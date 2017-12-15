Update on Fox's Marvel Transition to Disney's Marvel
- The transition will take from 12 to 18 months.
- Dark Phoenix, New Mutants and Deadpool 2 will be release as schedule.
- Gambit, X-Force and Deadpool 3 are likely not happening.
- The X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool will be part of the MCU (not a different universe inside Marvel as it was once mentioned)
- Kevin Feige will ultimately decide if all the Fox franchises will be rebooted or not.
The press tours for all this movies next year will be a nightmare, every reporter asking the actors about the merge and everything...
Lmao
so many potential reboots
Also conglomerates suck blach blach
I predict that Disney will try to eat Sony eventually and battle Comcast/NBCUniversal to the death (and get those hulk and namor distribution rights back). Bookmark me.
Edited at 2017-12-15 09:06 pm (UTC)
Comcast-NBC should have never, ever been allowed
That being said tho, I’m not mad at the x-men being part of the mcu now. Even when I liked the Fox x-men franchise they mischaracterized half of the characters and always did their iconic female cast dirty.
I loved the first Deadpool and I'll see the second one but I dislike Ryan Reynolds more.
fuck this