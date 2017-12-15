Minnie Driver has some words for Matt Damon

Good for her. I didn’t read all of the Matt Damon post I could not deal with how angry it would make me. Like thanks Matt Damon for telling us about the levels of assault like we can’t tell the difference and fuck you it’s all awful for woman and it’s all important to talk about. (On my phone at work hopefully this comment makes sense) Reply

like why!! did he think this was a good interview, why did he think his opinion mattered.

Tear him apart, Minnie!

you go girl!!

go off miss minnie. lol at the person saying she's lost her chance to star alongside matt now. minnie is 47, ie about 20 years too old to be in a film with matt damon (47).

also demon's comments are the actual worst. maybe just say nothing fam.

Also she's already been there and done that, and probably has no interest in doing it again.

Yessss get him Minnie.

Lmaooo goes perfectly with the last tweet!

I thought her skin was seriously fucked up in this gif at first.

One of the best guests they ever had on that show

Yes lol

Lmaoooo yes she was so fun in this part

Speaking of women who have had careers wrecked by asshole men, it wouldn't surprise me a bit if the Weinsteins shit talked her on behalf of their buddy Matt.

Good fucking on you Minnie!!

I kinda wonder if Matt blackballed her after he was a coward and dumped her on TV, tbh because she never seemed to get the prestige roles she should have after coming off an Oscar nom. Her career rebounded obv a bit in recent years.

If we look back, there are a lot of actresses like this ... Mira Sorvino (who Peter Jackson admitted was blacklisted), Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek. These are all confirmed but now I'm suspicious about Renee Zelwegger, Sandra Bullock, Hilary Swank, etc. There are a bunch of actresses that just fell off the radar after receiving high praise and acclaim.

ia with most of these but sandys never really had a low point in her career

god i remember when hillary was EVERYWHERE and now im realizing i've barely heard of her in years

Hmm, yeah. I never thought of this, but it makes sense. Her career really dived after that incident, and Damon was not happy when she brought it to light.

Oh my god as if I couldn't love her MORE! QUEEEEEEEN!!!!!!!

OH MY GOD SHE WAS JANE??? How did I not know this?

More context to the Matt Damon comments, since I've only seen the Vulture framing going around on here: https://t.co/v7meR6ZZUn pic.twitter.com/WgdBQRG1RU — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 15, 2017





Stop making excuses for this expired carton of milk. I saw this earlier and was like no??? Even the context still makes him sound like an asshole.Stop making excuses for this expired carton of milk.

it's actually worse in context to me, because he was clearly doing the whole ~levels of assault~ thing to defend al franken and louis ck



he's garbage

Yeah, I saw people tell others on Twitter to read the whole thing to get this point, not just Vulture's interpretation and I did and what he said was worse. Like he clearly thinks somebody like Louis CK should be forgiven because in Matt's eyes he already paid the appropriate price and he doesn't think he will do it again. And the "we can work with that" part, who's we?

There are speculations that he's doing this because he fears stories are going to come out about him, wouldn't be surprised.



There are speculations that he's doing this because he fears stories are going to come out about him, wouldn't be surprised.



Edited at 2017-12-15 10:23 pm (UTC)

Mfte like there are different levels to killing someone but coolmotivestillmurder.gif

Also I wonder which one he would prefer (since he's a father of four girls and that's the only way he can be made to care about other people): a creepy older man patting his kid on the butt, taking a picture pretending to grab her boobs while she's sleeping, or not really looking into what he did but reading his apology where he admitted it and thinking it was brave?

Hmm? Which is it, since you're so ready to share your opinions MATT



Hmm? Which is it, since you're so ready to share your opinions MATT Reply

I don't know if Sopan was trying to defend him or not (because portraying context isn't always a flattering thing), but honestly the full quotes are fucking worse.

maybe it's just the way matt talks but i thought it was weird that he ended so many of his statements with "right?" or "okay?" it's like he's looking to be validated, to be told that touching someone's ass isn't really harassment

[With regard to the rape allegations,] nobody who made movies for him knew … Any human being would have put a stop to that, no matter who he was. They would’ve said absolutely no. You know what I mean? … I knew I wouldn’t want him married to anyone close to me. But that was the extent of what we knew, you know? And that wasn’t a surprise to anybody. So when you hear Harvey this, Harvey that — I mean, look at the guy. Of course he’s a womanizer … I mean, I don’t hang out with him.



LOL pls



And the fear for me is that right now, we’re in this moment where at the moment — and I hope it doesn’t stay this way — the clearer signal to men and to younger people is, deny it. Because if you take responsibility for what you did, your life’s going to get ruined …



yes, this is the real tragedy here Reply

You know what? He's got some shit on him and I wouldn't be surprised. I have a feeling. You don't go this hard to bat for these bums unless you're in the same tribe.

It's garbage day!



I love her. She's so good on Speechless. Reply

bless her tbh

