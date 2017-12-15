Brad Kern Investigated Twice in 2016 for HR Violations, Employees Say Behavior Continues




“NCIS: New Orleans”
Brad Kern took over the reins of “NCIS: New Orleans” as showrunner in January 2016, two separate HR investigations were launched into his behavior.
The inquiries centered on allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination against women — particularly working mothers —and racially charged comments, among other issues.

Kern makes sexualized remarks about women, has given them massages without asking, and mocked a nursing mother in front of her colleagues.

Racially insensitive behavior was also a problem. In the writers room, he would sometimes employ a stereotyped rendition of African-American speech patterns. Kern said it would not make sense to cast a black man as a romantic interest for a character played by a white woman.

Kern allegedly engineered the exit of Zoe McLellan, an original cast member who did not return for the third season, because, in his view, men didn’t find her “fuckable.”

Despite the CBS investigations, “NCIS: NOLA” continued to be a hostile work environment. They felt unheard, despite multiple attempts to register their concerns.

After Kern arrived, the number of departures increased: Around 11 writers or editors left or were fired in less than two years. Nine of them were women. 


“Charmed”
Kern’s alleged behavior is part of a pattern that extends back decades, when he was the showrunner of “Charmed.”

He called the actresses on the show “bitches,” “trash,” “psychos” and “crazy."

He made fun of “Charmed” actress and producer Alyssa Milano when an illness caused her to gain some weight.

He held it up in front of everyone, a copy of the issue of Playboy that featured “Charmed”star Shannen Doherty. and he sat there critiquing every single photo.



