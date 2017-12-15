Will Smith's FULL INTERVIEW with Jimmy Kimmel
-Will talks about his new movie and how he got Will Smiths from all around the world to promote his movie in their countries
-He talks about the story Jada told about him asking random people on the street for money
-He talks about Michael Jordan
-He says Jada is really serious about Christmas
and somehow he gets BETTER-LOOKING with time
altho he was my crush because he was funny, and now he's both hot and funny to me lmaooo
Last week my sister went to London and someone approached her with a Scientology brochure lmao. She got super creeped out by it and brought me the panflet cause she knows I’m weirdly fascinated by the cult.
