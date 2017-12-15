Jon Bernthal interview: The Punisher actor talks Shot Caller, The Walking Dead, and authenticity

Jon Bernthal talks Shot Caller, Walking Dead, and The Punisher https://t.co/u7sL49RrkD — The Independent (@Independent) December 15, 2017

- On the Walking Dead: He has not kept up with the show, but says his role as Shane changed his life. "To play a character with a real beginning and end, on a show that popular, that was an unbelievable part. It wasn’t like I was inundated with offers after, but that was the experience that changed my life. I started getting into rooms, getting opportunities that were completely different to what I had done. It wasn’t even like my first gig. I’ll always be grateful to them for hiring me."- He is not upset about not having any leading roles in the film he's appeared in this year; says that what is important to him is working with the best people. This year, he has had bit parts in Baby Driver and Wind River.- His next film is the triller Shot Caller, starring alongside Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. A large part of the film was shot in a real-life maximum security prison, with real prisoners.- Says it's an honour to play Frank Castle because the character resonates a lot with people in law enforcement, the military and comic book fans.