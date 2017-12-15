Murderous teen rapper Tay-K signs a record deal from behind bars
.@TAYK47USA is officially signed https://t.co/P4LeuQhtW1— HYPEBEAST Music (@HYPEBEASTMusic_) December 15, 2017
Tay-K rose to prominence with his hit song "The Race" about being on the run from the law. It was made and released while the then-16 year old Tay-K was a fugitive for months after cutting his ankle monitor off during house arrest for his first murder charge.
[Some lyrics from The Race]
Fuck a beat, I was tryna beat a case
But I ain't beat that case, bitch I did the race
Beat it up, where I nut? Shorty face
Eli blast crackin' 4s like a vase
Pop a nigga then I go out my way
Do the dash then I go out the way
I woke up too moody, who gon' die today?
Shoot a fuckboy in his motherfuckin' face
While he was on the lam, he was reportedly involved in another murder and at least one assault case where he robbed and beat an old man nearly to death. It appears the murder charges he's facing will not be enough to slow down his music career as he was recently signed to the record label 88 Classic, which is owned by the Senior Vice President of A&R & Marketing at RCA, from jail.
In other wonderful soundcloud rap news, Tekashi 6ix9ine, who pled guilty to three felony counts of using a child in a sexual performance, has been having more success than ever and his song hit a new peak at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100.
i was looking into all this shit through ig and most of the music isn't even rap. like lil peep was straight up 2005 myspace emo, young goth is atrocious like mumble yodeling over a track bad, and all these names suck, too. and there are so many try hard yt ppl in it. i've finally reached a stage where i truly don't get ~youths these days
In a time dominated by stories of violence committed by men, one of the year’s best songs was made by a 17-year-old who could soon be executed by the state of Texas.
like they're trying to paint him as innocent omg.