Alexandra Shipp thinks it's racist to tell her she shouldn't play Storm
Then another fan used this opportunity to suggest a recast of Storm. And Shipp did not agree.
Nope. Disney is re-casting the whole team, boo. Sorry. Dark Phoenix will be your last. We getting a dark skinned non-racially Ambiguous Storm like we deserve. pic.twitter.com/sOFlVhx7ZG— Sara (@Saaaa_hot) December 14, 2017
This. Right. Here. Pure hate. Its disgusting. My whole life I’ve had to defend my skin tone, like its controllable, like I’ve ever been treated white. Sorry, your racism doesn’t work on me. I’m a strong black woman & no one will EVER be able to take that from me not even a troll. https://t.co/Nl8HqoiDuf— Alexandra Shipp (@AlexShipppp) December 14, 2017
Lmao y’all really acting like this merger means they’re recasting 🤣🤣— Alexandra Shipp (@AlexShipppp) December 14, 2017
I dont dismiss colorism in any way shape or form. But I’m not wearing blackface I AM BLACK. Everyone should be represented, but I’m playing a cartoon, not a historical figure. Period. Thank you for showing up with coherent criticism, i hear your constructive criticism ✌🏾🙏🏾— Alexandra Shipp (@AlexShipppp) December 14, 2017
Come at me with hate and ignorance and i will silence you. Come at me with love, willing to not make assumptions in which i feel that i have to defend myself and my skin tone and I’ll listen. #blockingignorance— Alexandra Shipp (@AlexShipppp) December 14, 2017
Agreed. But why go after an actor? What good does that bring?Wouldn’t talking to one and getting them to see your side without offending them work better? Take it up with someone who can do something!Cuz I’m never turning down a role to make other ppl feel comfortable EVER. https://t.co/U25bUHSpZf— Alexandra Shipp (@AlexShipppp) December 14, 2017
You wanna know what I’ve found interesting? That 90% of the racism I’ve experienced in my lifetime has been at the hands of fellow black people. It’s crazy! Why do this? Why tell a woman she’s not enough because YOU THINK SO??— Alexandra Shipp (@AlexShipppp) December 14, 2017
You guys act like i dont want every skin tone represented on TV smh who would ever want that? This conversation about Storm is so stupid, I’m out. Y’all don’t know me and probably never will. If i lose my job to another actress, i hope it’s for her talent and grace, not her skin.— Alexandra Shipp (@AlexShipppp) December 14, 2017
guy from the flash and some girl from the exorcist were also involved in this
for anyone who doesn't know what she looks like:
i remember her being ridiculous about the aaliyah lifetime movie criticism too
im so sick of being expected to answer for colorism against dark skinned women. were still black.
I mean I do not want to sound rude, but this sounds like White people who say "we are all human".
ppl can complain about Marvel Studios all they want, but they're known for casting great actors almost all the time. This girl is deluded if she thinks any of those feebs from Apocalypse are staying.
You should've posted what Wally from the flash was saying. He almost got cancelled.
Also, there were ppl in those threads saying Storm is really half white in the comics. First time I've seen that shit. smh Everything is horrible.
Secondly if this deal does go through, Marvel is definitely hitting the reset button. So imma hope Dark Phoenix is good!
“She’s great as storm” The lies you speak LOL
also as a light skinned black person I’ve noticed other people (girls mostly) who are light skin subscribe to this ~I’m not a regular black girl mentality/ all these dark skinned people hate on me~ and it’s nagl
