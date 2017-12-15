max oop

Cyberpunk Art God Simon Stålenhag's 'The Electric State' optioned by Russo Brothers




Joe and Anthony Russo won a bidding war for the book and will act as producers for the project. The brothers are looking to bring on 'It' director Andy Muschietti to direct. They will also bring on the Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the screenwriters behind Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and the two upcoming Avengers films.

Stålenhag sets this new book in an alternate, apocalyptic United States, following a teenage girl and her toy robot as they make their way across a decaying countryside.

source
Tagged: ,