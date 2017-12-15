Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens BIG

i'm already seeing quite the backlash for this movie, some people really hated it Reply

Same, it is very divisive. Reply

that's me lol Reply

i'm one of them and i personally can't wait for the tide to turn. Reply

I thought it could've been better. Every subplot seemed thin and stretched out. Reply

the space-monaco subplot. i was not there for that. but everything else, good. Reply

It's not a bad movie at all. But it would been better with the same director on each film. Reply

i'm... conflicted. i don't know what i think. Reply

I just got out of it, it was not what I was expecting at all. I'm still trying to process my feelings on it but mostly it left me disappointed and sad. Reply

Because it was awful. Reply

The more I think about it the more I dislike it which makes me even more likely to not rewatch it which means I won't get that famed second viewing that's supposed to make me change my mind. Reply

Fucking retconned everything from films 1-6. The Force is a joke. Reply

wtf was that shot of leia mary poppins floating off near the end Reply

Near the end? Don’t you mean like in the first 30 minutes? Reply

terrible terrible terrible

i get that they wanted her to have a moment w/ the force but there's no fucking reason we had to suffer that and AND A FUCKING COMA and then laura dern's hunger games ass self wandering in to teach poe a lesson about misogyny or w/e that would've been solved if she'd just sat the obviously volatile dude the fuck down and told him what was up - stupid plot that should've been cut, poe could've been off w/ finn and rose in a diff subplot to give him something to do Reply

Finn, Rose, and Poe should have actually had a plot with them being useful instead of the mess we got. Idk why that was so hard to do. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Finn & Rose's plot also lead nowhere bc they never completed their mission & Rose almost fucking killed Finn with her stupid "heroic" act Rhine Johnson needs 2 go back 2 school & pay attention in screenwriting class the Poe/Holdo plot was the most stupidly written & ita with your improvements, Reply

I've read too many comments praising Laura's character and I'm just like "......"

We could've done without her. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] it's not just that the poe storyline was dumb, but that it was ooc for him. if you watch tfa or read his comics he's not the kind of pilot or soldier who would risk his teammates and question his commander like that. it was really dumb. he's served under leia for a while now, he wouldn't take issue with following a woman leader so openly and blatantly like that. like you can have him be casually sexist without turning him into this hypermasculine stereotype....... one of his appeals in TFA and the new EU is that he ISN'T like that. and sidenote but that's also why a lot of people read him as gay. Reply

[ spoiler ] Totally agree. I really wanted to see more of Leia since it was Carrie's last movie and then she gets sidelined. And Rian makes Poe this macho fuckboy who was actually raised by strong women like his mother and Leia and knows to respect women in positions of authority? And if Laura Dern had just told him the plan it would have never happened anyway.



Not that the plan made sense because how did the rescue boats have enough fuel as well as the main ship so it could make the jump and destroy Snoke's ship. And why did Holdo have to stay behind on a ship that was just meant to stay still. Remote control a droid or smth or leave it on autopilot. Reply

When this happened I knew... I knew... this movie was a slippery slope to disappointment. Reply

one of the worst cgi decisions in the whole movie, sharing the top 3 with Luke blowing up the hut & the rock scene @ the end



& it's nominated 4 an Oscar in vfx lmfao Reply

WARNING: SPOILERY VID AT THE SOURCE



https://streamable.com/1bky7 Reply

When that happened me and my brother looked at each other and laughed Reply

my friend turned to me and said SHE'S COMMANDER SHEPARD. i don't even get what the point of that was. if they needed an excuse to introduce laura dern's character there were other ways to do that. they could have had a scene with the generals talking about poe and she is vocally against his antics. and later she again volunteers to stay behind. Reply

[ spoiler ] If they wanted Leia to have a force moment they could have done it less cheesy or have her force choke Kyle Ron or something. I always wanted Leia to use a lightsaber or use the force and I'm glad she saved herself but the visual was ridiculous. Reply

my whole theater was cackling tbh Reply

Legit fucking hilarious. An ICONIC scene (for all the wrong reasons). Reply

i was so confused and i lol'd at the gif



from the source:

from the source:

If The Last Jedi's opening plays out similar to last year's Rogue One, then these Thursday's domestic receipts would represent about 40% of the total Friday gross (Thursday evening screenings are typically folded into Friday's totals when calculating opening weekend data), meaning an opening day of $112-125 million. The higher projection would be a new box office record for the biggest all-time opening day, beating out The Force Awakens' $119 million in 2015.

I’m I the only one on here who doesn’t like Star Wars? I tried watching the series and honestly it was boring Reply

In a star wars post? Yes, yes you are Reply

I doubt I’m the only one who doesn’t care about the movies and still comments ? But whatever Reply

Yes, you are the ONLY one here who doesn't like Star Wars. Reply

I don't really ~like it because I hate fantasy stories but the new movies are really fun and it's such an important piece of pop culture that you're definitely missing out by not forcing yourself to sit through the original trilogy. Reply

i hate it Reply

I really enjoyed it and that it took some risks and that it really stands as its own thing unlike TFA.



That said, this is movie is gonna be so polarizing. Reply

Yeah when I left the theater last night I wasn't sure if I liked it but now that I've slept on it I know I did. I definitely need to see it again though. I can understand why people don't like it and I thought the first half was super slow but the second half made up for it for me. Reply

This makes me want to see it more tbh. Star Wars taking a risk? Not in the Mickey Mouse House Reply

Agreed. I personally loved it, but there were some scenes where I was watching and thinking some people were gonna hate it. Personally I loved the choices they made, but amongst my group of friends it's pretty much down the middle with either loving it or hating it. Reply

what fucking risks? it was a regurgitation of the same old. nothing of substance was added. Reply

I agree. After 2.5 hours, I felt like nothing really had happened. It was not a gripping or suspenseful movie. Reply

any time it started to take a risk it swerved the other direction. most of the things that seemed different were just running out the clock. Reply

I don't know. I felt they tried to break the Good versus Evil that made Star Wars until now, and personnaly I loved it. The only scene I didn't like was actually the very first one with Hux, and I was a bit afraid, but after that, I loved the fact that they constantly broke the legend part, that they showed a messier world where good people could make bad decisions. Also the fact that some mission of the resistance were not going anywhere, that not everything could work perfect was a bold move and I really liked that actually. I may be one of the very few tho so don't mind me :D Reply

i'm gonna see it on sunday i'm so nervous for if i'm gonna hate it. spoilers suggest i will rip me Reply

This was such a beautiful movie and definitely one that needs a rewatch. AD deserves at least a nom for best supporting actor, it's that incredible. He and Daisy have insane chemistry. KMT was amazing as Rose and I wish she was even more present in press events! So excited to see what Rian will come up with in his next trilogy. Reply

finn and rey have none Reply

[ spoilers ] ? They did have a lot in TFA, to the point where I was thinking they might be going with a love triangle or something (but then there's also Oscar and the fact he has chemistry with pretty much every one he interacts - even Rey in the end). But then in this one specially with the force bond between Rey/KR I don't see how people can still call it platonic or familial. Between Finn and Rose though it still feels like that is a bit one-sided, specially with Rey coming back into the fold but we'll see. Reply

Totally agree. It was just what I wanted :) Reply

lmfaoooooooo adam driver deserves nothing for that whiny man baby performance. Reply

Daisy



insane chemistry



lmao this movie made me realize that the reason I find Daisy boring to watch is because she has no chemistry with anyone, not even BB-8 Reply

Adam and Daisy did so insanely good in those scenes. It had me asking so many questions about why and how and if it still exists? I liked Rose as a new addition. She was cute and her and Finn worked really well together. This movie was definitely a set up for episode 9, so i'll have two years of wondering what's going to happen next. i'm already nervous and anxious for what happens next. Reply

I was so whelmed by this movie. There was nowhere near enough story to justify its run length, and during the majority or the Rey/Luke stuff I was so bored. The last hour or so is really good but you have to sit through the slowness of the first hours and a half. It’s the same problem I had with Rogue One actually Reply

Rogue One isn’t slow, just because there aren’t lots of action shots doesn’t mean the progress is slow Reply

Ok Reply

I felt like John, Oscar, and Kelly were really underused too. Rey and Kylo has the interesting stuff in the movie and everyone else was just sort of there Reply

Agreed! I would've started the Rey/Luke stuff from training scene. That should've been the start of their screentime. Reply

a lot of it felt like "sooo how about another action scene? zoom zoom?"

could've done w/ way more plot and character development in the place of all those zoom zooms Reply

idr thinking rogue one was slow, but i remember thinking it was terrible, unnecessary, and full of plot holes. Reply

Rogue One was such a boring experience. It doesn't get good until after she sees her Father again and that happens, like, an hour in.



I'm going to see this only because I have a Moviepass, but if I had to pay for a ticket, I'd skip it. I love me some Star Wars, but since I didn't enjoy TFA or Rogue One, I figure I won't like this either. Reply

tlj kept my attention a lot better than rogue one did. the latter had so many boring and inconsequential characters that krennic and erso became the highlights of the movie Reply

I thought it was good enough. Still not over that milking scene, though. Reply

So cringe. Reply

I was like, lolwat Reply

I still don't know what he wanted to convey with that scene



Other than awkwardness? Maybe have something as iconic as blue milk? But like...just have blue milk? Reply

Luke is actively trying to disgust Rey. He wants to shatter her idea that he is the hero that can save the rebellion so that she and Chewie will leave. Reply

the way Luke takes a sip after squeezing that anthro titty tho, I foresee this becoming a meme gif Reply

Ugh god I had forgotten about it and now I wanna die. Reply

THAT SCENE WAS DISTURBING. NEVER. EVER. NO. Reply

It was so bad oh god. Images I can never unsee. Reply

I feel like they went into this movie going "Everything fans thought would happen...we're going to go the total opposite"







"we build up Rey meeting Luke and giving him his saber?" Luke just throws it away and locks himself up in his room



"We make Rey into this mysterious person, who is she? who are her parents?" she's nobody



"We build up Snoke to be this all powerful nemesis and some guy to be scared of" he gets split in half while sitting on his thrown while delivering a long cliche monologue ]



"Phasma is some badass chick who can be a major villain" let her be beat by Finn and die to a fiery death



"Leia is totally going to have huge role in the next one" she's in a coma for majority of the film I feel like they went into this movie going "Everything fans thought would happen...we're going to go the total opposite""we build up Rey meeting Luke and giving him his saber?" Luke just throws it away and locks himself up in his room"We make Rey into this mysterious person, who is she? who are her parents?" she's nobody"We build up Snoke to be this all powerful nemesis and some guy to be scared of" he gets split in half while sitting on his thrown while delivering a long cliche monologue ]"Phasma is some badass chick who can be a major villain" let her be beat by Finn and die to a fiery death"Leia is totally going to have huge role in the next one" she's in a coma for majority of the film Reply

I feel like most of these were due to the creative team not having a clear idea of what they wanted to do. That gif is almost too appropriate cause that was Moffat’s signature move. Reply

That... Doesn't sounds good at all Reply

Apparently they were planning to have the third film focus heavily on Leia the way the first was about Han and the second about Luke, so oops. Reply

Re: Reys Parents



That's just what Kylo says. For all we know he could have been lying just to woo her. Reply

He was negging her. Reply

But wouldn't it be better if he was either like "Join me and I'll tell you who they are" or if she was related to him he could be like "We'll be each other's family"



It didn't make much sense that he'd lie to her. Guess he could have miscalculated her reaction but...it didn't seem like he was lying since he said she knew the truth too. Reply

i 100% feel like this is what happened, especially wrt rey's parents. i can't believe that they went into TFA and had her have all these blatant parallels and connections to both luke and anakin only for them to go nowhere, amount to nothing, and surprise surprise, she's a nobody. rian johnson seems to be a lot like moffat, he'd rather be Unexpected and Clever and go against what people expect even if it's just straight up bad storytelling and doesn't make any amount of sense if you think about it for more than 2 seconds. Reply

If people really thought her father would be Luke then they weren't paying attention. There was no way to do that unless Luke is a deadbeat dad on top of being an almost nephew killer.



Why would he leave his daughter alone on another planet? And there is no way he would think she was dead. Reply

Well... Kylo Ren says her parents are nobody. Doesn't mean they are. She believes him but I'm not entirely sold on that fact. He says it to her in a very Darcy gesture so... I don't know XD.



I liked Luke throwing that saber tbh. Shows he's not int it anymore right away. And it's a way of breaking the legend he is, wich is definitely the purpose of a good part of his scene along with Rey. Choices makes the actions important, not your name, not your legend.



Snoke was a let down, I have to agree on that one. The red guards were beautiful tho.



Leia was the core of the all plot. Everything was about Leia in the end, she was a motor, a guidance for a lot of characters, for Luke, for Poe, for Kylo. She was essential. Reply

i liked small aspects of it but as a whole it was convoluted, badly edited, and just fucking choppy and confused - a million subplots w/ no real discernible main plot



the best scene in the whole movie was kylo and rey in the throne room, come @ me



eta: specifically tho snoke getting sliced in half (it's hilarious that he was sooo built up and then legit just got obliterated) and the whole fight scene, idc about his sad emo eyes trying to woo her into killing all her friends while she's like "bitch wut i'm just here 4 the resistance"



Edited at 2017-12-15 05:12 pm (UTC) Reply

That Rey/Kylo scene is the second best scene in all the Star Wars movies after the Vader scene from Rogue One Reply

THE UNDERRATED ROGUE ONE YAS

both scenes make me tingle 4 real Reply

"the best scene in the whole movie was kylo and rey in the throne room, come @ me"



shit, come at me too bc I agree



Edited at 2017-12-15 05:16 pm (UTC) Reply

That red room scene was great, but I didn’t need someone doing the limbo under a lightsaber.



Choices.gif. Reply

I'd rank the red room scene as number 3 of lightsaber fights



Duel of the Fates



Vader in RO



Red Room Reply

the fight with kylo and rey in the throne room was the only moment where i was holding my breath and like super invested. the fight was really well choreographed and looked cool. Reply

The Kylo/Rey in the red room scene is legit one of the best scenes from the star wars universe. It was soo good. Reply

I agree... halfway through the movie, I was bored because all of the plots were so stretched out. It felt like nothing was really happening or getting accomplished. It was lacking some suspense because each subplot was so simple. Reply

I agree completely about the throne scene. That was epic! Reply

I agree with all of this. Reply

[ spoiler ] The fight scene was amazing. I hate Reylo but that scene was good. And I agree apart from small character moments the whole movie was badly written and edited. Most character choices made no sense and the plots didn't come together. Reply

Everyone in my audience cheered when this scene started. I want to go back and see it again. Reply

That scene was amazing. I loved them fighting together, when she threw the lightsaber at Kylo and he burner that guy trough his eye I was living Reply

yeah but like considerably fucking goofier

he BRUSHED HIS SHOULDERS OFF. why???? Reply

Because the only music available to him on Jedi Island was whats on Tidal, duh. Reply

rme that was one of the worst joke-because-we're-afraid-of-tension moments Reply

yeah that took me out of the moment. Reply

NEVER would Luke do that. It's so... Marvel. :/ Reply

lol a lot of the humour reminded me of The Orville Reply

[ link to spoiler ] standing in front of the FO as they slowly come at him 😭😭😭😭😭 Yassss Reply

No joke but it sounded like they used a small part of the old WW theme from the show in the song Canto Bight from the soundtrack. Reply

I thought I’d be the only person who hated this movie. It legit reminded me of how I felt when I walked out of Attack of the Clones.



I really love John Boyega but the entire summation of this movie happens when Rose fucks up his sacrifice.

WHY. Rian fucked this up so bad. As much as TFA was a retread of ANH, IT WAS ENJOYABLE. I constantly found myself really confused about why such stupid stuff was happening, why nobody had a shield on their ship... it does not compute. Reply

the first time i've ever walked out of a star wars film having actively disliked it Reply

I love Finn's arc :D I don't understand when people say he does nothing in that movie. I'm honestly wtf :D. Finn is a direct echo to Luke's arc. Rose comes a t him all "you're a hero, you're a legend" and there it is, choices is what makes someone a legend, not stories. It's exactly Luke's arc. I don't know, I loved it :D It made perfect sense to me. Reply

Finn's arc was great idc. Reply

I love your comments itp, tiger! I'm with you in a lot of what you're saying Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Rose essentially saying that she loved him, because the We Met Five Minutes Ago "I Love You" always bugs me and I was like, sis, no you don't, not yet. She's infatuated with him, sure, but I REALLY don't want a love triangle and I thought it was semi-hinting @ that. no ty. I was totally fine with Finn's arc except for Reply

Everything with Finn and Rose felt so forced and hokey. I wish it had been Finn and Poe who went off together or at the very least Poe went with them. Reply

Yep. I walked out of TFA liking it and ended up loving it and re-watching it.



This was like: Well...that happened I guess...and I was disappointed and the more I discuss the movie the more I dislike it. Reply

[ link to spoiler ] Luke standing outside the cave with the First Order coming at him



ICONIC BEAUTIFUL BREATHTAKING

I need an icon



Tho I will say [ link to spoiler ] they need to quit killing off my x-wing pilots. Like, quit being cruel? How can I represent in my x-wing pilot dress if they all die?



Also I'm seeing it again today and my friend I'm seeing it with asked if I was still okay considering



I told him I need to process it and I think a second viewing will help ngl

Somebody needs to gif

I'll be interested to see if a second viewing improves it for you, because it did by a large margin for me. Fingers crossed. Reply

I'm in the theater waiting for it to start right now! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Reylo



I loved Rey's backstory. is such an obvious Star Wars thing that I don't know why I didn't see it coming.I loved Rey's backstory. Reply

tbh i feel like if anything, this confirmed that reylo has no chance at happening but idk?

like i don't even understand their plotline because they were both wishy washy and weepy and nuts throughout it Reply

[ spoilers ] I mean Reylo has already happened one way or another, they clearly have/had romantic feelings for each other. What's at stake here is the chance of a happy ending, since a redemption seems very unlikely at this time. Leia's given up on him (even though IX would be about her) but Luke reminds her that no one is really gone (and that seems like it goes both ways to Kylo and to appease the GA about Luke's fate and how he'll likely come back next episode) and that line by Rose (about not killing our enemies but saving those we love) seemed like a very anti-war message. Maybe IX will feature less battles and more political strife (I don't see Hux being content with his place)? JJ has already said that he intends to allude to both the PT and the OT in the next movie. Reply

[ spoilers ] If you rewatch TFA maybe you'll catch it. JJ also had some choice words about that "relationship" in TFA's Blu-Ray. My shipping heart feels sated, this movie was all I needed and more!



Some hardcore fans are feeling personally wronged about her backstory, but Maz's quote and Rey's own admission were pretty straightforward.







Edited at 2017-12-15 05:34 pm (UTC)

