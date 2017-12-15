Does Riverdale Need to Tone Down the "Darkness"?





like remember how chris argent pinned scott down on the hood of his car in the s2 premiere and allison was begging her father not to kill him right then and there lol









this has happened before it will happen again time is a flat circle etc.



reminds me of when teen wolf was campy and trashy fun during the first season but fans blew air up their ass so in the second season they went dark af and it eventually blew up in their faces in the s2 finale/s3 (that cw/mtv three season formula of fans, shipping, and backlash)

like remember how chris argent pinned scott down on the hood of his car in the s2 premiere and allison was begging her father not to kill him right then and there lol

this has happened before it will happen again time is a flat circle etc.

Scott McCall deserved better can't believe his mom ended up with that pos Reply

mte not when stiles' dad was right there Reply

It's really sad because despite the awful acting Riverdale was actually kinda enjoyable before.



Now the only good parts are the ones where Cheryl is being Cheryl. Reply

wow I don't recognize the first gif Reply

ugh teen wolf was really fun the first season. even season 2 was fairly enjoyable and then it went downhill when they added all of the different powers/creatures. Reply

Season twoof Teen Wolf is it's best tho Reply

Really, Jeff was so determined to just go bigger and bigger and add more white boys at the expense of things like true character development and world building. Why did I never meet ANYONE in Scott's family aside from his parents? The argents were always really ridiculous assholes to Derek too. Like, your sister LITERALLY SLAUGHTERED THE ENTITE HALE PACK so if you are truly being good or better than your family while all the animosity?? Like, Derek has every right to be a pouty emotionally stunted man because your sister molested him and the killed his family! Jeezz!

#JusticeForDanny too

This show is truly awful-it doesn't seem to know what it wants to be, and the characters don't either. I don't understand any of them. I don't know any of them. They have no development and just go around doing bizarre things all the time. Nothing ever makes sense. I have feelings about how much I don't like this show!



Archie is also one of the worst characters I've ever seen on television. I don't understand why everyone loves Cheryl Blossom - last week she had a weird obsession with Josie, and this week is being all weird about Christmas trees. They shoved Polly down our throats last season and now she basically doesn't exist?





/keeps watching out of boredom



/will never get over that ridiculous scene of Betty pole-dancing to Mad World Reply

We love Cheryl because she's fab, Mads has great comedic timing, and at least in season 1, she was easily the show's most layered and entertaining character. She definitely still is, it just seems like around ep 7 with the Josie stuff the writers don't know what they want to do with her. What they need to do is focus on her burgeoning sexuality and make her less bratty. Cheryl is best when she is a combination of mean girl/queen bee AND troubled, tragic heroine (see ep 2x06, one of ha best). Reply

The Betty striptease in front of a bunch of old men, her mother and her boyfriend's father was just...who thought that was a good idea. And the song choice. Reply

This show was a lot of fun in the first season, then I lost interest two episodes into the new season and haven't picked it back up. Reply

To be fair, the first 2 eps of season 2 are really boring, it picks up steam in ep 3 and is relatively good eps 2-7, then takes a HARD and FAST nosedive in ep 8. I'm hoping it gets fun again the second half of season 2, the promo for it looks fun at least imo. Reply

http://www.flare.com/culture/its-official-riverdale-sucks/



have you seen the other new article about how bad the show is?

they also call for more Cheryl

Mte usually I eat stuff like this up but I realized I just hate Archie and his bullshit too much to keep going Reply

this season has been so bad so far Reply

Well, that kiss was quick. Reply

Teen shows ALWAYS need to focus on TEEN experiences!!!!! It’s like super important! Teen Wolf never really focused on the teen aspect and it suffered terribly. Someone was always abt to die or in trouble BUT NO PROM OR GRADUATION Reply

The last few episodes were a mess all the way around and everyones characterization has done a 360:



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

Archie went from wanting to pop a heaux in the face to needing Betty to push him into investigating the black hood.



Veronica went from being righteous and trying to keep her family straight to full on joining in on their shady fuckery.



Jughead went from trying to "fix" things and clean up the south side serpents to CARVING A TATTOO OFF SOMEONES SKIN??????? DA FUCK IS THIS!?



Betty....the stripping alone........gurl no...so much no...and if she don't throw that mask back into the fucking flame.



Also cant wait for Cherly to use the tea she grounded, filtered, and bagged on Archie and Betty to fuck some shit up.



And will this show ever have any POC involved in the main plot????









Edited at 2017-12-15 08:55 pm (UTC) Yes, they need to go deep into campy material the rest of this season - but also they need better writers and direction as a whole.The last few episodes were a mess all the way around and everyones characterization has done a 360: Reply

According to RAS, Josie and Toni have a lot more to do in the second half of the season (surejan.gif) and based on the promo for next ep alone Reggie has more to do as well. The biggest thing the show needs to do is give more screentime to Cheryl, Kevin, Josie, and Reggie - as all of those are vastly more entertaining characters than the core four with more potential for meatier, more coming-of-age style storylines. Reply

everything about the serpent storyline is ridiculous



and Betty needs some intense therapy Reply

I honestly just wanna slap the shit out of the writers who decided the fever dream mess of a script they put together was worth of being filmed?



It wasn't even laughably bad like the show used to be. It was just plane awful! Reply

I’m begging for an ep where Betty and/or Cheryl sees a therapist, and a good one at that Reply

And can Sweet Pea take over Jug's story lines? Proud of who he is ... jug? Shoo?



Edited at 2017-12-15 08:56 pm (UTC) Reply

I enjoy him. Reply

Lol I love him he's so cute to me Reply

I would ship Sweet Pea with Archie...it's the one character I've actually seen Archie have chemistry with Reply

idk to me the acting is so bad that it makes the attempted darkness/scary aspect funny? Reply

Needs less unnecessarily earnest serpent Bughead and more Cheryl. Reply

I'm watching right now and it's sad that it turned into teen thriller version 2469202. Reply

What I feared would happen re: this show being in a sophomore slump, womp. :[ I am still watching but I'm bored. Reply

the serpents storyline being as big as it is seems to be in direct service to how big cole sprouse is amongst the teens and honestly all it's done is exhibit that a) he's the worst fucking actor on the show and b) it's inconceivable that this congested child could ever be even mildly threatening to anyone, any scene where he tries to be is just pure secondhand embarrassment



everything else is a result of the writers thinking they're hot shit and great at writing serious material which is the exact opposite of their talent, it's lost all its campy fun Reply

i ghostwrote this comment Reply

lol YES (but also I'm not sure that ANY of the actors could carry the show; it's not just a Cole Sprouse problem).



Edited at 2017-12-15 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

mte that scene where he took out the knife had me rolling lmao Reply

It sort of bowls me over how big of a thing it was to make Jughead a gang member. Like this is something we have to sit through for seasons to come? Bleh. And it really was laughable when he tried to be all intimidating but my dash is a mess of people who thought he was soooo hot, and I feel crazy Reply

Archie. . Shoots someone? I want weird outfits in school, not this bull. Reply

He doesn't shoot anyone, just buys a gun for protection and is stupid about it Reply

I don't want to do spoilers on my phone, so never mind. Reply

So he illegally bought a gun? Where's Cole Sprouse to lecture us on how journalism is glorifying guns and promoting gun violence? Reply

I think it has moments of darkness that work so well, like the Tales from the Darkside episode, but when those moments don't work you end up with stuff like Betty's strip tease. You can't do these wannabe Gossip Girl moments and treat your characters like adults when it takes place in such a small town and every single one of their parents is so tied to the main story that they're literally in the room when that happens. The idea of telling a story about the dark underbelly of a supposedly perfect small town and how the teens struggle with that would be enough but to add a serial killer? That's just too much.



Also...these guys just do not have the Schwartz and Savage touch. Their new series Runaways balances the mythology of the series and the bonkers fun soapy melodrama with much more ease than Riverdale ever did Reply

