Dylan Farrow tweets about the release of Woody Allen's new movie 'Wonder Wheel.'
Today Woody Allen releases another film nationwide. People like @jtimberlake, @JimBelushi, #KateWinslet, and others will promote it and praise him for it. /1— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) 15 December 2017
Today I will be triggered by every movie ad, every review, every mention of the man who stole my childhood from me. /2— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) 15 December 2017
There are many others like me who are continually revictimized when they are disbelieved, or just outright ignored, because the truth is too inconvenient to accept, too difficult to deal with. /3— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) 15 December 2017
When we enable powerful predators, in every walk of life, we are willing accomplices in the continued harm inflicted on their victims. We are complicit. /4— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) 15 December 2017
To fundamentally change how society responds to sexual assault, we must change ourselves, at every level. /5— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) 15 December 2017
We must subordinate art to morality, not morality to art. /6— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) 15 December 2017
We must subordinate power to morality, not morality to power. /7— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) 15 December 2017
We must make the personal sacrifices necessary to take away the power and influence from those who abuse it, and we must do it by standing together. /8— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) 15 December 2017
It won't be easy, but it will be worth it. The time is right for a cultural change. We owe it to our world, to our children, and to the generations to come. /9— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) 15 December 2017
Are you with me? #metoo #nowletsgo /10 (end)— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) 15 December 2017
Dylan Farrow tweets about the release of Woody Allen's new movie 'Wonder Wheel.' Calls out the stars of the movie, Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake and Jim Belushi.
EDIT: Dylan tweets ONTD to thank us for our support. <3
the supportive community of @ohnotheydidnt has been great to me and I'm so appreciative - thank you— Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) 15 December 2017
Source: Twitter
I'm with you, Dylan.
the cast of his newest movie
Timothée Chalamet
Selena Gomez
Elle Fanning
Jude Law
Diego Luna
Liev Schreiber
Annaleigh Ashford
Rebecca Hall
Cherry Jones
Will Rogers
Kelly Rohrbach
Suki Waterhouse
Griffin Newman
Ben Warheit
I love Woody Allen movies, not Woody Allen.
And Selena sure is hellbent on being as problematic as possible.
Like besides people in the industry refusing to work with this scumbag the best way to see his career tank is for people to STOP WATCHING HIS SHITTY MOVIES!
bless her and everyone who's had to deal with this kind of unending nightmare
Everyone who works with him is trash and if the media truly gave a fuck about really reckoning with the industry they'd ask these assholes during every interview why they work with a child molester.