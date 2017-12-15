the fuck u say?

Does Riverdale Need to Tone Down the "Darkness"?




-This article says the show, which just aired its season two mid-season finale, is having an "identity crisis", flip flops between being a fun and soapy teen drama and the television equivalent of the word "edgelord"
-The wrap up of the Black Hood saga was a letdown to fans and critics alike, and the insistence of the show playing up its horror tropes all season was divisive
-Showrunner and head writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa originally pitched the show as a "coming-of-age" story before CW producer Greg Berlanti wanted it to be edgier
-Article recalls the success of WB teen dramas like Dawson's Creek and Everwood that focused on telling more grounded stories and developing its characters
-With the Black Hood saga done, the show is free to explore its characters deeper, focusing on interpersonal relationships/friendships, family drama, and general high school coming-of-age stuff with mysteries/nostalgia factor serving as the backdrop

Do you think Riverdale can save itself, or is it doomed to suffer the same fate as the once holy Gossip Girl? All I know is I'm gonna be watching the second half of season 2 like this:


