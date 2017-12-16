YearinSearch: Most Googled stuff in 2017

I google a lot but I don't think I googled any of those. lol Reply

this made me google who nadia toffa is. and oMG, she falsely reported on italian news that the government was going to conduct a nuclear test under a mountain. damn girl

wow

ya her show is trash

but i feel so bad for her

tell me more! I never heard of her either

Reply

I love how the first article that pops up is who is she haha yet she's 3rd most searched damn

Lol Taylor is not on the musicians/bands list, or anywhere else for that matter.



Is Taylor becoming another Britney? AKA bigger on ONTD than anywhere else?

I feel like Taylor is really just big with her stans who would go to twitter/tumblr to get info on her before google in the first place. I don't see Taylor as a worldwide hit the way she was with 1989 anymore

she's on the front page.. her song is 5th most googled

Reply

lol what is this comment? Are we talking peak Britney or current Britney?



Also, Taylor's blatant ripping off of Britney is tragic.

Britney for the last ten years, where she seems to be popular only here and maybe some other pop music oriented websites, no one in real life has given a fuck about Britney since the 2007 VMAs.

Edited at 2017-12-15 04:49 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-12-15 04:49 pm (UTC) Reply

THIS IS HER BIGGEST YEAR!

If you spent less time killing cats, and more time clicking links you would have seen it.



She's #5 on the songs/lyrics list.If you spent less time killing cats, and more time clicking links you would have seen it.

i feel like it is not just the people who were overall most googled but those who saw the most dramatic spike in interest over the course of this year. because there is no way that donald trump was not the most googled person of the year. it's just that everyone was searching for him last year too, whereas no one cared about matt lauer or kevin spacey or harvey weinstein before 2017 news events

why would people search someone they already know pretty well? lmao

United Airline meme?

The passenger who was beaten. LOL amiright? 🤬

Also the girls who wore tights on the plane.

I'm guilty of Iphone 8/X, Matt, IT, and GoT

It's killing me that people Googled IT, surely the least Google-able movie title of all time. I swear I've never heard of Nadia Toffa (though I expect she'll come up on Big Fat Quiz in a few weeks, so thanks for the heads-up because I like to play along), and Iron Fist?! Get some taste, world!!

How To...



1

How to make slime

2

How to make solar eclipse glasses

3

How to buy Bitcoin

4

How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor

5

How to make a fidget spinner Reply

LMAO the solar eclipse glasses.



I'm still WTF over the slime search though.

I Googled a lot about Gal/Wonder Woman.... especially Gal. 😜

same 👀

you'd think justice league would do better if it was searched for more. also who the hell is Nadia Toffa

Everything made sense until I got to "Big Brother Brasil" lmao

Whoa @ Meghan Markle! From "Suits" to this. Damn, sis!

I already knew my boyfriend was on the list, bless. <3

omw @ his hands

I definitely contributed to the Hurricane Irma searches.



And Stranger Things, lmao.

Big Brother Brasil? OUR IMPACT. The one this year was the worst one ever.

Tô surpreso porque nem ouvi falar de BBB esse ano. Se fosse Masterchef eu entenderia bem mais porque nem assisto e tem gente postando sobre o tempo todo

sério que não ouviu falar da agressão do Marcos?

