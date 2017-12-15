Peter Jackson confirms Weinstein tried to sabotage the careers of Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino

But Russell Crowe was on his shortlist of actors to play Aragon in LOTR. And everybody knows his reputation. So fuck Peter Jackson. Reply

Even back then? Reply

I don't think so? I thought it wasn't until the early 00s that his reputation got bad. I know he got into a fight in 1999 (LotR started filming in late 1999 I believe) but it wasn't anything on set. Reply

yeah, and he wasn't cast... so... Reply

Yeah, but I don't know if the timeline of casting rumors for LOTR really lines up with when stories from Gladiator started coming out. Reply

jfc stop Reply

When women disappear from the industry like this I almost always assume it's because of some monster and abuse first.



and btw that mayo jar Matt Damon might want to realize self-esteem doesn't save you from abusers. They enjoy knocking down your self-esteem and destroying your goals, dreams and ambitions. They'll sabotage your life and your career. They'll derail it all. Reply

it's either that or age



i was watching a michelle pfeiffer interview where she was asked about her hiatus or something and it was clear her aging was a factor Reply

I think age can be tied into the harassment aspect too for lots of actresses given some of the shit men have said to them about it. Like lately I've been reading a lot of Isabella Rossellini stuff/a couple podcast episodes on her and ageism definitely tied into it all. Reply

Yeah, Cher once talked about how there were no roles for actresses over 50, and women were told that they had to "wait for the Vanessa Redgrave roles." Reply

Well there's that but she also said she didn't think people wanted to hire her. Reply

Someone's been working hard to knock down charlize Theron for years. Saying she's difficult, unfriendly and various articles on what a horrible mother she is. And people are so quick to believe it. It's almost as if people want it to be true. If a woman starts to gain a bit of power people feel so threatened for some reason. Reply

It's such a ridiculous comment considering he knows the women who were abused by Weinstein... Does he think they all had low self-esteem? Reply

This happens every day life too. At work, I've often seen women who are highly qualified for a position get passed on because they made boundaries very clear from the start or spoke up about a male superior harassing women. They would get labeled difficult, not a team player etc. Reply

Yeah the label 'difficult' is usually generally assigned to women in certain situations in all walks of life. Reply

yeah this is happening to a friend of mine right now. she complained about some new guy who straight up told her that he'd never trust her with the work they're doing and would advise male clients not to work with her because she's a woman, and instead of the guy being reprimanded she was the one to get called in and disciplined and has now gained a reputation of being "difficult". the guy is also getting paid more than her despite having no experience whatsoever. it's such bullshit. Reply

that is appalling Reply

I've had someone call me "not a team player" and this comment just made me realize why it bothered me so much.



Sorry (not sorry), I didn't want to wear your matching sweater that I said I didn't want from the beginning. Reply

I just had a co-worker today tell me that a woman high up in the hierarchy of our organisation didn't get a promotion (someone else was chosen) because she's "difficult to work with". I'm not sure if I should believe him exactly for the reasons you mentioned - hard to work with is an extremely euphemistic term which can be anything from being an introvert, setting your boundaries or being late and irresponsible to being a total abusive asshole Reply

Wow fuck him for believing it all so easily though. Reply

yeah fuck him for not having omnipresence and knowing when someone's lying to him Reply

'difficult to work with' with women tends to mean one thing Reply

ONTD believes every obscure blind items about actresses and treats them as truth, bringing up at every possible occasion. Reply

This mentality and commentary ruins this website.



Like try putting yourself in the situation way back in the day. Reply

i always wondered what happened to Mira :( Reply

Yeah, I loved her and was bummed when her career just kinda went nowhere. I know, I know, she worked with Woody Allen, but that was in 1995 well before his awfulness was well-publicized. It was known, but not KNOWN, and certainly not believed by most people. Reply

idk 95 was just a few years after his huge divorce from mia farrow when she found nudes of soon yi, so it was pretty publicized that she was a scumbag Reply

that is infuriating Reply

I wish I could hug Mira tbh. She deserved (and still deserves) so much better. And really, "difficult" has always been code against actresses. Now I'm wondering what stories Katherine Heigl has been holding back. (We already know about Steven Segal and no way has he been the only one.) Reply

oh damn now i wonder about heigl Reply

ia about Heigl and all those articles about how 'difficult to work with' she is. Reply

That’s a great point about Heigl Reply

it's hilarious that heigl called out sexist and dumbass storylines and got shit on for it when people like matthew shepherd and robert pattinson (and many other men) were applauded for shitting on their projects Reply

Parent

A family member worked with her and said she behaved atrociously, as did her mother who was always buzzing around. So I tend to believe this one. Still, I always enjoyed watching her, and men who behave far worse remain in Hollywood. So idk, the double standard just sucks. Reply

I've always questioned the KH stuff...



When I lived in CA, Heigl used to donate a lot to the animal shelter I volunteered with. Not just money, but thoughtful items that we needed. She also came in and helped walk the dogs from time to time. I never met her, but everyone said she was low-key, funny and very good with the animals. Reply

I fully agree about Heigl. I hate that Shonda was apart of her downfall. Also, the way Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow acted was ridiculous. Even if people don’t agree with the things she’s done, she’s never done anything worse than a male actor has. Reply

I was legit just thinking that. But it mostly came from GA, which is a Shonda show so... Reply

This explains so much about female actors who just randomly disappeared over the years. Women in this industry are not only constantly walking on eggshells, they have to make sure they don't offend anyone and come across sweet and relatable, but also have to defend a reputation that isn't even true. All because they wouldn't give in to some ogre who had the power to destroy them. Reply

That's why I'm always suspicious when people say an actress is "difficult" unless it's one of those really well known things. Actresses lose their careers for not taking harassment but people like Christian Bale who LOST IT on set are still working. Reply

yeah when these women started telling their stories, everything made so much sense. i always wondered where some of them had gone, and now we know. terrible. Reply

pretty sure that is what happened to Megan Fox Reply

Yep. I hope one day the coward who wrote that pathetic, bitter and obvious hit-piece of an open letter about her, is outed. Reply

Absolutely Reply

I wonder why Jennifer Lawrence has been so successful then when she claims she stands up to all these men and isn't afraid to speak her mind... Not discounting what you're saying, I'm just genuinely curious why she's been able to do it and others haven't. Reply

This is why I rarely turn against actresses who are deemed "difficult" because it's generally bull-fucking-shit. Reply

This. Except katherine heigl. I've read horror stories about her. Reply

Ha same, as I commented above, I've heard first hand of her being a huge asshole. Reply

Eh I wouldn't say it's all bullshit.



I've experienced my fair share first hand...



But I do think they get repremanded more for it compared to men Reply

I literally *just* finished watching S2 of Master of None and the last episode was about Chef Jeff being outed as a perv and it felt so weird to watch, considering the series was released in like May? and all this has gone down in the meantime. Reply

Especially considering Aziz has worked with Louis C.K. AND Mario Batali. Reply

Didn't he refuse to speak about Louis CK tho Reply

That whole series was pulled from his real life. Reply

Bye Weinsteins. May you never be heard from again Reply

My sister deals with this stuff as one of the few science professors. She's a flawless black woman and is surrounded my old, straight white men. They're always trying to undermine her. Reply

Not all heroes wear capes. You tell her she's awesome ♥ Reply

Tell your sister she is awesome and may all our daughters grow up to be as amazing as her! Reply

Hahaha that's awesome. I bet they're so threatened by her intelligence. And the fact that they never had to overcome prejudice to get where they were, so she's already worked ten times harder than them. I hope she's extremely proud of herself. Reply

Please tell her that she is not alone, and that every day she teaches she demonstrates black excellence! Black femme future profs and students (like me) are grateful for women like her. Reply

Mira is the goat, I hope Ryan Murphy can cast her in something (he's very generous in giving roles to older actresses) or her career gets back on track. Reply

You really want people working with Ryan Murphy tho? Reply

it can completely revitalize an actresses career, so I wouldn't mind if a fave of mine like Mira worked with him Reply

I lived for all the early 2000 movies Ashley Judd did like Kiss The Girls and the one with Tommy Lee Jones. I hate to think this is why we never got more. Reply

Omg yes and double jeopardy! Reply

Wait is double jeopardy the one with tommy lee jones? I can’t even remember lol Reply

Yes haha Reply

Double Jeopardy is one of the movies that inspired to visit New Orleans. I can't not watch it when it's on. I need more inspiring movies about women murdering their asshole husbands. Reply

Her last great movie was Bug with Michael Shannon. She's so good in that. Reply

Whereas Christian Bale can have an audio released of him freaking out at a crew member and



NOTHING



FUCKING



HAPPENS.



Katherine Heigl has been blacklisted for daring to say that her movie had some sexist themes and decline from entering into an awards race. Reply

I heard that this thing got blown up to the situation was.

Thread



Parent

