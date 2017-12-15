Dylan Farrow tweets about the release of Woody Allen's new movie 'Wonder Wheel.'

I wish she knew how much support she really does have. He's got the power and the famous shitwheels that support him but I know so many of us believe her and support her and want him dead.



I'm glad she saw the post/us. seeing how strong she is makes me want to help her be even stronger. Reply

omg I've been offline since I commented that and seeing this update makes me so happy. I'm so glad she saw that we support her. <3 Reply

Timothée Chalamet

Selena Gomez

Elle Fanning

Jude Law

Diego Luna

Liev Schreiber

Annaleigh Ashford

Rebecca Hall

Cherry Jones

Will Rogers

Kelly Rohrbach

Suki Waterhouse

Griffin Newman

Ben Warheit

Damn, I only know Suki from The White Princess. She's cancelled now. Reply

She was cancelled after the bad batch, but I agree that it’s official now. Reply

I love Rebecca Hall and I discovered her thanks to Woody.



I love Woody Allen movies, not Woody Allen. Reply

Suki Waterhouse sounds like a name Tyra Banks would've made up for her second novel.

I wish Rebecca wasn't in this. :/ Reply

Ew @ all of these asshats.



And Selena sure is hellbent on being as problematic as possible. Reply

I can’t believe Annaleigh did me like this. I need that Tyra “I rooted for you” gif. Reply

how long is that one timothee chalamet stan going to pretend to be woke Reply

and nothing of value was lost. Reply

I was genuinely disappointed in Diego and Suki (I'm an idiot) Reply

scooby snackhouse is still trying to it at acting lol give it up burberry Reply

Aw I loved Elle Fanning but I'm not surprised she's in this. Reply

Why Diego? WHY?! Reply

The only ones I know enough to be disappointed in are Elle & Diego and the only person I think actually needs this job is Annaleigh but fuck ALL of them. Reply

fuck Elle Fanning forever Reply

Diego disappoints me the most, and I’d be more disappointed in Rebecca if she hadn’t done Vicky Cristina Barcelona.



Edited at 2017-12-15 08:44 pm (UTC)

Fucking Diego Luna. I'm dissapointed tbh. Reply

I dont' really feel strongly about any of them (at least before this, now i'm like smh), but you ain't got that Rogue One residuals, Diego? Reply

fuck beyonce and jay for supporting this shit Reply

what did they do? Reply

for jay's bday beyonce rented out a theater to screen this Reply

I honestly kinda agree. Like people on here(especially the boujee film ontders) will talk boast about how much they despise Allen....then turn around and give their unwanted "critiques" of his latest works - which they went to see.



Like besides people in the industry refusing to work with this scumbag the best way to see his career tank is for people to STOP WATCHING HIS SHITTY MOVIES!



Edited at 2017-12-15 05:30 pm (UTC)

whats funny is these fucking celebs will praise Ronan Farrow's work but still work with this creep Reply

mte the hypocrisy and lack of self awareness is appalling yet unsurprising Reply

btw are we sure thats her real twitter? it only has 600 followers Reply

Mia is following this account and it's fairly new on Twitter. Reply

this jim belushi renaissance is weird Reply

let's not get carried away Reply

he was in twin peaks! it oddly made a little sense though Reply

ifa Reply

I thought he died? Reply

i nearly choked when i saw he was in this movie. i mean fucking WHAT Reply

I saw the trailer yesterday in the movie theater and the woman next to me said to her friend "oh we're definitely gonna watch that!". I just sighed loudly. Reply

people really don’t care Reply

even if you don't know about the kind of person Woody Allen is, the trailer made the movie look like shit, which for the critics it seems it is. Reply

I just saw the trailer on tv and nowhere did it even mention him being involved. A lot of people probably don't even know. :/ Reply

she's so brave :( <3333 prayer circle for woody allen's downfall and painful death Reply

This is so depressing... I'm glad she's so strong and outspoken about this, even when faced with the harsh fact that so many people are garbage and ignore it by continuing to work with him and watch his movies. It must take an incredible strength to not just give up. Reply

Much love to her. That people continue to support him is disgusting. Reply

i'm continually amazed at her strength. had it been me i would have crawled into a hole where no light would ever reach me.



bless her and everyone who's had to deal with this kind of unending nightmare Reply

but we must ~separate the art from the artist~



Everyone who works with him is trash and if the media truly gave a fuck about really reckoning with the industry they'd ask these assholes during every interview why they work with a child molester. Reply

I hate that separate the art from the artist stuff especially with Allen. All his movies are about him and/or feature him in starring roles. He puts himself in every movie!! how can you separate them? Reply

There's really only a handful of his movies where he/a character representing him isn't present. Reply

I hate hate hate hate hate that we have no media accountability for anything anymore. Why doesn’t every interviewer ask these hard questions? When the actor dodges the question, why does the next journalist just allow the q&a to continue instead of going, “I refer you back to my collegue’s question about working with known abusers.” It’s time for solidarity in the media, tbh. They let trump and his idiots get away with this stuff every day by not asking follow ups and I’m sick of it. Reply

I just RT'd all of these. Peace and love, Dylan. Reply

I don´t think it enough with just dragging actors and actress who are working with Woody. As long as media are writing about woody Allen new movies (including trailers, poster, info) actors and actress will work with him. Kate Winslet is all over the place because of her new movie by Woody Allen. Indiewire is always being critical about who is working with Woody, but always giving new info about his new movies. Reply

