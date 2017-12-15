Dylan Farrow Thanks ONTD!
the supportive community of @ohnotheydidnt has been great to me and I'm so appreciative - thank you— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) December 15, 2017
Dylan has been speaking publicly about being sexually abused by her father, Woody Allen, when she was seven years old, and about Hollywood continuing to support him and his films.
source
good
We support you, Dylan!
Dear Dylan,
I am probably blacklisted by sketchy hollywood members and the republican us govt based off my tweets and facebook posts.
Haaay, Dylan!!
#TeamDylan
i have to say that even tho this place is rife with imperialism, anti-lesbian sentiments, transpobia and sexism from some men, im happy its a relatively safe space when discussing rape or abuse. rare on the internet and rarer among gossip sites
and i still remember the crazy michael jackson stans there attacking all his victims who came fwd.
You guys are amazing. I deeply appreciate you, ONTD.
(also side note, scrolling for a hug gif was hard because so many included actors who have worked with Woody Allen. Yikes).
it's so qt tho ;_;
This 1000%
