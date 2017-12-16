#YearinSearch: Most Googled stuff in 2017



Most searched:

1. Hurricane Irma
2. iPhone 8
3. iPhone X
4. Matt Lauer
5. Meghan Markle

People:

1. Matt Lauer
2. Meghan Markle
3. Nadia Toffa
4. Harvey Weinstein
5. Kevin Spacey

Movies:

1. IT
2. Wonder Woman
3. Beauty and the Beast
4. Logan
5. Justice League

TV Shows:

1. Stranger Things
2. 13 Reasons Why
3. Big Brother Brasil
4. Game of Thrones
5. Iron Fist

For more, check the full list here.

SOURCES: 1, 2
Tagged: , , ,