Cameos in The Last Jedi.

Justin Theroux: he plays a poker player in the casino.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: he did the voice of a character in the casino scene.


Gareth Edwards (director of Rogue One) he plays a Resistance Fighter toward the end of the film.

Ellie Goulding: a member of the New Republic’s Resistance army



Edgar Wright and his brother: (director of baby driver) both play rebels.

Warwick Davis: did the voice of one the aliens in the casino.

Gary the Dog (Carrie Fisher’s dog) appears in the casino.



I wanna now if the rumors about Tom Hardy making a cameo are true? and Prince William and Harry?


