Peter Jackson confirms Weinstein tried to sabotage the careers of Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino
Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick https://t.co/ljK9NqICbm— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2017
- Miramax was involved early on in the production of the Lord of the Rings franchise
- While Jackson said he had "no direct experience or knowledge" of the allegations, he recalled that, in the late 90s, Miramax was "telling us that they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs".
- As a "direct result" of this, both Sorvino and Judd were dropped from casting lists
- Jackson says he now recontextualises this information as being part of a Miramax smear campaign against the actresses
- Jackson also recalls that Harvey and Bob Weinstein were unpleasant bullies to work with
source
and btw that mayo jar Matt Damon might want to realize self-esteem doesn't save you from abusers. They enjoy knocking down your self-esteem and destroying your goals, dreams and ambitions. They'll sabotage your life and your career. They'll derail it all.
i was watching a michelle pfeiffer interview where she was asked about her hiatus or something and it was clear her aging was a factor
Well there's that but she also said she didn't think people wanted to hire her.
Sorry (not sorry), I didn't want to wear your matching sweater that I said I didn't want from the beginning.
Like try putting yourself in the situation way back in the day.
I wish I could hug Mira tbh. She deserved (and still deserves) so much better. And really, "difficult" has always been code against actresses. Now I'm wondering what stories Katherine Heigl has been holding back. (We already know about Steven Segal and no way has he been the only one.)
When I lived in CA, Heigl used to donate a lot to the animal shelter I volunteered with. Not just money, but thoughtful items that we needed. She also came in and helped walk the dogs from time to time. I never met her, but everyone said she was low-key, funny and very good with the animals.
I've experienced my fair share first hand...
But I do think they get repremanded more for it compared to men
You really want people working with Ryan Murphy tho?
NOTHING
FUCKING
HAPPENS.
Katherine Heigl has been blacklisted for daring to say that her movie had some sexist themes and decline from entering into an awards race.
Christian Bale on Terminator lashed out on a crew person, who was being an ass to others by not doing his duty. So he just snapped on the dude when he stepped in scene.