Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens BIG
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' grabs a $45 million+ Thurday night, and could set a new record for biggest opening-day gross of all time https://t.co/QUPZQvg4HC pic.twitter.com/KWARGzwo8x— Forbes (@Forbes) December 15, 2017
-Opened to $45 million on Thursday
-About $7 million less then TFA
-Opening day is looking at $112-$125 million which gives it a chance to open higher then TFA
-Has the possibility of being the 2nd biggest opening ever, pushing Jurassic World down to #3
Source
This was interesting to say the least
i get that they wanted her to have a moment w/ the force but there's no fucking reason we had to suffer that and AND A FUCKING COMA and then laura dern's hunger games ass self wandering in to teach poe a lesson about misogyny or w/e that would've been solved if she'd just sat the obviously volatile dude the fuck down and told him what was up - stupid plot that should've been cut, poe could've been off w/ finn and rose in a diff subplot to give him something to do
I've read too many comments praising Laura's character and I'm just like "......"
We could've done without her.
Not that the plan made sense because how did the rescue boats have enough fuel as well as the main ship so it could make the jump and destroy Snoke's ship. And why did Holdo have to stay behind on a ship that was just meant to stay still. Remote control a droid or smth or leave it on autopilot.
& it's nominated 4 an Oscar in vfx lmfao
https://streamable.com/1bky7
from the source:
If The Last Jedi's opening plays out similar to last year's Rogue One, then these Thursday's domestic receipts would represent about 40% of the total Friday gross (Thursday evening screenings are typically folded into Friday's totals when calculating opening weekend data), meaning an opening day of $112-125 million. The higher projection would be a new box office record for the biggest all-time opening day, beating out The Force Awakens' $119 million in 2015.
That said, this is movie is gonna be so polarizing.
insane chemistry
lmao this movie made me realize that the reason I find Daisy boring to watch is because she has no chemistry with anyone, not even BB-8
could've done w/ way more plot and character development in the place of all those zoom zooms
I'm going to see this only because I have a Moviepass, but if I had to pay for a ticket, I'd skip it. I love me some Star Wars, but since I didn't enjoy TFA or Rogue One, I figure I won't like this either.
Other than awkwardness? Maybe have something as iconic as blue milk? But like...just have blue milk?
Spoilers
I feel like they went into this movie going "Everything fans thought would happen...we're going to go the total opposite"
"we build up Rey meeting Luke and giving him his saber?" Luke just throws it away and locks himself up in his room
"We make Rey into this mysterious person, who is she? who are her parents?" she's nobody
"We build up Snoke to be this all powerful nemesis and some guy to be scared of" he gets split in half while sitting on his thrown while delivering a long cliche monologue ]
"Phasma is some badass chick who can be a major villain" let her be beat by Finn and die to a fiery death
"Leia is totally going to have huge role in the next one" she's in a coma for majority of the film
That's just what Kylo says. For all we know he could have been lying just to woo her.
It didn't make much sense that he'd lie to her. Guess he could have miscalculated her reaction but...it didn't seem like he was lying since he said she knew the truth too.
Why would he leave his daughter alone on another planet? And there is no way he would think she was dead.
I liked Luke throwing that saber tbh. Shows he's not int it anymore right away. And it's a way of breaking the legend he is, wich is definitely the purpose of a good part of his scene along with Rey. Choices makes the actions important, not your name, not your legend.
Snoke was a let down, I have to agree on that one. The red guards were beautiful tho.
Leia was the core of the all plot. Everything was about Leia in the end, she was a motor, a guidance for a lot of characters, for Luke, for Poe, for Kylo. She was essential.
the best scene in the whole movie was kylo and rey in the throne room, come @ me
eta: specifically tho snoke getting sliced in half (it's hilarious that he was sooo built up and then legit just got obliterated) and the whole fight scene, idc about his sad emo eyes trying to woo her into killing all her friends while she's like "bitch wut i'm just here 4 the resistance"
both scenes make me tingle 4 real
shit, come at me too bc I agree
Choices.gif.
Duel of the Fates
Vader in RO
Red Room
[Spoiler (click to open)]
he BRUSHED HIS SHOULDERS OFF. why????
[link to spoiler]standing in front of the FO as they slowly come at him 😭😭😭😭😭
I really love John Boyega but the entire summation of this movie happens when Rose fucks up his sacrifice.
WHY. Rian fucked this up so bad. As much as TFA was a retread of ANH, IT WAS ENJOYABLE. I constantly found myself really confused about why such stupid stuff was happening, why nobody had a shield on their ship... it does not compute.
This was like: Well...that happened I guess...and I was disappointed and the more I discuss the movie the more I dislike it.
[link to spoiler]Luke standing outside the cave with the First Order coming at him
ICONIC BEAUTIFUL BREATHTAKING
I need an icon
Tho I will say [link to spoiler]they need to quit killing off my x-wing pilots. Like, quit being cruel? How can I represent in my x-wing pilot dress if they all die?
Also I'm seeing it again today and my friend I'm seeing it with asked if I was still okay considering
I told him I need to process it and I think a second viewing will help ngl
I loved Rey's backstory.
like i don't even understand their plotline because they were both wishy washy and weepy and nuts throughout it
Some hardcore fans are feeling personally wronged about her backstory, but Maz's quote and Rey's own admission were pretty straightforward.
