Ben Affleck Enters Rehab For 3rd Time This Year
Ben Affleck appears to have returned to a residential rehab facility https://t.co/9rdBDEFVTP— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 15, 2017
Ben Affleck appears to have returned to a residential rehab facility
Stumbling actor appears disoriented as he's led to a car outside residential facility
source
maybe rahn from teen mom can join him!
I still don't get how Daily Fail escaped that Sun tabloid scandal unharmed.
i never would've guessed he was heading to rehab