Cyberpunk Art God Simon Stålenhag's 'The Electric State' optioned by Russo Brothers











you can check out more of simon's work here

shit...between this and altered carbon (and soon hopefully judge dredd mega city one) i'm in cyberpunk heaven. skeptical of the writing team but it's kinda hard to fuck this shit up, plus cyberpunk is 90% about visuals anyway 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

yeah the writers i'm not very excited about but i liked the visual direction in IT, so i'm hoping the aesthetics won't be a letdown regardless of the script.



Science fiction is going to be the new super hero movie. We are in the perfect climate for excellent dystopian cyberpunk, no one is optimistic about the future at all lol, there is a lot of pent up tension

HOLY FUCK ARE YOU FOR REAL I LOVE HIM SO MUCH AND NOW THE RUSSOS ARE DOING A MOVIE AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH HHH

I'm a fan of all these guys and think they'll do a great job but if the story's about a girl I just wish a female producer or writer got involved down the line. Still, it'd be pretty exciting to see them all try something more stylized than their other films which are pretty visually grounded for the most part.

Oooh. I haven't read the book but it sounds really interesting so imma get on that. I've been looking for some good cyberpunk books lately. Any recommendations? I've already read Neuromancer, Count Zero, Snow Crash, and The Diamond Age.

Everything in the Neuromancer trilogy is pretty good. I also enjoyed The Bridge Trilogy (Virtual Light/Idoru/All Tomorrow's Parties.) The Water Knife and The Windup Girl by Paolo Bacigalupi are also good, although not really hard cyberpunk. Check out When Gravity Fails by George Alec Effinger. I really wish there was more great writing and more voices in the genre because it's my favorite.



I love TNT. Definitely one of my favorite series so far. I just ordered Mona Lisa Overdrive the other day actually (and Burning Chrome too) so I'll definitely be reading those over the next month or so.



Thanks for recs <3

They should do Albert Brooks' 2030, more terrifying than lonely desert dystopia version 457.

damn. i freaking love his art, but the beauty of it is that the pictures tell so much and it's left for interpretation. i feel like a movie, especially a big one, would kill its charm. :(

Love his art. I think a movie could be great! Still waiting for Duncan Jones to drop MUTE in some capacity

That's a pretty nice (cover?) pic

So a bunch of white men? No thanks.

I was underwhelmed by altered carbon the book. It should make a decent tv show tho.

