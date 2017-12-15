'Love' Announces an Air Date for 3rd (and Final) Season
Don't worry, we made it with love. Season 3, the final chapter, launches March 9. Only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/MHgnS0vbnA— LOVE (@love) December 15, 2017
The third and final season will be available on March 9th, 2018.
I know at least two other people here watch this show. Was this a planned three season run, or did Netflix cancel it? Will Mickey and Gus end up together? Is Bertie the best character? (I don't know, I hope not, and yes, obviously)
how can you have bad chemistry in a picture
As if
I would have liked Gus more if he was actually nice. But he's just a douche in a nice guy suit. At least Mickey knows she's awful.
Love Mickey and Bertie!
Edited at 2017-12-16 02:42 am (UTC)