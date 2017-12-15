Does Riverdale Need to Tone Down the "Darkness"?
-This article says the show, which just aired its season two mid-season finale, is having an "identity crisis", flip flops between being a fun and soapy teen drama and the television equivalent of the word "edgelord"
-The wrap up of the Black Hood saga was a letdown to fans and critics alike, and the insistence of the show playing up its horror tropes all season was divisive
-Showrunner and head writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa originally pitched the show as a "coming-of-age" story before CW producer Greg Berlanti wanted it to be edgier
-Article recalls the success of WB teen dramas like Dawson's Creek and Everwood that focused on telling more grounded stories and developing its characters
-With the Black Hood saga done, the show is free to explore its characters deeper, focusing on interpersonal relationships/friendships, family drama, and general high school coming-of-age stuff with mysteries/nostalgia factor serving as the backdrop
Do you think Riverdale can save itself, or is it doomed to suffer the same fate as the once holy Gossip Girl? All I know is I'm gonna be watching the second half of season 2 like this:
like remember how chris argent pinned scott down on the hood of his car in the s2 premiere and allison was begging her father not to kill him right then and there lol
this has happened before it will happen again time is a flat circle etc.
BTW this is the first time I'm grasping that wasn't just a dream sequence, LoL.
Now the only good parts are the ones where Cheryl is being Cheryl.
Really, Jeff was so determined to just go bigger and bigger and add more white boys at the expense of things like true character development and world building. Why did I never meet ANYONE in Scott's family aside from his parents? #JusticeForDanny too
Archie is also one of the worst characters I've ever seen on television. I don't understand why everyone loves Cheryl Blossom - last week she had a weird obsession with Josie, and this week is being all weird about Christmas trees. They shoved Polly down our throats last season and now she basically doesn't exist?
/keeps watching out of boredom
/will never get over that ridiculous scene of Betty pole-dancing to Mad World
they also call for more Cheryl
The last few episodes were a mess all the way around and everyones characterization has done a 360:
Archie went from wanting to pop a heaux in the face to needing Betty to push him into investigating the black hood.
Veronica went from being righteous and trying to keep her family straight to full on joining in on their shady fuckery.
Jughead went from trying to "fix" things and clean up the south side serpents to CARVING A TATTOO OFF SOMEONES SKIN??????? DA FUCK IS THIS!?
Betty....the stripping alone........gurl no...so much no...and if she don't throw that mask back into the fucking flame.
Also cant wait for Cherly to use the tea she grounded, filtered, and bagged on Archie and Betty to fuck some shit up.
And will this show ever have any POC involved in the main plot????
and Betty needs some intense therapy
It wasn't even laughably bad like the show used to be. It was just plane awful!
he has great reaction shots
everything else is a result of the writers thinking they're hot shit and great at writing serious material which is the exact opposite of their talent, it's lost all its campy fun
Also...these guys just do not have the Schwartz and Savage touch. Their new series Runaways balances the mythology of the series and the bonkers fun soapy melodrama with much more ease than Riverdale ever did
Re: Schwartz and Savage...ia I'm rewatching The OC right now and just comparing all the interpersonal relationships and little character quips to Riverdale, it sucks when a show just so obviously lets characters and dynamics fall by the wayside like that. The OC did it so well, even when it was messy.
