Who went home on the second episode of Top Chef: Colorado?

LOL @ Marcel. Fuck him.



In all honesty, Tu should have left for that raw ass meat. Reply

Yeah, Tu got lucky. Though him trying to bullshit his way out of it was hilarious.



i was sure tu was gone, but i could tell it would be claudette due to reality show editing Reply

i want to root for tu cus he seems sweet and is the only azn chef there but damn if he isn't annoying Reply

Is that you Betty Reply

Bear Joe is one of my faves, so I was happy to see him win. My friend and I were talking about the episode earlier and Tom having to show Tu how to truss the rack of lamb was embarrassing lol. Was also excited to see two successful desserts since they more often than not fail lol. Reply

This episode was much better than the premiere. The canned tarantulas on LCK looked so horrible but I liked the cans so I might order some. Reply

I would think a cat would be into eating spiders Reply

and you would be incorrect. Cats have notoriously finicky palates Reply

I know no one's name so all I have to say is mustache guy is annoying as fuck thinking he's hot shit (there's always at least one) and one of the women (possibly the one who won?) talks exactly like the twins from Project Runway and it was tripping me out Reply

It's been like what, at least 10 years since Marcel's season on Top Chef? Why is he crying? lol Reply

This was a good episode. I was laughing at them being thrown by going to a farm that makes cheese--they were thinking vegetables or fruit, which shows they aren't farm-to-table chefs. I've worked at farm-to-table restaurant and we literally go to the farms, have relationships with the farmers (and we have two cheesemakers within 15 miles of the restaurant). So it was especially fun for me to see the Colorado cheeses.



I thought they were nuts when they chose feta for the dessert (it's usually too salty/tangy for a real dessert), so I was shocked when that won. I didn't think a lot of their uses for the cheese were inspired and it seems like they don't consider cheese an ingredient for most of their dishes. The one who used the rind though was really smart. I always toss the rind in soups, but using it in crackers is a great idea. I'm making parmesan/black olive crackers this weekend, just because I haven't made them in a long time and they're delicious.



Good for Top Chef to put the spotlight on cheese this way. I hope they do that with other ingredients in the future (besides seafood. They always focus on seafood, too much for me). Reply

Ugh Hosea. I still can't believe he won over Carla and even Stefan. Yes I still hold a grudge. Reply

Hosea is one of the worst winners in the history of the show. Reply

WHY DID THEY INVITE HIM BACK Reply

The editing made it obvious she was going but Tu's lamb was horrific looking like...all he did was badly grill a piece of meat Reply

canned tarantulas EXCUSE ME WHAT WHY. Reply

It should've been Rogelio tbh. Reply

I agree. You serve raw lamb you should go home.



Also flawless username Reply

What ever happened to Jamie and her scallops? Reply

