Peter Jackson confirms Weinstein tried to sabotage the careers of Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino


- Miramax was involved early on in the production of the Lord of the Rings franchise

- While Jackson said he had "no direct experience or knowledge" of the allegations, he recalled that, in the late 90s, Miramax was "telling us that they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs".

- As a "direct result" of this, both Sorvino and Judd were dropped from casting lists

- Jackson says he now recontextualises this information as being part of a Miramax smear campaign against the actresses

- Jackson also recalls that Harvey and Bob Weinstein were unpleasant bullies to work with

