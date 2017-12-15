Crystal coming back was something I thought wouldn't happen but I'm so glad it is! I can't wait for her episode(s).



My sisters and I were just talking about that too. We came up with the idea of the Becky's being a couple too.

I hope Sonny is still doing ok inside the bridge.

Lol

They Becky's being a couple would be amazing

I might watch the original in preparation, but Rosanne seems like such a bad actress / has bad delivery in all the clips I see haha IDK

Really? I always thought she had some of the best comedic timing on the show. Roseanne/Laurie played off each other so well. I'd say S1-S6/7 she's great. S8 is good but I always enjoyed the early seasons most. S9 don't even bother with bc nobody acknowledges it ever happened.

Isn't actual Roseanne crazy now?

Yes

hah what? deets

She supports Trump. Look at her twitter.

I would hope it's not the same couch.

i really hope this is good but then again, it can't be worse than the last season

Yay at Crystal. She was my favorite character in the first few seasons. I'm still not certain I'll tune in though.

I'm curious to see how the jokes go considering how Roseanne is a completely different mess of a person now.



I kid you not I watch Roseanne multiple times a week. I'll just have it on in the background lmao. I feel like I could quote every episode word for word at this point. I'm glad everyone is back and I cracked up at both Beckys at the table read. I'm still sad Glenn Quinn died so young :(

I only care about John & Laurie tbh



Better give me some good Dan & Jackie scenes Reply

ok but we don't even get a real trailer? tf?



anyone who's interested in the bts should watch this doc about the making of the 1991 christmas episode. its interesting to young chuck lorre shitting himself bc his script sucks and young amy sherman palladino prancing around not giving a fuck







Edited at 2017-12-15 04:50 pm (UTC)

lol fucking ASP

I think it's interesting that they only did like 2 takes for the scenes. It makes sense because there were a lot of times when the cast was visibly abused or outright laughing at what was said or what was happening and I think that was part of what made the show so great.

thanks for posting this, it looks hell of interesting.

yay gonna watch, thanks!

i already watch everything else on abc's tuesday night line up so i'll probably watch this, despite only watching a few episodes here and there of the original. i've had the boxset for years and still haven't gotten around to watching it. maybe i'll tackle it in 2018.

Despite Roseanne herself being a mess, I think the return of her sitcom is a good thing. Working class families are almost never portrayed on US TV nowadays, it's always solely upper middle class/upper class.

I totally agree. Malcolm in the Middle was a good working class show, The Middle was good too, but the OG is always better.

makes sense why they would air it paired with The Middle. Its probably the only one ABC still had left (and it is ending)

I agree. I also wish there were more shows like Everybody Hates Chris, showing working class black families as well.

I have seen every episode of every season probably 10-15 times and it never gets old for me so I'm stoked for this. I'm going to try to forget that Roseanne is a POS person and enjoy it. Just hope it's still good and has that same feel and dynamic to it.

