Ben Affleck Enters Rehab For 3rd Time This Year

maybe rahn from teen mom can join him! Reply

good for him for being proactive. i hope he gets the help he needs.

How are you getting “proactive” from this description? Reply

Lmao Reply

I used to like him, even after the multiple fuck ups. I cant and wont do that anymore now that the allegations have surfaced. So I hope he gets his health straight for the sake of his kids and disappears forever. Clearly fame has been harsh to him.

And he has himself used the fame to victimize these women and get away with it. It might not be egregious as Allen or Weinstein but it's still vile. I don't believe rehabilitation and repentance for crimes of this order (instead of the Weinstein-Allen types) is impossible but it shouldn't be without an actual reckoning and suffering of the loss of some privileges. Like his career for one. Reply

same :/ Reply

JFC, there shouldn't be photos of this, holy shit. Reply

It's the daily mail. It's really disgusting and sick. I don't think it's just alcohol. I honestly believe this could go the PSH route if he isn't proactive in recovery (nstead or just for show) Reply

I believe the rumors were Heroin before he went in January, which is why people were so concerned because he had progressed past alcohol and pills (which was what he went to rehab for in the early 2000s. I mean, pills are alcohol will kill you easily and it's a horrific problem but I think there's a demarcation in a lot of people's minds between those two things and Heroin. Pain pills, obviously, are a form of legal diluted "heroin" but street drugs are often when people really, really grasp that this is life or death. (JFC, why do I know so much about him?!) Reply

I still don't get how Daily Fail escaped that Sun tabloid scandal unharmed. Reply

PSH route? Reply

I wonder who’s tipping them off. Reply

ia Reply

It is really fucked up to have photographers sitting outside a rehab facility. Reply

Exactly. Like, he's a POS for many reasons but a rehab facility should be a safe place and it's fucking clear these people are doing what they can just to get him inside the facility. Reply

these pics/vid look like hes leaving a bar after a night out

i never would've guessed he was heading to rehab Reply

I'm sad for his kids. Reply

Not a fan of his, but as someone who dealt with an alcoholic parent for years...I hope he can get sober for the sake of his children. Reply

hope he.....gets help. alcoholism is no joke. Reply

That’s sad for him and his family. Hopefully he can get sober one day. Reply

sad, isnt the JL press tour still going on? seems like hes trying to do way too much if hes sick Reply

He's stopped doing promo Reply

I feel bad for him because he is clearly addicted to every single thing there is to be addicted to (drugs, alcohol, sex, gambling) and that has to be terrible. But I think he's like Lohan and will never really change. Reply

As someone who had been a fan and who has followed his career for a long time, I agree with the Lohan comparison. He's a man with powerful friends so his career won't just die like Lindsay. He's also more smart about managing his many addictions. Reply

I'm so conflicted on this. I know he ain't shit, and he deserves nothing, on the other hand, I know how hard it is to struggle with addiction that it garners sympathy within me ughhh



Ia. I have to admit that I'll always have a slight soft spot towards him for this reason Reply

You can acknowledge that he's a pos while having sympathy for his situation. He's has young kids and imo it's hard not to have sympathy. Reply

