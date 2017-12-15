ranveer

Minnie Driver has some words for Matt Damon




Follow-up to THIS POST

- ICYMI, Matt Damon (friend of groper Ben Affleck and alleged sexual harasser Casey Affleck), gave an interview wherein defends Al Franken because "a pat in the butt" isn't so bad as rape and nobody's perfect, doesn't think he should have resigned. Although he hasn't really looked into what Louis CK has been accused of, he says it was "gross and shameful" but "not criminal", read his apology and thought it was great, thinks that he won't be doing those things again and that Louis has been punished enough. Thinks that people are "ruining the lives" of sexual assaulters like Louis CK by not forgiving them and that it just encourages men not to admit to having sexually assaulted women. (READ THE INTERVIEW HERE)

- Minnie Driver (his ex-gf with whom he broke up on national tv) isn't having it. She's also dragging people who are defending Demon on her mentions











sources 1 2 3 4

