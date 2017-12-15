Cyberpunk Art God Simon Stålenhag's 'The Electric State' optioned by Russo Brothers
The directors of Avengers: Infinity War just optioned Simon Stålenhag’s The Electric State https://t.co/3LIzzvxpVH pic.twitter.com/3AtkbUN013— The Verge (@verge) December 15, 2017
Joe and Anthony Russo won a bidding war for the book and will act as producers for the project. The brothers are looking to bring on 'It' director Andy Muschietti to direct. They will also bring on the Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the screenwriters behind Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and the two upcoming Avengers films.
Stålenhag sets this new book in an alternate, apocalyptic United States, following a teenage girl and her toy robot as they make their way across a decaying countryside.
source
you can check out more of simon's work here.
Edited at 2017-12-15 05:17 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-15 06:56 pm (UTC)
Thanks for recs <3