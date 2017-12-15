Ronan Farrow on his Father Woody Allen Getting a Pass by Hollywood

Ronan is on point, as always. Reply

I didn't realize he was their father... thought he was a step-father. Not that it changes the level of gross he is. Reply

It's hard to tell with him since he looks like an exact copy of his mom lol Reply

ikr? Thank goodness he's basically boy Mia Reply

No, he was all but legally step-father to his now wife. Ronan's brother-in-law is literally his dad. Reply

Dylan was adopted (By Mia and Woody) but yeah it doesn't change the gross-ness at all.

Ronan might be Sinatra's Reply

Woody was his current wife's stepfather Reply

Woody Allen U next Reply

LMAO omg Reply

Lol irl Reply

LMFAOOO Reply

call them out!



ugh i'm sad btw that moses has retracted his story on woody being a child molester, cause it will just further derail dyaln's story and people seeing her as a liar. i really want to know what led to that. Reply

I always took it that Moses retracted because he grew up in a house where his mother would speak out regularly about Allen but she would also defend Roman Polanski and didn't speak out publicly when her own brother was put inside for molesting young boys. Not to mention that she started to publicly paint Soon-Yi, not Allen, Soon-Yi.



It would screw with anyone's head with regards to actually what happened considering he would have what been about 14 when Allen and Soon-Yi's affair became public.



Edited at 2017-12-16 12:18 am (UTC)

In the Op-Ed that Dylan wrote which is linked in this very post, she mentions how people attack her mother Mia like this to get around directly attacking her, the victim.



Moses never said anything at all about Mia having supported Roman Polanski years ago or that having anything to do with him siding with Woody. And Mia did NOT publicly attack Soon-Yi: she blamed Allen. In fact, she continued to write to Soon-Yi for years but Soon-Yi refused to respond.



As for her brother, Mia had been estranged from him for decades when he was arrested and sent to jail for child molestation. Yet people somehow still use that as some kind of defense of Woody Allen - "well, Mia's own brother's a child molester, how come she's okay with that?" It's bullshit. Mia is not responsible for the actions of a relative she hadn't seen for years. And it wasn't a high-profile case - why did she need to make a public statement about it? She didn't. And her brother being a creep has absolutely NOTHING to do with what Woody did to her daughters. Reply

I've never seen a Woody Allen film and never plan to at this point. And every person who works with him needs to answer to why they work with a child molester. At press events, red carpets, etc. Everywhere. And it's not enough to let them off the hook with their PR jumping in or derailing or dodging the question. As far as I'm concerned if you work with him you should have to answer for it. If it's worth ~so much~ to your career I want you to answer for it. If the media really wants a reckoning all of these celebs who work with him should continually be asked about it. idc if it's expecting too much either. If you're working with that piece of shit or any abuser you are responsible for that. tbh there's a lot of similarities in how Trump gets away with dodging questions by the press or follow ups. I'm so tired of it. And yeah there have been lots of celebs who are asked about it and have shitty answers but idc. Ask them about why they worked with a child molester until the day they die.



/as you can see I am annoyed sorry Reply

Ask them about why they worked with a child molester until the day they die.



IA 100% Reply

I want the adoption agency that allowed him and Soon-Yi to adopt kids to answer too. Reply

Their kids are adopted? Oh dear God.... Reply

I'm sorry



....



But what the fuck??? Reply

I feel anxious when I think about those girls. Reply

definitely - one daughter was adopted from the same agency as Dylan....how could they miss that he lost custody of her? Reply

It's interesting to me how Kate Winslet has been taken to task on several occasions (as she should) but that her co-star, Teflon Timberlake, never does. I want to see him squirm (I also feel he needs to be called out for his Janet Jackson bullshit but that's another story).



Pleading ignorance on this subject is not acceptable anymore. Reply

All this Reply

Agreed Reply

Yes, all of this! Reply

The headline for the nytimes review called wonder wheel “unneeded, offensive” Reply

how appropriate - a description befitting both the movie and its director. Reply

TMZ stays fucking trying it yet again with that pic they chose of him Reply

He looks better at any angle than that rapist, Woody Allen or whoever, pick one. Reply

Ronan accomplished more by the time he was 23 than Harvey Levin has in his entire life, so I get why he'd be pressed. Reply

srsly, his wikipedia page is insane. pocket sized genius <3 Reply

I haven't read TMZ in years. It's like the new Perez Hilton. It has no value to current society. Reply

TMZ is so painfully transparent with their bias. Reply

lmao he joked about it on his insta story, it was pretty hilarious Reply

Mte but I still think he looks qt 💁🏽 Reply

Missed the Woody Allen tribute - did they put the part where a woman publicly confirmed he molested her at age 7 before or after Annie Hall? — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 13, 2014

young sinatra didn't lie Reply

iconic tweet Reply

I love the fact that he has always backed her. Reply

speak it. someone needs to fucking put their foot on Woody's neck



and press down. hard. very hard. Reply

It's 2017 and the allegations have been out for years. He's nearly untouchable, but his time is fucking due. Reply

Yup. Can’t wait till these people have to acknowledge their desire for prestige and money over common decency. Reply

I love Ronan. I remember years ago I read a profile on him on Jalouse magazine, and I've basically had a crush ever since lol



But yes, I need Woody Allen to see Hollywood turn their backs on him. I want people's scorn and rejection to eat him alive just like it's eating Harvey Weinstein alive not to be the big man in town anymore. Reply

Cause ONTD doesn't read

"And for years, people who knew a lot about the Harvey Weinstein allegations kept working with him. Until someone is no longer a source of power and capital and prestige, people are always going to go for the money and go for the power and work with people."



-Truer words have never been spoken before, thanks Ronan. Here's looking at Selena, Elle, Timothee, Kate, Scarlett, and etc.

*Insert Game of Thrones gif of woman with bell saying "Shame, Shame, Shame."

Idg the people giving Timothee a pass in another post a few days ago just because he's a younger and newer actor. You don't get to use that excuse when you're about to be nominated for an Oscar. Reply

The usual making excuses for their faves. Reply

He has a penis. Reply

tbh i don't even know who the fuck that is. Reply

yeah, he really has no excuse tbh Reply

Pocket Prince <3 Reply

He hit it on the head: "Until someone is no longer a source of power and capital and prestige, people are always going to go for the money and go for the power and work with people."



I'm sick of seeing these jerks get a pass: Kate Winslet, Timothee Chalamet, Justin Timberlake, Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Lively, Steve Carrell, Jude Law, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, etc. Call them out, and keep calling them out. Reply

all those people suck Reply

Tom hanks made some stupid comments today too. So he and Matt Damon are out there doing the most for gross ass men. Reply

Omg not Hanks. What did he say? Reply

"If you threw out every film or TV show that was made by an a–hole, Netflix would go out of business," Hanks said https://t.co/UHB4qxBuPS — Page Six (@PageSix) December 12, 2017

Tom was wrong for what he said. Just because someone is talented, doesn’t mean they get a pass. I don’t like the whole “don’t throw the baby out with the bath water” argument, Clooney made it too.



What about all of the talented, aspiring voices that have been silenced by sexual harassment/assault? They can’t tell their stories. Reply

