Update on Fox's Marvel Transition to Disney's Marvel

- The transition will take from 12 to 18 months.

- Dark Phoenix, New Mutants and Deadpool 2 will be release as schedule.

- Gambit, X-Force and Deadpool 3 are likely not happening.

- The X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool will be part of the MCU (not a different universe inside Marvel as it was once mentioned)

- Kevin Feige will ultimately decide if all the Fox franchises will be rebooted or not.


The press tours for all this movies next year will be a nightmare, every reporter asking the actors about the merge and everything...
