Ronan Farrow on his Father Woody Allen Getting a Pass by Hollywood
Ronan Farrow Says America Needed a Wake-Up Call on Sexual Misconduct https://t.co/7slRc0ZxD2— TMZ (@TMZ) December 15, 2017
Ronan Farrow, whose bombshell expose of Harvey Weinstein in The New Yorker broke open the floodgates of famous men finally being held accountable for sexual harassment, was questioned by a paparazzo from TMZ about his father, Woody Allen, still getting a pass from Hollywood (despite the allegations by his daughter Dylan that he sexually assaulted her when she was seven years old):
I think that there are a lot of areas where we could have more accountability and it hasn't happened yet. Listen, I always say: listen to the actual survivors, people with allegations. My sister actually just came forward and wrote an Op-Ed in the L.A. Times about that, so I'd point you to that.
(ICYMI, you can read Dylan Farrow's Op-Ed here)
The TMZ pap says "People keep working with him" and Farrow responds:
And for years, people who knew a lot about the Harvey Weinstein allegations kept working with him. Until someone is no longer a source of power and capital and prestige, people are always going to go for the money and go for the power and work with people.
ugh i'm sad btw that moses has retracted his story on woody being a child molester, cause it will just further derail dyaln's story and people seeing her as a liar. i really want to know what led to that.
It would screw with anyone's head with regards to actually what happened considering he would have what been about 14 when Allen and Soon-Yi's affair became public.
Moses never said anything at all about Mia having supported Roman Polanski years ago or that having anything to do with him siding with Woody. And Mia did NOT publicly attack Soon-Yi: she blamed Allen. In fact, she continued to write to Soon-Yi for years but Soon-Yi refused to respond.
As for her brother, Mia had been estranged from him for decades when he was arrested and sent to jail for child molestation. Yet people somehow still use that as some kind of defense of Woody Allen - "well, Mia's own brother's a child molester, how come she's okay with that?" It's bullshit. Mia is not responsible for the actions of a relative she hadn't seen for years. And it wasn't a high-profile case - why did she need to make a public statement about it? She didn't. And her brother being a creep has absolutely NOTHING to do with what Woody did to her daughters.
IA 100%
Pleading ignorance on this subject is not acceptable anymore.
But yes, I need Woody Allen to see Hollywood turn their backs on him. I want people's scorn and rejection to eat him alive just like it's eating Harvey Weinstein alive not to be the big man in town anymore.
"And for years, people who knew a lot about the Harvey Weinstein allegations kept working with him. Until someone is no longer a source of power and capital and prestige, people are always going to go for the money and go for the power and work with people."
-Truer words have never been spoken before, thanks Ronan. Here's looking at Selena, Elle, Timothee, Kate, Scarlett, and etc.
*Insert Game of Thrones gif of woman with bell saying "Shame, Shame, Shame."
I'm sick of seeing these jerks get a pass: Kate Winslet, Timothee Chalamet, Justin Timberlake, Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, Blake Lively, Steve Carrell, Jude Law, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, etc. Call them out, and keep calling them out.
What about all of the talented, aspiring voices that have been silenced by sexual harassment/assault? They can’t tell their stories.
