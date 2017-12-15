Mark Hamill & Carrie Fisher once "made out like teenagers"
- During the filming of the first Star Wars movies, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher started talking about his kissing techniques. They had become close friends during filming, and they were attracted to each other, but he "knew from previous jobs that it would have been a bad idea [to get involved with someone on set]."
- Mark Hamill just revealed that one time, when alcohol was involved, he said, "Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive." And she said: "What do you mean?" Next, they were "making out like teenagers."
- Hamill says, "We were all over each other! But the one thing that drew Carrie and me back from the precipice was we kind of became aware of what we were doing and just burst out laughing. Which was unfortunate for me because the rocket launch sequence had been initiated."
- After they got their make out session “out of our system,” he says, they became lifelong friends.
- They became like siblings because "she had so many friends and I’d go to parties with her and I would be the only one there I’d never heard of. But there was a comfort level that we’d achieved because she knew I wasn’t ever angling for a favour or trying to get her to introduce me to this agent or this director." He says, "Whenever I was on set, I would go straight to her trailer with my dog and hang out with her and her dog."
- He says his crush on her never went away, and he's happy he didn't learn of her affair with Harrison Ford until after the movies had finished filming. "I'm glad I didn't know before, as it probably really would have affected me. By the time I found out, I just thought it was hilarious."
he got a BONER!
(rip)
This is literally what happened to actual siblings Luke and Leia lmfao
this is killing me lmao
i miss Carrie sfm
Slightly OT note:
Poe's definitely gay right? That's the feeling I got from watching him. Finn's not, and I get it, but Poe is like definitely in love with Finn.
I did like the vibe I was getting that powerful older women turned him on, though.
He def showed some X-Wing pilots the ultimate power of the force. He taught them maneuvers and how to blow their Death Star loads.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
I don't know how I feel yet. I'm not a Rey/Kylo shipper at all but I did kind of want them to team up (as frienemies) and save the galaxy.
I'm super disappointed Rey isn't a Skywalker but maybe it's for the best. Leia obviously got her mothers superior genes.
I legit thought Leia died and then I was blown away by her using the force but I'm also like wtf.
The Porgs were really boring. Those slugs in robes on the island were creepy and took me out of the movie, they shouldn't have been in it. Prequel CGI Yoda is better than the original tbh.
I wasn't sad at Luke "dying," I think mostly because I was so relieved Kylo didn't kill him lol.
I agree with some people that the side stories were mostly pointless.
I still stan hard for Poe and BB-8's friendship. <3
we honestly could have skipped all the Space!Vegas storyline.
I really was hoping that Kylo and Rey were cousins and Rey/Finn will end up together but they were barely together in the movie.
Yessss I really wanted her to accept just to see what would happen, their tag-team fight scene was awesome!
The Porgs were useless but they're sf cute I don't even care. Chewie basically adopting them was adorable.
IA about Luke, and Poe/BB-8 are sf cute.
I have a feeling Chewie is just keeping them around as future snacks lol.