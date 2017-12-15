DC's Titans gives first look to Hawk & Dove
#Titans' Hawk and Dove Revealed: First Look at @AlanRitchson and @MinkaKelly in Costume! https://t.co/yLG53QUkM6 pic.twitter.com/ySPzkG4w4T— TVLine.com (@TVLine) December 15, 2017
-The OG Aquaman, Alan Ritchson will turn in his speedos to become Hank Hall aka Hawk, an avatar for the Lord of Choas.
-ONTD fave Minka Kelly, playing Dawn Granger aka Dove, an avatar for the Lord of Order.
Source
Insert ONTD snark
Edited at 2017-12-15 09:47 pm (UTC)
You better not be black, throwing around that prestige categorical term when his butt is muscled plump at best.
Smh
Edited at 2017-12-16 01:32 am (UTC)
Just show me cutie pie Breton Thwaites as Nightwing and lemme know if he's been doing squats to get dat booty
He'll NEVER attain that level of ass
Y'all need to live temporary within the ethnic culture.
The more I see the less excited I am :/
Ehhhh no.
But fuck.