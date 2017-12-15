Who went home on the second episode of Top Chef: Colorado?
Quickfire challenge: This episode's challenge was the classic mise en place relay race. The cheftestants were split into two teams (Green and Blue), and they had to complete three tasks: peel and finely dice a qt. of shallots, peel and slice a qt. of mushrooms, and clean and portion 20 pieces of beef tenderloin. The teams could assign any number of chefs to each task, but each chef could only do one task. The winning team of the race would then complete against each other to win the quickfire. The winning chef won $5,000 and dinner for a year from the sponsor.
Quickfire winner:
The Blue Team won the relay and Joe here was the overall winner
Elimination challenge: The teams from the quickfire stayed in place, and they had to create a four course meal that highlighted four chesses from a local farm.
Challenge winner:
Green Team won (though it also had the worst dish of the day, Tu's), but the overall winner was...
Carrie
Eliminated:
Claudette
(After trying to save herself by throwing her dish mate under the bus, which is always a classy move)
*****
Challenge: Claudette had to complete against current survivors Lee Ann, Kwame, and our dear friend, Marcel, to create a dish with curds, whey, and... canned tarantulas. Because those are a thing.
Challenge winner:
Claudette
Eliminated:
Marcel =(
(I felt kinda bad, tbh. He looked like he was about to cry.)
[Spoiler (click to open)]Hosea was on next week's promo, y'all. Apparently, having garbage as a guest judge (?) is something Top Chef thinks we want to see.
In all honesty, Tu should have left for that raw ass meat.
I thought they were nuts when they chose feta for the dessert (it's usually too salty/tangy for a real dessert), so I was shocked when that won. I didn't think a lot of their uses for the cheese were inspired and it seems like they don't consider cheese an ingredient for most of their dishes. The one who used the rind though was really smart. I always toss the rind in soups, but using it in crackers is a great idea. I'm making parmesan/black olive crackers this weekend, just because I haven't made them in a long time and they're delicious.
Good for Top Chef to put the spotlight on cheese this way. I hope they do that with other ingredients in the future (besides seafood. They always focus on seafood, too much for me).
Also flawless username
What ever happened to Jamie and her scallops?
I love Padma so much, and i wish i had her job