Ben Schwartz

'Love' Announces an Air Date for 3rd (and Final) Season



Source

The third and final season will be available on March 9th, 2018.

I know at least two other people here watch this show. Was this a planned three season run, or did Netflix cancel it? Will Mickey and Gus end up together? Is Bertie the best character? (I don't know, I hope not, and yes, obviously)
Tagged: ,