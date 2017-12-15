Murderous teen rapper Tay-K signs a record deal from behind bars

Disgusting Reply

https://pitchfork.com/news/xxxtentacion-jailed-on-new-charges-of-harassing-witness/ XXXTentacion is also back in jail Reply

Good - keep him there forever. Reply

The battle won't be over until he's dead Reply

I cannot believe he made a phonecall telling his victim to destroy and manufacture evidence from a prison phone AND had his buddy record it so there would be multiple copies



like.............

fucking good i can't believe how many ig's i follow are posting his shit do ppl not read the news? ..celeb news? Reply

Why are SoundCloud rappers becoming popular lately??? Reply

They've been popular for quite some time at this point, they are just getting mainstream because of streaming Reply

streaming, but also I feel like industry people have started to realise you can cash in by signing/promoting/distributing/whatever a young rapper who already comes with existing, buzzy finished music and an in-built fanbase, even if you can only coax one record out of them Reply

i have no idea, it's a really disgusting scene. Reply

Fuck that record label Reply

love how these record labels have the money to support murderers/molesters and not any black female talent. Reply

From what I was told... xxxtentacion delivered tons of new music to his record label who will be releasing them while he is incarcerated and also going through trial. — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) December 15, 2017



Yeah, and XXXTentacion signed a six million dollar deal with Capitol Records and apparently they're just going to release his music as he goes through his trial. Reply

idk why this is making me laugh. like wow, these labels are really morally bankrupt. Reply

mte Reply

Ikr, fuck this. Reply

FUCKING SAY THAT Reply

Wow and the injustices continue. Reply

On one hand, at least he is genuine in his lyrics. However, this is not a good example at all. Who tf is signing him!?! Reply

Soundcloud needed to die tbh they’re making these trash rappers successful Reply

the story here..



the saddest thing is that he has a murder charge, so young... really violent song, that said.

this is honestly disgusting tbh Reply

soundcloud emo rap performers are so disgusting, physically and personality wise



i was looking into all this shit through ig and most of the music isn't even rap. like lil peep was straight up 2005 myspace emo, young goth is atrocious like mumble yodeling over a track bad, and all these names suck, too. and there are so many try hard yt ppl in it. i've finally reached a stage where i truly don't get ~youths these days Reply

lol mte. i used to listen to exclusively rap music and now i'm feeling ancient because i just don't get it, idg whats popular these days. Reply

Edited at 2017-12-15 08:45 pm (UTC) His story is trash, the fact that tones of people all over twitter were rootig for him few days ago when he was trending is also trash. It was ironic when Fader placed his song on the #1 SOTY list while trying to act morally supperior to others and shit. Record label execs truly have no soul. Reply

honestly...fader is trash, i hate the way the try and play up their 'wokeness' but continuously shill for the most garbage of people



Edited at 2017-12-15 08:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Yup, like, peak a side, either decide your audiences won't give a fuck and post all the freshest XXXtentacleporn news for the clicks, either keep your mouth about every single one of them and drag people all you want. Reply

weren't they the ones who did that anthony fantano hitpiece? Reply

