Update on Fox's Marvel Transition to Disney's Marvel

Oh to be the Murdoch family. They're now gonna be the second biggest shareholders of Disney lmao. LOVE THIS! + lbr they're abt to invest more $ in conservative media LOVE IT

I thought Disney buying their shares means they don't own them anymore & just basically debt free?

it's a cash-stock merger. for each fox share he owns he receives $30 in cash plus approx .27 shares of disney stock. so he gets that money and that disney ownership.

Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman must be beaming since they are both Rupert Murdoch's good friends and The Godfather/Godmother to his children. #Ofcourse

Yeah. And Disney basically owns Hollywood now. I can't believe people are focusing on the MCU. This is tragic

Everything I heard about the Gambit movie showed it did not need to be made, so good for them.

We are living in a new Guilded Age and we need to stop it.

So Channing Tatum grew out his hair for nothing????

This is supposed to make us happy over the merger how.....

Is Deadpool basically fucked then?

Deadpool 2 is still getting released.

Yeah I meant after that? They're making him Disney friendly?

If it makes money they will probably let Deadpool sequels be R-rated.

a new era for the disney marvel mcu



so many potential reboots

well RIP deadpool, maybe that'll douse the fire of everyone excited for XMEN to be in the MCU.



Also conglomerates suck blach blach

This is legit giving me anxiety



I predict that Disney will try to eat Sony eventually and battle Comcast/NBCUniversal to the death (and get those hulk and namor distribution rights back). Bookmark me.



Edited at 2017-12-15 09:06 pm (UTC)

You're probably not far off. Especially considering Sony.

I'm surprised there wasn't a Sony/disney merger first. I remember with leasing Spider-Man to Marvel, the only reason Sony did it was because they aren't doing well financially and will benefit from the crossing over into Avengers.

japanese corporate law is complicated and dislikes foreign ownership

I for one do not welcome our mouse eared overlords

you have no idea how much i want to believe you are wrong.

Verizon has to get in on this eventually. They allegedly wanted Fox, too.



Comcast-NBC should have never, ever been allowed

sony is a japanese company, so it's a lot harder for foreign parties to own it (lots of corporate laws there against that), but who knows what disney can do with the power of money

Disney is unlikely to acquire Sony Corp but Sony Pictures? I could see it.

As a whole, I'm pretty against Disney buying fox like this. Disney is too powerful tbh.



That being said tho, I'm not mad at the x-men being part of the mcu now. Even when I liked the Fox x-men franchise they mischaracterized half of the characters and always did their iconic female cast dirty.

Deadpool 3 are likely not happening.







I loved the first Deadpool and I'll see the second one but I dislike Ryan Reynolds more.

Gambit, X-Force and I loved the first Deadpool and I'll see the second one but I dislike Ryan Reynolds more.

If these movies make money, they are not going to reboot them so fast. Deadpool 3 will totally happen if it is successful.

Deadpool and Logan are the only movies that made acceptable money. The "regular" X-Men movies keep making less and less.

