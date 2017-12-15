December 15th, 2017, 11:08 am klutzy_girl Roseanne revival gets premiere date The show will have an hour-long premiere on March 27th at 8, bumping The Middle to 8:30 in the following weeks. Natalie West has also been confirmed to reappear as Crystal.Source Tagged: roseanne, television, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5555 comments Add comment
And I just want to know who Sarah Chalke is playing! Maybe Becky's girlfriend/wife? I could be here for it.
I kid you not I watch Roseanne multiple times a week. I'll just have it on in the background lmao. I feel like I could quote every episode word for word at this point. I'm glad everyone is back and I cracked up at both Beckys at the table read. I'm still sad Glenn Quinn died so young :(
Better give me some good Dan & Jackie scenes
anyone who's interested in the bts should watch this doc about the making of the 1991 christmas episode. its interesting to young chuck lorre shitting himself bc his script sucks and young amy sherman palladino prancing around not giving a fuck
