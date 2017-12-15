WW

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens BIG




-Opened to $45 million on Thursday

-About $7 million less then TFA

-Opening day is looking at $112-$125 million which gives it a chance to open higher then TFA

-Has the possibility of being the 2nd biggest opening ever, pushing Jurassic World down to #3

This was interesting to say the least
