Mark Hamill & Carrie Fisher once "made out like teenagers"

the rocket launch sequence had been initiated



he got a BONER!

LMAO

Got both of 'em at their prime, get it Carrie

(rip)







After they got their make out session "out of our system," he says, they became lifelong friends. They became like siblings[...]



This is literally what happened to actual siblings Luke and Leia lmfao

"I'm glad I didn't know before, as it probably really would have affected me. By the time I found out, I just thought it was hilarious."



this is killing me lmao





Stories like this always make me happy. I'm glad they were so close.

Lmao @ rocket-launch sequence. I love him.

their bffness is (was) the cutest thing. i honestly think he was the only male non-family member in her life who didn't treat her like shit.

i miss Carrie sfm



i miss Carrie sfm Reply

the visual of mark going over to carrie's house and finding harrison there half-dressed and STILL completely oblivious to the fact they were having an affair makes me laugh

what? is this a scenario you came up with or he talked about that?

Edited at 2017-12-15 09:31 pm (UTC) it's true. he was too busy being gorgeous and trying to pick up girls to notice anything between them. https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/star-wars-mark-hamill-unaware-carrie-fisher-harrison-ford-affair-953831

I only teared up when they were on screen together😢❤️

god this is so cute, sob

I truly miss Carrie :/

He's so adorable and talented. I definitely miss Carrie too.



Slightly OT note:



Poe's definitely gay right? That's the feeling I got from watching him. Finn's not, and I get it, but Poe is like definitely in love with Finn.

I think from what Oscar has been saying in interviews, he's definitely putting that subtext in there.

lmao bless

I hope so, because if they put him together with Rey I'll fucking rage. Daisy's gorgeous but she still looks like a kid.



I did like the vibe I was getting that powerful older women turned him on, though.

I thought they were hinting at Rey/Poe

He def showed some X-Wing pilots the ultimate power of the force. He taught them maneuvers and how to blow their Death Star loads.

They should have gone with the Kylo/Poe/Finn love triangle.

Nah he was into Holdo ( and Leia!!!!)

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

I don't know how I feel yet. I'm not a Rey/Kylo shipper at all but I did kind of want them to team up (as frienemies) and save the galaxy.



I'm super disappointed Rey isn't a Skywalker but maybe it's for the best. Leia obviously got her mothers superior genes.



I legit thought Leia died and then I was blown away by her using the force but I'm also like wtf.



The Porgs were really boring. Those slugs in robes on the island were creepy and took me out of the movie, they shouldn't have been in it. Prequel CGI Yoda is better than the original tbh.



I wasn't sad at Luke "dying," I think mostly because I was so relieved Kylo didn't kill him lol.



I agree with some people that the side stories were mostly pointless.



I still stan hard for Poe and BB-8's friendship. <3 I JUST GOT BACK FROM SEEING IT AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!

I agree to most points after seeing it last night



we honestly could have skipped all the Space!Vegas storyline.



I really was hoping that Kylo and Rey were cousins and Rey/Finn will end up together but they were barely together in the movie. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm not a Rey/Kylo shipper at all but I did kind of want them to team up (as frienemies) and save the galaxy.



Yessss I really wanted her to accept just to see what would happen, their tag-team fight scene was awesome!



The Porgs were useless but they're sf cute I don't even care. Chewie basically adopting them was adorable.



IA about Luke, and Poe/BB-8 are sf cute. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I need to see the Red Room scene again, I was too tense to really enjoy it the first time!



I have a feeling Chewie is just keeping them around as future snacks lol. Reply

the slug caretakers were one of my favorite parts.

