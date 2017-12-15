Murderous teen rapper Tay-K signs a record deal from behind bars


Tay-K rose to prominence with his hit song "The Race" about being on the run from the law. It was made and released while the then-16 year old Tay-K was a fugitive for months after cutting his ankle monitor off during house arrest for his first murder charge.

[Some lyrics from The Race]
Fuck a beat, I was tryna beat a case

But I ain't beat that case, bitch I did the race
Beat it up, where I nut? Shorty face
Eli blast crackin' 4s like a vase
Pop a nigga then I go out my way
Do the dash then I go out the way

I woke up too moody, who gon' die today?
Shoot a fuckboy in his motherfuckin' face

While he was on the lam, he was reportedly involved in another murder and at least one assault case where he robbed and beat an old man nearly to death. It appears the murder charges he's facing will not be enough to slow down his music career as he was recently signed to the record label 88 Classic, which is owned by the Senior Vice President of A&R & Marketing at RCA, from jail.

In other wonderful soundcloud rap news, Tekashi 6ix9ine, who pled guilty to three felony counts of using a child in a sexual performance, has been having more success than ever and his song hit a new peak at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100.
