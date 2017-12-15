princess leia

Mark Hamill & Carrie Fisher once "made out like teenagers"


  • During the filming of the first Star Wars movies, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher started talking about his kissing techniques.  They had become close friends during filming, and they were attracted to each other, but he "knew from previous jobs that it would have been a bad idea [to get involved with someone on set]."

  • Mark Hamill just revealed that one time, when alcohol was involved, he said, "Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive." And she said: "What do you mean?"  Next, they were "making out like teenagers."

  • Hamill says, "We were all over each other!  But the one thing that drew Carrie and me back from the precipice was we kind of became aware of what we were doing and just burst out laughing.  Which was unfortunate for me because the rocket launch sequence had been initiated."

  • After they got their make out session “out of our system,” he says, they became lifelong friends.

  • They became like siblings because "she had so many friends and I’d go to parties with her and I would be the only one there I’d never heard of. But there was a comfort level that we’d achieved because she knew I wasn’t ever angling for a favour or trying to get her to introduce me to this agent or this director."  He says, "Whenever I was on set, I would go straight to her trailer with my dog and hang out with her and her dog."

  • He says his crush on her never went away, and he's happy he didn't learn of her affair with Harrison Ford until after the movies had finished filming.  "I'm glad I didn't know before, as it probably really would have affected me. By the time I found out, I just thought it was hilarious."



Sources: #1, #2
