB — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 8, 2017







Edited at 2017-12-16 12:02 am (UTC) If anyone is looking for a candidate to donate some money to... Reply

Thread

Link

hope he wins



seems pretty easy to win the role of clerk in kentucky lol (kim davis is clearly unqualified as fuck) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wish I could vote for him lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hi <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



You got: Chicken wings



You're strong and independent.

You can be a loner sometimes, but that's just because you're great all on your own!



https://www.buzzfeed.com/samf42d32efbe/what-kind-of-chicken-are-you-2j419?utm_term=.ovVXG531D#.gib4b9xLK : Chicken wingsYou're strong and independent.You can be a loner sometimes, but that's just because you're great all on your own! Reply

Thread

Link

You got: Chicken nuggets



You're practical, but always down to clown. Everyone loves you because they know they can always count on you to lift their spirits! You're the best friend out there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Chicken nuggets

You're practical, but always down to clown. Everyone loves you because they know they can always count on you to lift their spirits! You're the best friend out there.



At least I didn't get chicken breast, the lamest of the chicken parts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Chicken parmesan

You're the best! Everyone wants to be you because you're so cool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chicken parm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've always been curious, do you work for buzzfeed to get all 50 unique users/traffic from ontd? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chicken nug Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also chicken nuggets Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Chicken nuggets

You're practical, but always down to clown. Everyone loves you because they know they can always count on you to lift their spirits! You're the best friend out there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Chicken Wings too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Chicken parmesan

You're the best! Everyone wants to be you because you're so cool.



Sounds about right lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got the same. I actually don't like wings that much...I always get tired of eating them before I finish my portion, then I'm hungry again a few hours later. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Buffalo chicken dip



You may not be for everyone, but those who love you are head over heels for you! You're a hit at parties and a whole lot of fun.



Not fun at parties. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chicken nuggets Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FINAL CALL: If you don’t #GetCovered today, you’ll miss out on affordable health care for 2018. Go to https://t.co/p8DQwo89C7 and sign up right now! pic.twitter.com/SidUGDgS09 — Get America Covered (@GetUSCovered) December 15, 2017



Love, mom ❤️ Love, mom ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

IMAGE IS LOCKED Reply

Thread

Link

why is getting insurance so damn hard and confusing, i'm ready to punch someone Reply

Thread

Link

And why doesn't it cost too much and not cover jack shit? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I can't stop watching this. I think I might actually watch his show if Alexa was a cohost. They have great chemistry.



I'm crying laughing...

"Alexa... are you connected to the CIA?"

"Alexa... you are lying to me." - Alex Jones' hard hitting back and forth interview with an Amazon Echo.

He's not gonna let it get away with ANYTHING. pic.twitter.com/GxguDBLMST — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 9, 2017









Edited at 2017-12-16 12:02 am (UTC) Hello!I can't stop watching this. I think I might actually watch his show if Alexa was a cohost. They have great chemistry. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow someone actually filmed this to be viewed by actual people. This is why I die laughing everytime WHM does an impression of him and his ridiculous show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg the tired "I'm made by Amazon," deaad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha right? Against Alex Jones Alexas pleasant monotone seems so exasperated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey question my account here is permanent, and was wondering i could comment in the 12 days of christmas posts? not to win of course, just to comment, etc. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, but if you win, send the prize to me! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, you can still comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

An hour until Star Wars! Then I can go into Star Wars posts with no fear, haha. Happy Friday, ONTD! Reply

Thread

Link

Wooo! I hope you enjoy it. Spoiler: Poe remains hot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes!! I did! The first thing I said to my friend when the credits started rolling was "oh my god, Poe is so damn hot." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://twitter.com/ehbones/status/941810379314823169 /stick it to fox Reply

Thread

Link

Aww ❤❤❤ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link