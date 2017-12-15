Ronan Farrow on his Father Woody Allen Getting a Pass by Hollywood




Ronan Farrow, whose bombshell expose of Harvey Weinstein in The New Yorker broke open the floodgates of famous men finally being held accountable for sexual harassment, was questioned by a paparazzo from TMZ about his father, Woody Allen, still getting a pass from Hollywood (despite the allegations by his daughter Dylan that he sexually assaulted her when she was seven years old):

I think that there are a lot of areas where we could have more accountability and it hasn't happened yet. Listen, I always say: listen to the actual survivors, people with allegations. My sister actually just came forward and wrote an Op-Ed in the L.A. Times about that, so I'd point you to that.

(ICYMI, you can read Dylan Farrow's Op-Ed here)

The TMZ pap says "People keep working with him" and Farrow responds:

And for years, people who knew a lot about the Harvey Weinstein allegations kept working with him. Until someone is no longer a source of power and capital and prestige, people are always going to go for the money and go for the power and work with people.


