My dog bit me last night on the face, and I had to get stitches on my lip. We are living at home until next week when our new apartment is available, and it's been stressing us both out. My brother has a really annoying large puppy who we both hate, who is cramping our style and won't stop tormenting my 3 year old frenchie.



I play rough sometimes with him when the dog initiates it, but my brother has been like ambushing him and getting him riled up when he is just around the house doing his business. Last night I could hear it from upstairs and I went down and said "please stop doing that, he's already stressed out" and like 20 minutes later I heard him doing it again, and I went down and said "please! I asked you once!" and my Dad was like "you play with him like that, stop complaining over nothing"



about an hour later, after I had trouble getting him to bed, I went to readjust him while he was really close to my face and startled him... he went for a snap (he does it sometimes when I startle him, but never to actually bite... moreso to make a loud noise) and connected with my upper lip. It happened so quick and I was laying down, so I started bleeding immediately. I was kinda shocked, and went downstairs and looked in the mirror and instantly knew I had to go to the hospital. 4 stitches later....



He's not normally like this, so obviously I got mad at my brother, considering I said "he's really stressed out and I'm the one who has to deal with him once we go to bed" the first time I told him to stop... But my parents are both mad at me for being mad at my brother (I refused to let him drive me to the hospital, because I didn't want to be anywhere near him) because they said it's the dog's/my fault... When I got home he was so excited to see me, and came right to bed and cuddled all night...



ANYWAYS... I'm really upset, I cried the entire way to the hospital last night... Not because it hurt, or because I feel scared of my dog.... I just don't want people to think he's vicious, because it wasn't his fault :(



I C/P'd this from another post, so just ignore if you saw it twice... I need my ONTD friends to tell me I have a good boy, even if he was a bad boy....

I’m so sorry about the dog bite. I don’t think anyone would think he was vicious. It sounds like it was just a bad accident. Hopefully things get better when you move! Reply

I got my dog



Looks like pup is under a lot of stress. A new place, new people. It's not a surprise!I got my dog this , because there are moments when I can notice she's stressed to the max. I also grab her favorite stuffed animal and put her in her kennel in our spare bedroom so she can chill. Reply

Honestly, and it's hard to say exactly when we don't see the dog, but this does sound like a dog issue, though maybe not helped by brother's behavior. However, you did admit that your dog does tend to snap at you. He probably didn't mean to actually bite you, but it's not new behavior.



I would probably stop letting the dog sleep with you, start working on more training. Nothing in Life Is Free would be a good starting point.



Definitely dog bites can be accidents, but your dog is showing some behavior, such as the snapping, that would be concerning to me. Reply

Thanks for the advice! I definitely have been brushing off his "snapping" lately, which isn't as bad as I probably made it sound, but has been happening more frequently. In the new year, when I have money from my new job, I am going to look into some sort of dog training course just for some pointers on how to curb it, and some help with discipline & routine for both of us. Reply

So many people are quick to jump on the dog when they bite, acting like they're not animals who have an instinct to protect themselves, and that they don't get afraid and scared and do the same things we as humans would do if we felt we needed to protect ourselves. That being said, I do agree with the user above who said frequent snapping could be a problem. It's one thing when your dog hurts you, its owner, but if it ever hurts someone else, you don't have much control over how that person would react, and they could want to press charges or worse.



At least it won't last long, and I bet once he's away from the annoying puppy (I love dogs but can't stand rowdy puppies for more than like 10 minutes lmao) he'll be feeling better. I don't think I could ever raise a straight up puppy ever. I got my dog when he was 6 months old and he had a lot of energy, but knew how to chill when he needed to. I've been around puppies younger than that have no chill whatsoever and it's exhausting.



Have you read up on misdirected aggression? My dog is as sweet as pie and totally non-aggressive 99.9% of the time, but when she's presented with a stressor (a puppy, dominant behavior from humans, fireworks), she turns into a totally different dog. Reply

Poor pup. Sometimes animals get really stressed out and don’t know how to communicate it other than to snap. I’m sorry for you and your dog. Reply

i've gone through the first round of interviews for a new job that i applied to! I will have to move cities but after 10 years here i'm... excited? Idk i feel like things are moving and that's good regardless.



How's your friday ontd? did you move recently? how was it? Reply

YOU ARE GONNA ROCK IT! The same thing happened to me a couple months ago; I never imagined moving but the second I found a good job I was excited about, I though "why not??" and broke up with my apartment haha Reply

thanks !!!



i will be moving (if it ever gets to that) to a city where my sister is living, so i won't be completely alone in a new place so that's nice.



Again, super early stages so it probably won't go nowhere but just the feeling of "things are happening!" is exciting.



How is your new job btw? are you happy with the change? Reply

Congrats and I hope you get it!



I have two phone interviews coming up (one for a job in San Fran and another in Seattle) and if I get either one I'm def moving from my Podunk nowhere town. I prefer the San Fran one because I've lived in Seattle before and would love to start over somewhere new, although I have lots of friends in Seattle and it'd be awesome to go back to them. Reply

I just moved cross-country last month for my boyfriend's new job. Kinda stressful between staying up literally all night packing up our apartment (despite spending 2-3 hours every weeknight during the week packing) because movers came at 9am (we were up until like 5am packing, and I had to get up at 7am for work).



But we got lucky in that both our former employers and his new employer shelled out money for us to move, so we were able to ship out our cars, stuff, and fly, rather than rent a U-Haul and hit the road for 40 hours.



I'm in the job hunt process myself now, so best of luck to you!! It's a tedious process yikes. Reply

Ugh right on time.



I just applied at two not very esteemed places to work because idk how much more of this job I can take. No one did anything when we had the old GM because I’m a family friend of 10 years, but now that he’s gone it’s been getting awful. They keep making comments to make it sound like I’m always asking something stupid.



Just yesterday I asked “does anyone know a person by the name ____” and the response was “I don’t even know how to answer that” and when I asked if we were hiring they were like “not unless you want to be replaced” and all laughed. Snc that’s just yesterday. They keep pulling this shit like one time they had a food truck come and made a bet on how much food I would eat. It was humiliating.



I’m just so fucking done. But I can’t even leave until I find a new place. I wish this store would just catch fire. Reply

what the actual fuck?



where the fuck do you work? how old are these people? honestly, say shitty things back once you get a definitive job.

At a car dealership so all the men are shit basically. There’s a few good eggs, but the rest are cocky assholes. They all have a history of getting girls fired because the girls will sleep with them and then the guys will share their nudes around and instead of firing the guys, the girls get fired cause the guys are the ones bringing in money. Reply

Wow.



Once you secure a new position, definitely report their behaviors at least to the BBB.



Best of luck! Reply

what the actual fuck? [2]



are these your co-workers? so unprofessional. I hope you can get out of there, and move to a better environment. that place is toxic af, and those ppl can fuck themselves. Reply

omg WTF! ugh i'm so sorry bb, that is really horrible. echoing the other comments - find a new job and then report these douchebags Reply

ew wtf?? document this shit and when you get out post it everywhere. that's so gross, i'm sorry you have to deal with these creeps. Reply

What state do you live in? Reply

Ugh, bb I'm so sorry! I think I remember you from yesterday's roundup - are you feeling better?



Don't let these assholes bring you down, although I know it's hard. They sound awful and you don't deserve that. Try looking for non-profit jobs in your city -- I'm currently working for one and have never been happier. But really just apply anywhere that sounds better than your current job - and we'll all be sending good vibes your way! Remember to keep your head up, you're so much better than those people <3 Reply

90 MINUTES TIL STAR WARS 😭😭😭😭 Reply

lol whats up my seasonal depression is in full swing, y'all. Reply

High five me too! Reply

I’ve been sleeping in sooooo much lately it’s insane. Reply

Me rn: Reply

I’m hungover from the company Xmas party Reply

i've talked about this before but i was named in an article in the la times yesterday regarding harassment i experienced from a state legislator. the article went live yesterday afternoon and i've been overwhelmed by support and love from people, but i'm just in a weird emotional place overall. i just want to see star wars and forget that men exist tbh.



ANYWAY SHARE CUTE ANIMAL VIDS/GIFS PLS AND THANK YOU Reply

Edited at 2017-12-15 05:42 pm (UTC) You're so brave for coming forward and I'm so glad you're getting support. Reply

Take are of yourself, bb! Reply

my cat trying to prove she can still fit in a smol prime delivery box Stay strong, bb <3my cat trying to prove she can still fit in a smol prime delivery box Reply

Lol aww I'm this friend tho 😶 Reply

lol cute Reply

lmao i'm this friend Reply

lol i need a friend like that Reply

that's so cute lol Reply

She looks real distressed at Nene not looking ut together while having this discussion. We all need a friend like this. Reply

This is cute. Reply

omg this is adorable :') Reply

Awww what a good friend lol Reply

iconic Reply

LMFAO! Marlo is me and my bestie tbh. Reply

We singles live empty lives of quiet desperation and will die alone. Now Rubio is demanding that we also fund happy families with children who fill their days with joy. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 15, 2017



why is this killing me ahfjakfsaf Reply

Wtf Reply

ann coulter's quiet desperation makes me feel better about my life tbh Reply

This is a new level of self-deprecation. Reply

she is sooooo desperate. Reply

i'm quietly desperate to continue living my single life tbh Reply

r/incel is shook Reply

I'm sure I'm missing the context but, even for her, this makes no sense.



I'm perfectly fine living my life sans kids, though! Reply

This single lives a life of pretty okayness with her dog and no annoying children.



She's happy to help pay to continue the society she has grown up in and allowed her to prosper. She only wishes we expand that society and funding to the marginalized. Children don't get to decide their situation they are born into, and they are the fucking future.



You asshat. Reply

lmao i don't know what to make of this tweet, it goes in so many directions Reply

lol @ twitter taking her existential angst ~serious



once a troll, always a troll Reply

lol is she okay Reply

Happy Friday ONTD!! 🤗 Reply

I actually really enjoyed The Last Jedi Reply

Me too. I just left the theatre and I actually love it a lot but I managed to stay away from all convo about it so I had NO idea the movie was so polarizing. It was pretty surprising. Reply

I walked out of my chem final thinking I killed it...got a 68% lol. Whatever, my final avg is an 86, dgaf.



I did get an 85 on my nursing final and that's what matters. I start clinical next semester, times flies. Reply

reenactment of me reading my grade today: Reply

Lol, love it! A B+ ain't bad for chemistry, not an easy subject. Congrats! Reply

lol I just turned in my final in correctional law and I'm pretty sure I'm in the same boat, but a final average of a B+ is still a B+ so I'm just going to enjoy the holiday. Reply

Star Wars day!!!



also it's my day off and I'm in my PJs at 12:30, I'm loving it. Have to get to the post office soon though ugh lol. Reply

Lol this was like a copy of my day! I took the day off and used it to go to the post office to mail gifts to my friends. Reply

nice! yay for sending joy through the mail! I still haven't gotten to the post office yet though, I'm so lazy because it's near my house. I'm doing laundry though so I'm still doing productive stuff at least haha.

enjoy the rest of your day off! Reply

I am trying to mature and I hate when I slip and revert to my old ways 😭😭😭 ugh Reply

Did you get over your work crush bb? Reply

Ya I’m getting over it 😭

I would’ve been over it if he wasn’t next door to me. I don’t see him much so that helps Reply

Parent

Do you have a work crush? ME TOO. It sucks. Reply

Parent

