Cameos in The Last Jedi.

There are so many awful things in just film I can't wrap my head around it:

- the humour got a chuckle here and there but it was seriously Prequels level shitty. It will not age well.

- Poe was done so dirty with that plot line- he's been shown to be a competent leader; him not understanding the strategy makes no sense when you consider his years of service. Also his "she's not what I expected"- he fucking serves under Princess Leia, Poe knows powerful women, don't project your misogyny onto good characters, Rian.

- Finn. Jesus, he was shafted so goddamn hard. His and Rose's plot line did absolutely nothing to drive the plot anywhere- such a waste of time. There was so much potential to explore about Finn and they chose to do nothing with him.

- I will never forgive Rian for the rest of my life for making me watch Luke Skywalker stare dead eyed in the face at Rey as he drinks green sea cow titty juice.

- Luke has some okay scenes and the Crait scene was epic, and I cried at Luke and Leia's reunion. But I fucking hated the way they explained away the fallout with Luke/Kylo. If Luke felt a moment of hatred flow through him, fine, that somewhat makes sense for him. However, the narrative doesn't frame it like that; rather it's done to shown Kylo as being sympathetic and rationalizing his attack. I don't think I'm explaining this right, but Luke's actions serve Kylo's character more than they serve Luke, and that really bothered me. Luke deserved more than that.

-Rey. Goddamn they fucked Rey so badly in this film it honestly makes me so sad. She's the first female jedi protagonist and a plot that was supposed to be her finding her balance and place in the force became this redemption mission for a man she spoke to 3 times. What was supposed to be HER conflict with light and dark became Kylo's; she was just roped into his conflict without being given one of her own.

God they just let down Rey so hard in this, but they did that to a lot of characters.

-as a lifelong Star Wars fan, the "resolution" of killing

Snoke was the biggest FUCK YOU to fans who spent years waiting for an expansion of SW lore. Who is he? Where is he from? How is he connected? Now it's nothing. And this leads me to wonder: of Kylo is the driving force for all of the darkness in the galaxy, how is redemption? How

Is it even possible? The Emperor worked because he was this pillar that had to be toppled in the OT. Now it's Kylo? I personally think this movie showed Kylo to be too far gone and irredeemable, but I feel like they're still trying to make him sympathetic. I'm just so lost as to where the conflict is and who the villain is.

But yeah I felt like all of the harder potential from the first was lost in space with this one. Biggest disappointment of the year.