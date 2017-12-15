Dylan Farrow Thanks ONTD!

Oh God, they are gonna come for us.

Well, that wouldn't be wise. Reply

*Kill Bill sirens* Reply

lol. But yeah, try it Reply

Me to Woody Allen and whoever comes for us: Reply

Bring it the fuck on! Reply

Men? Lmao. I fucking dare them to. Reply

They wouldn't survive a day here. Reply

come on try Reply

They can eat shit tbh Reply

Someone offered me a free skateboard today. I should've taken it, in case I ever run into Woody Allen or Matt Damon



good good Reply

and to them i say: Reply

Ayyyyyyyyy 🍾🍾🍾 Reply

I am so glad that Dylan reads ONTD and knows that there are people out here who support and believe her and will never defend Woody Allen. Reply

Same. Honestly I'm inspired by her strength in dealing with this terrible situation Reply

mte. she and ronan are total badasses. Reply

Absolutely Reply

+1,000



We support you, Dylan! Reply

Same, we got lots of love to give to her here! Reply

I love this, especially after the last post where one of the first comments was about hoping that Dylan knows how much support she does have. (YAY! She does!) Reply

Yeah for sure. In all this fuckery, it's good to read that she knows she has allies Reply

Dear Dylan,

<3 Same.Dear Dylan, Reply

Same. Dylan is so brave and I'm happy our comments have helped in even a small way Reply

Me too. Reply

Will never defend Woody Allen or his thirsty enablers like Kate Winslet, Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, Timothee Chalamet, Justin Timberlake, Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, etc. The people who've chosen to work with him since 2014 (after Dylan's open letter) have zero excuse. Reply

same. i can't imagine how awful it must be for her abuser to have so much power and support. i'm glad she knows there are at least some of us who will always be there for her. Reply

Seriously, much love to Dylan. <3 Reply

me too! I have not been commenting in posts about her because I feel like I do not have appropriate words. But yes, I believe Dylan; it makes me mad what she has to deal with, and my friends and I will never see Allen's film or talk about his "art" or anything like that. Reply

I would like to take the credit.



I am probably blacklisted by sketchy hollywood members and the republican us govt based off my tweets and facebook posts.



Haaay, Dylan!! Reply

#TeamDylan Same. I'm so glad she knows we're here for her. Reply

Same here. If we can give her some comfort in this time, that's a beautiful thing. This is a dark dark time for sexual assault survivors. Reply

Same! I hope she sees that people also aren’t supporting actors he works with and that everyone stands behind her 100% in only wanting to see her justice served. I’m so glad she knows people stand with her. Reply

Same <3 I hope she feels the love Reply

Same, we got you girl. Reason I'm still coming here like 10 years on is that sometimes it can be awesome. Reply

me too. she needs to know she has support. Reply

we love you too dylan.



i have to say that even tho this place is rife with imperialism, anti-lesbian sentiments, transpobia and sexism from some men, im happy its a relatively safe space when discussing rape or abuse. rare on the internet and rarer among gossip sites Reply

i was reminded of this by the way sites like lsa reacted to the salma hayek news...yikes Reply

I know I shouldn't ask, but what did they say? Reply

lsa is crazy. wtf is wrong w them? some of their users can be funny but most of the time....



and i still remember the crazy michael jackson stans there attacking all his victims who came fwd. Reply

Lsa is turning into Godlike Productions more and more each day. Reply

ia, ontd isn't the best but it's also one of the very few communities online where sexual abuse isn't tolerated in the slightest. it's much easier here to at least be open without anyone downplaying the traumas people have endured. Reply

yup this is one of the only websites i can actually read the comments on Reply

mte, but sometimes when ontd gets it right it gets it right Reply

mte. especially in these last few months, when these sexual harrassment/assault reports have been popping up left and right, it's very important to have a place like ONTD where you can read the comments without dreading it. Reply

yeah, there are many times where some users show their asses but it's better than most gossip/pop culture sites out there. i'm glad dylan found a place where she doesn't have to dread reading the comments. Reply

and that character development of ONTD tho. its totally different from when i first joined 10+ years ago and im proud. Reply

Forreal. Although imperfect, I tend to think of ONTD as a sanctuary. I've learned so much from discussions here, and I seek it out whenever I need help processing something.



You guys are amazing. I deeply appreciate you, ONTD. Reply

this is a site full of terrible people but we're not the worst people Reply

It really is. I'm not as active as I once was but still visit and this whole net neutrality got me shook. I know where I stand and what not but I like to read comments who (for the most part) are in the same lines as myself. I can't afford to read it. Reply

Aww we support you Dylan ❤️ Reply

I'm glad she's aware of people who believe and support her Reply

bless u dylan Reply

(also side note, scrolling for a hug gif was hard because so many included actors who have worked with Woody Allen. Yikes). (also side note, scrolling for a hug gif was hard because so many included actors who have worked with Woody Allen. Yikes). Reply

Lmao I was gonna post a Gossip Girl hug gif but it was gonna be Blair and Serena until I realized "Oh yeah...Blake Lively..." Reply

Literally same, so I had to keep scrolling (past hug gifs that included Elle Fanning, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hiddleston D:) Reply

best choice tbh Reply

I love that you took the extra time to find a gif Reply

jesus the coloring of this gif lmfao



it's so qt tho ;_; Reply

Is this reverse breaking through the fourth wall? Reply

Mods should lock new members joining for a while so we don't get an influx of trolls. Reply

This 1000% Reply

mods like trolls tho Reply

They should, but the mods don't give a fuck about that. They love trolls. Reply

trolls bring in loads of comments which means more ad views or whatever, yay. Reply

Yeah, I say this all the time but many of them were/are trolls so they don't care. Reply

Mte or dark times will come



Edited at 2017-12-15 11:41 pm (UTC)

yes please Reply

lmao you should have been on ONTD 10 years ago. trolls were the lifeblood of this place. it was fun. get over it. Reply

Parent

yes please Reply

IA Reply

I agree. Reply

THIS. (We have enough trolls as it is but it'd especially suck to get more because of Dylan's tweet.) Reply

my first reaction was "aww" and my second was "I wish more people would" Reply

We're here for u sis Reply

We got yo back girl! Reply

lol what is the context of this? it's whitney and who else... Reply

It's Natalie Cole at the AMAs in 1992 (fuck, I can't believe this moment is so old). They were making a joke with each other about how many times they've been nominated in the same category together but that Natalie got to win this one. It's very cute.







Reply

Natalie Cole, she was poiting out how they were always nominated in the same categories Reply

