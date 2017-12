Breaking Down 74 Bank Robbery Movies Since 1904 | Vanity Fair

We analyzed 74 movies depicting bank robberies going back to 1904. From "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "Dog Day Afternoon" to "Point Break" and "The Dark Knight," take a look back at how the last century of cinema depicts bank robberies and heists. - 50% wore some type of disguise (25% Balaclava, 13% Clown mask and 12% Bandanas)- After initiating the robbery, thieves tend to say these 4 things:1. Get Down!2. Hands up!3. Nobody move!4. Don't touch that alarm!- Duffel Bags where the most popular way to transfer money, the iconic money sack coming in second.- In 11 film the robbers inform bank patrons they're are not there to harm or robb the customers but the bank.