Brad Kern Investigated Twice in 2016 for HR Violations, Employees Say Behavior Continues
Several sources, including former employees from #NCIS New Orleans & Charmed, come forward to discuss two HR investigations into the behavior & statements of showrunner Brad Kern. https://t.co/vJaJKc99JF— Mo Ryan (@moryan) December 14, 2017
“NCIS: New Orleans”
Brad Kern took over the reins of “NCIS: New Orleans” as showrunner in January 2016, two separate HR investigations were launched into his behavior.
The inquiries centered on allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination against women — particularly working mothers —and racially charged comments, among other issues.
Kern makes sexualized remarks about women, has given them massages without asking, and mocked a nursing mother in front of her colleagues.
Racially insensitive behavior was also a problem. In the writers room, he would sometimes employ a stereotyped rendition of African-American speech patterns. Kern said it would not make sense to cast a black man as a romantic interest for a character played by a white woman.
Kern allegedly engineered the exit of Zoe McLellan, an original cast member who did not return for the third season, because, in his view, men didn’t find her “fuckable.”
Despite the CBS investigations, “NCIS: NOLA” continued to be a hostile work environment. They felt unheard, despite multiple attempts to register their concerns.
After Kern arrived, the number of departures increased: Around 11 writers or editors left or were fired in less than two years. Nine of them were women.
“Charmed”
Kern’s alleged behavior is part of a pattern that extends back decades, when he was the showrunner of “Charmed.”
He called the actresses on the show “bitches,” “trash,” “psychos” and “crazy."
He made fun of “Charmed” actress and producer Alyssa Milano when an illness caused her to gain some weight.
He held it up in front of everyone, a copy of the issue of Playboy that featured “Charmed”star Shannen Doherty. and he sat there critiquing every single photo.
They're all evil. Trash. Scum. Him, Ryan Murphy, Joss Whedon, Bryan Fuller, etc
Also, with the racist messes that were Glee, The New Normal and Scream Queen, Murphy deserves the side eye.
Everything spiral said
Plus fuller ruined Thomas Dekker's life by outing him
Also, is he why Persalle has stalled on NCISNOLA? Cause I'm not happy about that either.
Between the Charmed actresses and Krista Vernoff, I'm sure he's gonna get read publicly
Holy shit! Go in, Holly!
And ugh, I'm not surprised since they sexualized the women so much on Charmed. Hopefully CBS fires him.
So, fascinating, right, anyway - I read this article last night and thought - who is Zoe McLellan? OMG she's the bad hair actress! Idk if she came across as f-able or not because her character wasn't intended to be a sexpot and she's not horrid looking, but I couldn't believe it - it made me think back, her character wasn't well written (which seems now that was on purpose), and she randomly left with no explanation (as a result of his sexism/ageism towards her).
That guy needs to be fired. Whatever about sensitivity training, when he is MOCKING it after going through it.
Also, Holly Marie Combs tweeted last night that no one made any attempt to contact her about the article, so even the article did a poor job getting additional viewpoints. They sure didn't try hard to reach her, and it seemed pointless to make that up, knowing they'd be called out for it.
Wasn't NCIS where AJ Cook and Paget Brewster got fired?
I think every show he's worked on the fans hate him