Rachel - 18

Dylan Farrow tweets about the release of Woody Allen's new movie 'Wonder Wheel.'











Dylan Farrow tweets about the release of Woody Allen's new movie 'Wonder Wheel.' Calls out the stars of the movie, Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake and Jim Belushi.

EDIT: Dylan tweets ONTD to thank us for our support. <3




Source: Twitter
Tagged: , , , ,