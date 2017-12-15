Minnie Driver has some words for Matt Damon
God God, SERIOUSLY? https://t.co/NDZFrLDXil— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) 15 de dezembro de 2017
Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising)— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) 15 de dezembro de 2017
- ICYMI, Matt Damon (friend of groper Ben Affleck and alleged sexual harasser Casey Affleck), gave an interview wherein defends Al Franken because "a pat in the butt" isn't so bad as rape and nobody's perfect, doesn't think he should have resigned. Although he hasn't really looked into what Louis CK has been accused of, he says it was "gross and shameful" but "not criminal", read his apology and thought it was great, thinks that he won't be doing those things again and that Louis has been punished enough. Thinks that people are "ruining the lives" of sexual assaulters like Louis CK by not forgiving them and that it just encourages men not to admit to having sexually assaulted women. (READ THE INTERVIEW HERE)
- Minnie Driver (his ex-gf with whom he broke up on national tv) isn't having it. She's also dragging people who are defending Demon on her mentions
Look , weather you’re joking or not - women being worried about weather powerful men in my industry will still give them work if they speak up is part of the bloody problem.— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) 15 de dezembro de 2017
Oh PLEASE. Spare me your indignation. Just accept that for once , where WOMEN BEING SEXUALLY ASSAULTED is concerned, your opinion matters LESS.— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) 15 de dezembro de 2017
also demon's comments are the actual worst. maybe just say nothing fam.
Stop making excuses for this expired carton of milk.
he's garbage
There are speculations that he's doing this because he fears stories are going to come out about him, wouldn't be surprised.
Edited at 2017-12-15 10:23 pm (UTC)
Hmm? Which is it, since you're so ready to share your opinions MATT
LOL pls
And the fear for me is that right now, we’re in this moment where at the moment — and I hope it doesn’t stay this way — the clearer signal to men and to younger people is, deny it. Because if you take responsibility for what you did, your life’s going to get ruined …
yes, this is the real tragedy here
I love her. She's so good on Speechless.
Drag him Lady Eboshi