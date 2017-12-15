'Love' Announces an Air Date for 3rd (and Final) Season

just based off that poster i hope they dont end up together



how can you have bad chemistry in a picture Reply

Thread

Link

They actually have pretty good chemistry on the show despite how unappealing both their chars are and them together lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They will end up together since it’s based on the real life story of Paul Rust and his wife. But I’m with you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Speaking of his wife, she made this really gross and racist tweet when 12 Years a Slave came out. She said her crap was better than the film or was gonna win an Oscar, and she was/is? good friends with Lena Dunham (aka White Devil). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Gus is the actual fucking worst. I love Bertie though, she deserves the world. Reply

Thread

Link

this is the most offensive pairing i have ever seen Reply

Thread

Link

i made it about six episodes in to this show and had to quit. it was exhausting Reply

Thread

Link

my roommate would watch this show but i found it repulsive because paul rust is literally the ugliest motherfucker ive seen in my life. like i know white dudes got it easy but how did they let someone so hideous have a show i wouldnt even hire him to be a cashier at a store. Reply

Thread

Link

I only watched the first season but I could not believe the AUDACITY this guy had in pairing himself up with Gillian Jacobs. It'd be one thing if his character was charming or funny or sweet or interesting or successful but he was none of those things, at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. he wasn't even a GOOD guy...he's just fucking annoying and him and mickey are not a good fit at all... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao it sounds like Lena Dunham getting dicked down by a millionaire Patrick Wilson on Girls



As if Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My thoughts exactly. His character has no redeeming qualities, there's zero reason any woman would want him let alone one that looks like Gillian Jacobs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep i always ranted to my roommate about this-- at least be funny or interesting to make up for that scary ass face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haven't watched this show bc the pairing was so bizarre but i read a while ago someone commenting something like ''u know it's a judd apatow thing when there's an ugly mf with a beautiful woman he'd never, ever score in irl'' and everything made sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had so much trouble getting into the show because of this guy's face, but eventually I got used to it and he became almost endearing in a weird way. I still don't like him, but I've warmed to him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really like this show too OP. Love Mickey even tho she's messy af. Love Bertie too. Fuck gus Reply

Thread

Link

i have the exact same opinion as u. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love mickey too <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never heard of it Reply

Thread

Link

I hope they don't end up together but they most likely will.



I would have liked Gus more if he was actually nice. But he's just a douche in a nice guy suit. At least Mickey knows she's awful. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't watch this show because the way the first season was promoted made it look like white nonsense. Is it good? Reply

Thread

Link

well it's more like (white) milennial relationship nonsense. i mean it's v. white overall and the show doesn't deal w/ race/anything like that but it is kinda relatable at parts (in terms of milennial romantic relationships), and idk i really like mickey and bertie. (gus can fuck off) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ this very accurate description! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like this show but the back and forth between will they or won’t they is really exhausting. i’m glad it’s ending and not being drawn out. Reply

Thread

Link

what little i saw of this was physically painful to me Reply

Thread

Link

I love the show, sad it’s ending.



Love Mickey and Bertie! Reply

Thread

Link

I want to watch it for Gillian Jacobs but the dude is too ugly, welp Reply

Thread

Link

a show where ugly geeky guy gets hot girl way out of his league? how original. Reply

Thread

Link

I guess I’m the only one that loves this show? Lol sad that it’s ending cos I have to wait so long for it come back each season. But I like that everyone is fucked up on this show. I think that’s the point. I don’t need every show to be a shining example of humanity cos actual humanity is probably worse lol also I love Gillian and Mickey is messy like Britta was on Community but in a different way. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show too! Sucks that it will be the last season :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link