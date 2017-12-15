Alexandra Shipp thinks it's racist to tell her she shouldn't play Storm

op u should include a pic of her bc i have no idea who she is or what she looks like Reply

Alexandra Shipp se encuentra en las conversaciones finales para unirse a Samuel L. Jackson en "Shaft" protagonizada por Richard Roundtree y Jesse T. Usher #Elenco #cine #noticias pic.twitter.com/nmRhWrYnxA — XTIMEchannel (@XTIMEchannel) November 24, 2017

She's pretty

Is she part asian?

Can you add a bit of context to this post, OP?

Someone brought up Thor and Storm getting together in the movies, and Alex responded positively, and that twitter user at the top, Sara, wasn't having it. Everything else followed. Storm needs to be played by a brown/dark skinned actress. She feels it's racist to bring it to her and decided to play the victim. That's it.

Added

Sit down and shut the fuck up.

they shouldn't have baited her but honestly storm should be darker than a paper bag.

as a light skinned black woman, this is all so sad lmao

guy from the flash and some girl from the exorcist were also involved in this Reply

she's cute but her storm was tragic imo

is she supposed to look "ambiguously black" bc she looks black to me

i dont understand why she is called "racially ambiguous"

someone called yara shahidi racially ambiguous too and the rest of their tweet was actually about colorism... people seem to use the terms interchangeably when they mean completely different things.

she reminds me of hailee steinfeld.

Storm is dark skinned?????? I watched the cartoon series growing up and never saw her as a dark skinned woman, she's just black, like Halle Berry's tone.

she's not dark skinned, and i guess nothing says "racially unambiguous" like a woman with straight, cascading white hair that doesn't shrink in the rain and completely european facial features.

If I remember correctly, she's half-Kenyan and half-American (not sure of the race of her American parent though). So she's black or at the very least half-black.

Her dad is/was a black American. His name is David Munroe.

She is. At best she has a medium skin tone, but she is definitively not light-skinned.

Yes...she is def not Halle's skintone.

get your eyes checked.

lol she's always been a dumbass tbh



i remember her being ridiculous about the aaliyah lifetime movie criticism too Reply

Glad Zendaya dropped that shit. She's been prospering ever since.

yeah you would think after the criticism she got for both roles she would've taken the time to learn something

wow, the first person who responded to her was an absolute cunt.



im so sick of being expected to answer for colorism against dark skinned women. were still black. Reply

So we are going to pretend that light skin people do not give dark skin people heck for being dark skin or that light skin people do not suffer less racism than dark skin people?



I mean I do not want to sound rude, but this sounds like White people who say "we are all human". Reply

im not really interested in racism olympics, all black people suffer racism in western society. and dark skinned people do get shit on, but that doesn't excuse the treatment that dark skinned people give light skinned people either. its a lot of mutual shittiness.

This person is a troll, don't engage with him/her sis



Edited at 2017-12-15 06:04 pm (UTC)

Don't waste your breath on that moron, dear

don't feed that troll ass bum.

they should recast all of the young actors because you were all terrible, especially you sophie

Im sure Marvel will be rebooting the X-Men now that they own them again. Give it 5 years.

mte. jennifer lawrence sis prepare to be free

Kind of shitty to talk about them firing her when it's kind of obvious now that she phoned it in because she wasn't comfortable on the set because she was sexually harassed, after all she's said about it. But this is her last film because she quit on her own so I guess you won't have to worry about being sensitive anyway!

it's quite embarrassing that sophie acknowledged that the only reason she was even cast was bc she had more instagram followers than the other actress up against her.

Parent

Oh, they will be.



ppl can complain about Marvel Studios all they want, but they're known for casting great actors almost all the time. This girl is deluded if she thinks any of those feebs from Apocalypse are staying. Reply

Parent

They will recast all of them.

This was wiiild. She was really playing the victim. She's straight trash. 90% of the racism you've experienced is from black ppl? Sure, hon. 🙄



You should've posted what Wally from the flash was saying. He almost got cancelled.



Also, there were ppl in those threads saying Storm is really half white in the comics. First time I've seen that shit. smh Everything is horrible. Reply

lol @ pure hate

Are they assuming she's half white because her dad was American?

lmaooooooo





lmaooooooo Reply

Like I know in myself that I get this privilege, but I'm not going to hurt or blame myself for it, I'm just going to make sure I create shit with awareness and inclusivity. — Keiynan Lonsdale 🌈 (@KeiynanLonsdale) December 15, 2017





Edited at 2017-12-15 05:33 pm (UTC)

I'm guessing they're getting that from character bios that say Storm is the child of an African princess and an "American journalist," and assuming that "American" means "white." But her dad was definitely shown as black in old comics.

And even if Storm is half-white in the comics (which she isn't), she has never been light-skinned. Ever!

Is she really half white? lol

Nope. Both of Storm's parents are black.

Yeah, like I'm sorry she felt like somebody came for her wig, but her response was disgusting.

yeah her response was a gd mess, she really showed her ass

I think it was originally implied her Dad was white at first but in the first year or 2 of her first appearing in X-men, she has a flashback and both her parents are black.

Seriously people are the worst and need to stfu. She’s great as Storm.



Secondly if this deal does go through, Marvel is definitely hitting the reset button. So imma hope Dark Phoenix is good!



Edited at 2017-12-15 05:03 pm (UTC)

“Seriously people are the worst and need to stfu” ... who sis?



“She’s great as storm” The lies you speak LOL Reply

Who is this idiot?



also as a light skinned black person I’ve noticed other people (girls mostly) who are light skin subscribe to this ~I’m not a regular black girl mentality/ all these dark skinned people hate on me~ and it’s nagl



Edited at 2017-12-15 05:11 pm (UTC)

Same. "Oh the worst racism I've ever experienced is at the hands of other black people!" It is a low key appeal for white people to like them and I've lost all patience with it.

yep, it's always so transparent

Bloop. This truth right here. If fair skin black people want to cozy up to wypipo, they're free to do just that. But they shouldn't step on other black people to do so, and they better not come crying to us when wypipo turn on them.

sooo many biracial people subscribe to this train of thought and it pisses me off. the delusion is real

Parent

mfte

sara's response was bitchy af

