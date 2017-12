She's become such a generic pop artist. Sad.



Edited at 2017-12-15 07:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Her voice is just too much like 99 percent of the time for me. Calm down, sis, and enunciate! Reply

Thread

Link

yawn Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, Sia really wants those coins.



Im bored. Reply

Thread

Link

I really wanted to love her album but it's a bit much.



Reply

Thread

Link

the songs have been meh imo but the videos have been really cute. Reply

Thread

Link

i had to stop this because i can't stand her voice anymore :/ Reply

Thread

Link

All I could think listening to it was that Miley Cyrus should be singing this Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

This album keeps coming up on the Christmas playlists on Spotify and everytime I hear her I recoil in horror. I haaaaate it.



Reply

Thread

Link