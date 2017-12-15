ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, December 14, 2017:
- "The Last Jedi" cast plays "Would you rather?"
- John Boyega & Oscar Isaac Read Thirst Tweets
- Adam Driver Set to Return to Broadway in 2019
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 Trailer
- Taylor Swift Reflects on 2017: 'I Couldn't Have Asked for a Better Year'
- Celebrities react to Net Neutrality repeal
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
I play rough sometimes with him when the dog initiates it, but my brother has been like ambushing him and getting him riled up when he is just around the house doing his business. Last night I could hear it from upstairs and I went down and said "please stop doing that, he's already stressed out" and like 20 minutes later I heard him doing it again, and I went down and said "please! I asked you once!" and my Dad was like "you play with him like that, stop complaining over nothing"
about an hour later, after I had trouble getting him to bed, I went to readjust him while he was really close to my face and startled him... he went for a snap (he does it sometimes when I startle him, but never to actually bite... moreso to make a loud noise) and connected with my upper lip. It happened so quick and I was laying down, so I started bleeding immediately. I was kinda shocked, and went downstairs and looked in the mirror and instantly knew I had to go to the hospital. 4 stitches later....
He's not normally like this, so obviously I got mad at my brother, considering I said "he's really stressed out and I'm the one who has to deal with him once we go to bed" the first time I told him to stop... But my parents are both mad at me for being mad at my brother (I refused to let him drive me to the hospital, because I didn't want to be anywhere near him) because they said it's the dog's/my fault... When I got home he was so excited to see me, and came right to bed and cuddled all night...
ANYWAYS... I'm really upset, I cried the entire way to the hospital last night... Not because it hurt, or because I feel scared of my dog.... I just don't want people to think he's vicious, because it wasn't his fault :(
I C/P'd this from another post, so just ignore if you saw it twice... I need my ONTD friends to tell me I have a good boy, even if he was a bad boy....
I got my dog this, because there are moments when I can notice she's stressed to the max. I also grab her favorite stuffed animal and put her in her kennel in our spare bedroom so she can chill.
I would probably stop letting the dog sleep with you, start working on more training. Nothing in Life Is Free would be a good starting point.
Definitely dog bites can be accidents, but your dog is showing some behavior, such as the snapping, that would be concerning to me.
At least it won't last long, and I bet once he's away from the annoying puppy (I love dogs but can't stand rowdy puppies for more than like 10 minutes lmao) he'll be feeling better. I don't think I could ever raise a straight up puppy ever. I got my dog when he was 6 months old and he had a lot of energy, but knew how to chill when he needed to. I've been around puppies younger than that have no chill whatsoever and it's exhausting.
Edited at 2017-12-15 06:20 pm (UTC)
How's your friday ontd? did you move recently? how was it?
i will be moving (if it ever gets to that) to a city where my sister is living, so i won't be completely alone in a new place so that's nice.
Again, super early stages so it probably won't go nowhere but just the feeling of "things are happening!" is exciting.
How is your new job btw? are you happy with the change?
I have two phone interviews coming up (one for a job in San Fran and another in Seattle) and if I get either one I'm def moving from my Podunk nowhere town. I prefer the San Fran one because I've lived in Seattle before and would love to start over somewhere new, although I have lots of friends in Seattle and it'd be awesome to go back to them.
But we got lucky in that both our former employers and his new employer shelled out money for us to move, so we were able to ship out our cars, stuff, and fly, rather than rent a U-Haul and hit the road for 40 hours.
I'm in the job hunt process myself now, so best of luck to you!! It's a tedious process yikes.
I just applied at two not very esteemed places to work because idk how much more of this job I can take. No one did anything when we had the old GM because I’m a family friend of 10 years, but now that he’s gone it’s been getting awful. They keep making comments to make it sound like I’m always asking something stupid.
Just yesterday I asked “does anyone know a person by the name ____” and the response was “I don’t even know how to answer that” and when I asked if we were hiring they were like “not unless you want to be replaced” and all laughed. Snc that’s just yesterday. They keep pulling this shit like one time they had a food truck come and made a bet on how much food I would eat. It was humiliating.
I’m just so fucking done. But I can’t even leave until I find a new place. I wish this store would just catch fire.
where the fuck do you work? how old are these people? honestly, say shitty things back once you get a definitive job.
Once you secure a new position, definitely report their behaviors at least to the BBB.
Best of luck!
are these your co-workers? so unprofessional. I hope you can get out of there, and move to a better environment. that place is toxic af, and those ppl can fuck themselves.
Don't let these assholes bring you down, although I know it's hard. They sound awful and you don't deserve that. Try looking for non-profit jobs in your city -- I'm currently working for one and have never been happier. But really just apply anywhere that sounds better than your current job - and we'll all be sending good vibes your way! Remember to keep your head up, you're so much better than those people <3
ANYWAY SHARE CUTE ANIMAL VIDS/GIFS PLS AND THANK YOU
Edited at 2017-12-15 05:42 pm (UTC)
my cat trying to prove she can still fit in a smol prime delivery box
Edited at 2017-12-15 06:57 pm (UTC)
happy friday everyone!
I'm perfectly fine living my life sans kids, though!
She's happy to help pay to continue the society she has grown up in and allowed her to prosper. She only wishes we expand that society and funding to the marginalized. Children don't get to decide their situation they are born into, and they are the fucking future.
You asshat.
once a troll, always a troll
I did get an 85 on my nursing final and that's what matters. I start clinical next semester, times flies.
also it's my day off and I'm in my PJs at 12:30, I'm loving it. Have to get to the post office soon though ugh lol.
enjoy the rest of your day off!
I would’ve been over it if he wasn’t next door to me. I don’t see him much so that helps