Brad Kern Investigated Twice in 2016 for HR Violations, Employees Say Behavior Continues

OK, so, my sister and I both sometimes watch NCIS NOLA. My sister likes it, I watched it to have something inconsequential to talk to her about. Don't hate, whatever /lol. Anyway, the lead female hair on the show was the WORST. We debated whether it was a wig, and she had to do that for scene continuity, because it was just awful. And I never thought she was that great an actress and her character wasn't written to be all that complex, but it's not that serious. So anyway, she left the show between seasons. My sister and I used to tease that she was cancelled due to her bad hair and we'd laugh it off. NCIS NOLA replaced her with Vanessa Ferlito (I think that's her name), who I like a lot as an actress, her character is more fleshed out. Then, separately, I realized she showed up as a character on Designated Survivor (Kiefer Sutherland plays the POTUS).



So, fascinating, right, anyway - I read this article last night and thought - who is Zoe McLellan? OMG she's the bad hair actress! Idk if she came across as f-able or not because her character wasn't intended to be a sexpot and she's not horrid looking, but I couldn't believe it - it made me think back, her character wasn't well written (which seems now that was on purpose), and she randomly left with no explanation (as a result of his sexism/ageism towards her).



That guy needs to be fired. Whatever about sensitivity training, when he is MOCKING it after going through it.



Also, Holly Marie Combs tweeted last night that no one made any attempt to contact her about the article, so even the article did a poor job getting additional viewpoints. They sure didn't try hard to reach her, and it seemed pointless to make that up, knowing they'd be called out for it.



Edited at 2017-12-15 08:01 pm (UTC)